The Deadly Cost of Bisexual Erasure

HOW DOES BISEXUAL ERASURE & BIPHOBIA AFFECT MENTAL HEALTH?

So, what is the result of large-scale and day-to-day erasure?

1. When a person’s identity is removed, hidden, or ignored, it can generate inner turmoil surrounding their bisexuality. Without a visibly empowered community relentlessly patrolling the communication of same-sex attraction and holding authors accountable, internal biphobia can become a breeding ground for self-hatred, and self-doubt.

2. Film, TV, and literature permit and normalize society to invalidate a bi person in real life by removing, hiding, or ignoring people with bisexual or fluid attraction.

The Williams Institute found that approximately a third of bisexual people reported not disclosing their sexual orientation to their healthcare providers, leaving them without full access to medically essential care.

As an example, at the start of the year, I went for an STI check, which I tend to do every six months even though “everything” has been dormant since COVID begun. I’m the hypochondriac who likes to know my levels and statuses at all times.

As we began the checkup, the provider asked me, “Are you active with men, women, or both?” to which I responded, “both.” She was taken aback by my answer with a jolt. It was almost like she did not expect a response to her question, or an honest response, or had subconsciously made an assumption about what I would say.

I have chosen not to disclose myself to healthcare for this very reason in the past. Or I have opted to focus on whatever “side” I perceived the person to easily absorb simply to avoid a reaction or shift in tone surrounding my care, which as you can imagine, is probably not smart if I need help. Bisexuals have specific physical (and mental, emotional, and spiritual) health concerns.

I’m not the only one who does this! Many bisexual people may feel too uncomfortable to seek aid for issues we are experiencing because of these types of reactions or due to the biphobic energy we may be subjected to from our providers. I am also a person of color. When we begin to mix up the stigmas that exist in healthcare settings against people of color and bisexual, it can feel scary to seek help in any way.

A Gallup research study suggests, “The majority of LGBTQ people in the United States are white, but people of color are more likely than their white peers to identify as LGBTQ.”

In the long term, bisexual men and women represent a high risk of eating disorders, depression, anxiety, suicidality, and substance abuse, while electing to hide our needs and bottle up our feelings as we have been ‘taught’ to do by society.