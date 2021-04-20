The Derek Chauvin Trial, DMX, and Gun Violence in America

The April 10, 2021 edition of “Staggers State of Things” included discussion on these topics:
– Second week of Derek Chauvin trial comes to a close
– DMX was talented and imperfect, an antihero and an icon. He was one of us
– Gun control and Joe Biden
– The US government says it won’t introduce federally mandated vaccine passports
– This episode’s cockroach – JuJu (@jnweber)
Listen to the audio-only version:
Watch the full conversation via YouTube:
Transcript provided by YouTube:
01:37
what’s going on ladies
01:41
it’s saturday here in l.a it’s beautiful
01:45
so question are are your areas shut down
01:48
or is it gradual is it open
01:50
what’s my
01:54
mine’s pretty much opened up i mean it
01:57
might as well be
01:58
because um there’s just so many people
02:01
out
02:02
okay my state was the last one to open
02:06
up
02:06
at all in any capacity so
02:10
now we’re at um 100
02:14
um but cases are going up so our
02:16
governor might pull back on a few things
02:18
it’s funny your people haven’t been
02:20
complaining as much as everybody else in
02:22
every other state
02:24
it’s so interesting complaining about
02:26
opening
02:27
just complaining about closing i mean we
02:29
don’t really hear
02:30
connecticut you know screaming and
02:33
yelling like
02:34
you know everywhere else i mean we’re
02:35
having a ku klux klan rally
02:37
white power rally today in huntington
02:39
beach what
02:42
yeah typical huntington beach is the
02:45
florida of california california is like
02:50
huntington beaches like florida in
02:53
yeah it’s really just uh
02:56
very interesting considering you know
03:01
how many different minorities live there
03:04
too but you wouldn’t know it
03:08
with uh the way the people of color
03:11
from orange county tend to want to just
03:13
go there and
03:14
claim that as their own but hey good
03:16
news guys there’s one exciting thing
03:18
just for a quick blip yeah in manhattan
03:21
beach which is like
03:22
next door it’s still in the orange
03:24
county area i think
03:26
um years ago it used to be a beach where
03:29
black people would go
03:31
for like a resort holiday there was a
03:33
family that
03:34
owned this land and the ku klux klan
03:38
ran them out you know terrorized people
03:41
and then the city at the time the
03:43
legislation they created some kind of
03:45
eminent domain and took their land
03:47
well they’re giving back uh whatever
03:50
parcels that they can
03:52
one is a park to the descendants of
03:55
the um ancestors
03:58
who this happened to in the 1920s in
04:01
1912
04:02
yeah yeah so they’re giving them some
04:04
something back
04:05
which is a nice uh reparation for those
04:08
families
04:09
yeah obviously they can’t give them back
04:11
the whole
04:12
you know beachfront but you have to
04:14
remember in 1912 1920
04:16
you know um black people couldn’t go to
04:19
the beach
04:20
so these people bought this land and
04:22
created a really nice resort area
04:25
for black people and then white people
04:27
got upset
04:28
because it really does have really nice
04:29
waves manhattan beach
04:32
well up where i am we’re closed down for
04:35
the third time
04:36
in the year oh wow yeah
04:39
yeah we’re our ours our numbers are
04:42
going
04:43
skyrocketing up almost to like they’re
04:45
almost at 4 000 this week
04:47
is it the new variant yeah and what’s
04:50
happening is that
04:51
they basically passed a law now that if
04:54
a pers
04:55
if they need to transfer patients from
04:56
one hospital to another hospital
04:58
they don’t they’re not needing their
04:59
permission anymore because it’s that
05:01
strained on the health system up here
05:03
yeah wow so it’s really serious up
05:07
that’s wild for you guys yeah there’s
05:10
there’s a lot of questioning going on
05:12
about our provincial and federal
05:14
governments
05:14
because this time you guys down south
05:17
seem to be way ahead of us
05:18
on this one it seems like this virus uh
05:23
you know sort of has been doing that
05:27
with everybody started out strong then
05:29
they all had
05:30
everybody has had their really bad
05:33
moments
05:34
everybody sort of went through a dark
05:37
phase
05:38
um except i mean yeah everybody except
05:41
it seems like israel
05:42
didn’t no yes no yeshua did not no
05:45
no no no they did not go through a bad
05:48
stretch at all by the way did he that
05:51
gentleman
05:53
bibi win his last election i know they
05:55
have yeah
05:56
just recently well he didn’t he get um
06:00
indicted indicted yeah yeah but there
06:03
was just they’ve had so many elections
06:05
in the last few years like every time
06:06
you blinked it was another election
06:08
so i know there was one a few weeks ago
06:10
i don’t know i guess we would have heard
06:12
if he would have got a majority so
06:14
i guess not but you know ladies let’s
06:16
get let’s get at it let’s
06:18
the number one topic for the next few
06:20
weeks
06:21
eric shelvin trial four big takeaways
06:24
from prosecutors
06:25
very strong second week both of you have
06:27
been following this more than me
06:29
was it a very strong week for the
06:31
prosecution
06:32
in your mind absolutely
06:35
it was absolutely i was riveted by the
06:38
um
06:39
testimony of all the experts that they
06:41
had
06:42
come come through because um
06:46
one they made it very clear that
06:50
george floyd did not die because of an
06:53
overdose
06:54
they made that very clear and as much
06:57
as um
07:00
kevin’s um defense
07:03
tried to poke holes in it i mean
07:07
what does his attorney say nelson he
07:10
went through
07:11
he jumped through hoops i mean he was
07:13
like well
07:14
suppose that
07:17
my client’s knee wasn’t on his neck and
07:20
you know
07:21
there was no drugs there would he have
07:23
died he went from heart attack
07:25
to drugs back to um heart attack
07:29
after they said there was no possibility
07:31
of drugs it was like there were
07:34
his his argument had to change because
07:37
the evidence that was presented was so
07:40
precise
07:41
especially that doctor to the doctor um
07:46
who was the pulmonologist who i mean
07:50
when he explained how people breathe and
07:53
how breathing actually
07:54
works and pointed out the exact moment
07:58
when um george floyd took his last
08:01
breath
08:02
that and showed on the video
08:06
what exactly happened and then asked
08:10
the jurors you know to feel on
08:13
themselves
08:14
on their own net where you know how
08:16
things take place
08:18
it was really compelling
08:21
yeah i mean i thought that the testimony
08:24
by
08:27
dr tobin was was exceptional
08:30
he um he was a
08:35
pulmonologist so uh
08:38
so for him he’s explaining
08:42
essentially uh yeah the process of
08:46
of what george floyd was going through
08:50
on a physiological level and
08:54
um some of the i mean most of it i mean
08:59
you couldn’t even dispute him he was
09:01
charming
09:02
he was personable he had the jury was
09:06
touching her neck they were doing
09:07
everything he was suggesting for them to
09:09
understand it themselves
09:11
um and uh no that he was
09:14
fantastic um
09:17
so we’re we’re definitely in a a very
09:20
bizarre
09:21
a very bizarre time in this trial
09:24
because i’ve heard that they’re bringing
09:26
on
09:27
a very well renowned forensic
09:30
pathologist themselves who’s from south
09:32
africa
09:34
from maryland and um
09:37
he he too is a force because he’s
09:40
testified so many times
09:42
uh for many many trials but it seems
09:46
that
09:46
uh chovin’s people keep wanting to push
09:49
the fentanyl
09:51
and drug abuse issue about george floyd
09:55
the pills that were found
09:57
but when tobin had all these graphs he
10:00
had like
10:01
you know animation everything going to
10:04
show you what was precisely happening
10:08
it was pretty mind-blowing and it was
10:10
great the way the strategy that the
10:12
prosecution set him up first
10:14
that to dispel everything else um
10:18
because it’s almost like they’re doing a
10:20
reverse
10:21
prosecution like it’s like they’re
10:23
presenting everything
10:25
that the defense is going to use to
10:29
uh you know defend chovin so actually
10:32
they get the narration on it first they
10:34
actually uh you know i’ve never quite
10:36
seen
10:37
um a trial this way where it’s very
10:40
uh art of war like knowing what your
10:43
enemy’s gonna say
10:44
it it’s it’s like um
10:49
when when i was getting divorced i
10:51
remember
10:52
later on after everybody was getting
10:54
along and talking i was like how did you
10:56
you know approach your case and i
10:58
remembered that my ex-husband had said i
11:00
went in and i found a lawyer
11:02
who told me how he would defend you
11:06
okay
11:07
[Laughter]
11:10
all right so when you do that what
11:13
happens is you’re always a little bit of
11:15
a jump ahead
11:16
of the game in a really weird way and
11:19
that’s kind of like watching this happen
11:21
it’s very smart
11:22
very smart because oftentimes i didn’t
11:24
agree with some of the
11:26
experts i was getting nervous like why
11:27
are they saying this this is just
11:29
playing into the hands and it’s like no
11:30
no
11:31
this is being said to get the narrative
11:34
on it because
11:35
right after they say something there’s
11:37
something that comes
11:38
right back and does a slap method on it
11:41
you know so
11:42
hopefully the jury gets that we’ll see
11:46
yeah and i i did like the um the doctor
11:49
the female doctor who was talking about
11:52
how drugs metabolized in the body
11:56
so that when when the defense tried to
11:59
bring
11:59
up the whole fentanyl thing she
12:02
basically was like
12:03
he had so little of it in his system
12:06
then they switched to another drug what
12:08
about meth and and then
12:10
you know she basically was trying she
12:12
explained
12:13
how things were metabolizing and
12:16
he brings up this um study out of
12:20
ireland or something and she and
12:24
the prosecution rebutted and
12:27
asked her if she knew about the study
12:28
she said i do
12:30
and i don’t know why he’s bringing it up
12:32
and i thought that was amazing
12:34
right she thought that was great yeah it
12:37
was great because they did with tobin as
12:39
well
12:39
about certain trials or or
12:43
how the because really what it brought
12:46
into question
12:47
was this awful but it’s lawful defense
12:51
which is that the police departments are
12:54
using these choke holds and
12:56
all these neon net procedures and
12:58
processes they’re actually
12:59
training and remember last week we saw
13:01
all of these police officers
13:03
defending you know talking about this is
13:05
not what we’re teaching and training
13:08
well the reality is they’re teaching
13:10
something
13:11
and or they’re not they may not be
13:13
teaching it but it’s not being monitored
13:15
and it’s certainly not being prosecuted
13:18
the way it should because there wouldn’t
13:19
be as many police officers out there
13:21
doing what they’re doing
13:23
um derek chovan has had 18
13:26
complaints against him and the fact is
13:30
i mean this was bound to happen because
13:34
he was on a road to hell you know he
13:37
he finally it ultimately ended up
13:40
because everybody kept
13:42
slapping his hand or looking the other
13:44
way i don’t think we’re going to be
13:45
allowed to see that evidence but
13:48
um the interesting thing is that
13:51
the when you look on
13:55
his death certificate it says homicide
13:57
from the medical examiner
13:59
now they tried to break apart that
14:01
homicide doesn’t mean the same thing for
14:03
medical examiners as it does in a lawful
14:06
way
14:07
i found the medical examiner to be a
14:11
bit of a loosey-goosey
14:14
i wasn’t quite sure where he was coming
14:16
from i
14:18
feel like he’s a very political type of
14:21
person who tries to
14:23
say as least as possible but actually
14:26
talk to so many different
14:28
agencies the fbi everybody came to him
14:30
at the beginning he ran his mouth so
14:32
much
14:32
that he got caught up in a trick bag a
14:34
little bit up on
14:35
up on this up on the stand um
14:39
because he but he did have the good
14:42
sense to keep saying
14:43
but i’m not a pulmonologist i that is
14:46
not my expertise
14:47
because all he can do there are certain
14:49
things like the woman dr
14:51
lindsay thomas had said there are
14:53
certain things that happen
14:54
once the body is dead with saturation
14:57
levels
14:58
certain things that happen where you
15:00
know uh
15:01
their things are undetectable and the
15:04
main thing that
15:05
eric nelson uh the attorney for chauvin
15:07
they keep trying to
15:08
push across that there were no marks and
15:12
did you see anything in the autopsy
15:15
with the windpipe or any kind of
15:17
pressure on the neck and he said no
15:19
and then you know the eric nelson uses
15:22
he tries the case with a lot of
15:24
hypotheticals i’m
15:26
finding the judge not you know doing
15:29
his job as much as he should because
15:33
the whole case is just like and if the
15:34
police pick up a paint can
15:36
and then he made some crazy thing like
15:38
well if i’m laying on a beach on my
15:40
stomach
15:41
on a vacation yeah it’s so like not even
15:44
in the relevance
15:45
of what they’re talking about and i did
15:48
feel
15:49
you know that i think i
15:53
this is the time when actually a defense
15:55
would have another attorney
15:56
who has more of a medical expertise
16:01
working with them it’s very curious that
16:03
this guy’s trying it all
16:05
himself it’s it’s very strange
16:08
um it’s it’s because
16:13
he’s befuddled and he gets uh ahead of
16:16
himself but
16:17
that being said i’m very concerned still
16:20
about the jurors because there’s been
16:22
you know complaints about them twice now
16:24
i don’t know if it’s the same woman she
16:26
got a text from her mother-in-law
16:29
um and they also
16:32
what did she there’s watching tv has a
16:35
book
16:36
deal and was watching tv these are
16:38
things that
16:39
if chovin is convicted they can go in
16:43
and try to appeal so it really annoys
16:46
the hell out of me
16:47
that the judge didn’t sequester them in
16:49
the first place because that’s what he
16:50
should have done
16:52
um they’re
16:55
it’s pretty damning not to blabber on
16:58
but the evidence against
17:00
chauvin because dr tobin said you can
17:03
see when the air left his body and even
17:05
i said that like he’s here
17:06
now he’s gone like basically he’s dead
17:08
and chovin
17:10
still sat on him for a number three more
17:13
minutes
17:13
and yeah then even in the middle of that
17:16
three-minute window
17:18
you had officer lane who said there’s no
17:21
i’m not getting a pulse and he continued
17:25
to sit for two
17:26
and minutes and like change on him
17:29
so if that’s not some kind of depraved
17:33
uh intention the intent there was to
17:36
murder him
17:37
the biggest question is why because it’s
17:40
really over a 20 bill why
17:44
[Laughter]
17:45
right yeah and and that brings you back
17:48
to um the testimony of the 19 year old
17:53
that worked at the store because
17:56
they did they never even here’s the
17:58
other part no one ever really went to
18:01
go back and see if the 20 bill was fake
18:03
in the first
18:05
i know and even when they had the young
18:09
guy
18:09
who was is heading up there’s an officer
18:13
he testified
18:15
he was the head of the investigation
18:18
and no one really clarified that
18:22
they said there was an envelope of
18:24
another 20
18:25
bill but i still am not really a hundred
18:28
percent sure
18:30
was it and even if it was i mean
18:34
it’s not like they were running i i
18:36
don’t know
18:37
it doesn’t it’s something is just still
18:40
off about that
18:41
you’re right aisha chris is saying good
18:44
evening oh
18:45
dr tobin was terrific i felt very good
18:48
about the prosecution’s case after this
18:50
week’s testimony that said
18:51
i am still amazed that there there even
18:54
has to be a trial the defense does not
18:56
look good with the
18:57
apparent focus still on drugs move on mr
19:00
nelson and then he says also
19:04
if any jury needed to be sequestered
19:06
it’s this one
19:07
absolutely yeah the when it came out
19:10
that the
19:10
juror had a book deal when the judge
19:14
called that juror
19:15
into chambers and found that out
19:18
they should have automatically placed
19:20
the ultimate
19:22
right yeah immediately and we only have
19:25
two alternates now i was under the
19:27
impression that there were four
19:29
but there’s only now two all of a sudden
19:32
but
19:32
i thought for sure there were four um
19:36
that being said uh though those are a
19:39
couple of things that
19:42
you know how are you gonna have a book
19:44
deal somebody pitched
19:46
you what when where how you know so
19:50
there have been a couple of really
19:51
suspicious things that have come out and
19:54
and whether they are kicked off the jury
19:57
or not
19:58
they’re still and if he is convicted
20:01
there’s still
20:02
the potential for them using uh
20:06
what the judge is doing against him
20:08
later in an appeal
20:10
yeah and you know the the book deal
20:13
basically means that you’re you’ve been
20:15
bought
20:17
sure you have you’ve been bought and
20:19
that means
20:20
that whoever your publisher is can tell
20:23
you how to vote
20:25
exactly you’re not you’re not getting a
20:27
book deal on what was the fashion
20:29
inside the courtroom you know you are
20:32
you are being and and this is
20:34
as a real testament about what’s
20:36
happened to american people
20:38
and why we have the problems that we
20:40
have everyone is a sellout
20:42
i mean there’s you know everybody also
20:45
is a narcissist they think everybody
20:47
everything that they do is so bloody
20:49
interesting
20:50
and there will always be somebody who
20:53
wants to
20:54
pay for it or listen to it but i mean
20:57
there’s no integrity when it comes to
20:59
the judicial system and the law come on
21:02
that’s
21:03
that’s pretty bad that’s really bad and
21:06
i think that
21:07
you know it because it’s like you you
21:10
you have to go okay they all agreed on
21:12
these jurors
21:13
and then you start to go do we have to
21:15
investigate
21:16
if they knew each other before or prior
21:18
or is that do we need an investigation
21:21
to see how that person
21:23
even got there um you know it’s just a
21:27
it’s a bit much
21:28
and it’s really tiresome and people
21:30
always turn around and go i don’t know
21:31
what
21:32
you know american people aren’t all like
21:33
this well i’m you know
21:35
it’s those scales are really tipping on
21:39
our level of integrity here this is why
21:41
we have gun violence
21:43
this is why people don’t want to evolve
21:46
and this is why we use
21:49
the lowest parts of our brains in this
21:52
country
21:53
the one the part of the brain that
21:54
doesn’t evolve
21:57
yeah wow
22:00
we have we have this we have this um
22:06
this culture of uh
22:12
we have we have a culture of of
22:16
narcissism and
22:19
and it’s um
22:23
and when you look at in this trial it
22:25
really it’s really
22:26
um its foundation
22:30
its foundation is white supremacy when
22:32
you look at
22:33
the narcissism in here because chovin
22:37
thought that he was he was playing god
22:42
but it’s also what we have here is this
22:46
fine line where everybody is fueling
22:49
their way to make a living
22:51
and now people are products
22:54
um on any capacity somebody’s always
22:57
hawking something
22:58
somebody is always compromised to
23:01
some level here um you know and
23:05
and that that’s the bad thing what
23:07
happened you know
23:08
it’s like corporations became people and
23:11
people became just
23:12
jerks you know sitting here
23:16
the juror with the book deal should have
23:18
been toast once it was brought to light
23:20
that i agree that right there makes me
23:22
question the impartiality of the judge
23:25
just throwing that out there i totally
23:28
agree
23:28
thankfully it happened late on friday so
23:31
i think it gives the prosecution the
23:33
weekend
23:33
to really consider asking that this
23:36
juror be removed
23:37
um should the in your opinion ladies
23:40
should the juror be removed
23:41
yeah yeah i think so how could you
23:45
compromise
23:46
yeah and not only that but it’s the same
23:49
juror that was watching television which
23:51
tells
23:52
they said that they were watching a
23:54
recorded program
23:56
right which tells me that they’re they
23:59
were watched they were trying to see
24:00
what else was going on
24:03
that’s what the that’s what the news
24:05
report said
24:06
they were trying to watch a recorded
24:07
program to see what else was going on in
24:10
the world
24:10
well your instructions were that you
24:13
weren’t supposed to
24:14
see that and this is the reason why they
24:16
need to be sequestered
24:18
well they also need to investigate the
24:20
publisher and look at the uh
24:23
chain of uh and also who they know
24:26
and and how this works because it could
24:29
just be a plant it could just be
24:31
somebody created this fictitious
24:34
book deal in order to create opportunity
24:37
you know derek chovin
24:39
had gotten funded from a gofundme
24:41
account
24:42
um which uh is crazy
24:47
to think like his his court case was
24:50
like crowdsourced but it was but so is
24:53
dylan roofs
24:54
four million dollars outsourced and it’s
24:58
like
24:59
it’s it’s when you think about that he
25:02
killed nine people
25:04
in a church and still people wanted to
25:06
donate
25:07
to his defense um so
25:10
it’s it’s not surprising that children’s
25:13
um
25:13
defense was crowdsourced i mean well if
25:15
it’s any consolation
25:17
and uh i knowing from
25:20
doing a little bit of legal work in my
25:22
past
25:23
that can go really quickly and in a case
25:25
like this i mean that’s the only thing i
25:27
can think of is like they’re going to
25:29
have to cough up
25:30
probably double what they’ve already
25:31
given because attorney fees are
25:34
are very high so we have illegals or the
25:36
researchers
25:37
so you know with any you know
25:41
luck here they just don’t have the money
25:44
obviously something is went on because
25:47
he doesn’t have but one attorney which
25:49
is crazy
25:50
particularly when you’re dealing with
25:52
the medical aspects
25:54
if you’re that and he doesn’t have good
25:56
attorneys
25:57
i gotta say this nelson is a horrible
26:00
attorney
26:00
like like i said on twitter he’s gotta
26:02
be on that stuff that he’s trying to say
26:04
that george floyd was on because
26:06
some of these questions that he asked
26:08
it’s like
26:09
did you just ask a question for the
26:11
prosecution
26:12
or are you are you defending your client
26:16
i don’t know if he’s a horrible attorney
26:18
he has a horrible case which
26:20
everything this is what any attorney is
26:24
going to
26:25
sit there with evidence yeah that is
26:28
compiled against their client
26:30
i mean it’s pretty this is a
26:33
this is this case is a dog you know what
26:36
i mean it’s like it’s a
26:37
it’s a dead dog on arrival um
26:40
if you all you could try to be as
26:43
instrumental in
26:44
is to make sure you find
26:47
a couple of dumb jurors
26:51
and who have implicit bias that’s all
26:55
and and have no integrity that’s all you
26:57
can hope for all you need is one
26:59
and you gotta hope that they’re strong
27:00
enough to hold out
27:03
that’s the whole thing because but see
27:06
i’m
27:06
feeling like if you were picked as a
27:08
juror and
27:09
you were able to be um contacted by
27:13
whether it be a publisher for a book
27:17
or or anybody uh out from the outside
27:21
realm that was already a violation
27:23
i mean that yeah a media person could
27:26
call you that means
27:28
anybody could so in my mind i would
27:31
throw you out
27:32
and you’d be gone it’s just yeah it’s
27:35
very weird because it seems to me like
27:37
this
27:37
person went out and sought this out
27:40
before the trial even started it’s like
27:42
as soon as they were seated as a juror
27:45
they started making some calls right and
27:48
at that point i mean
27:51
that and even if it’s someone in their
27:53
family i mean
27:55
it’s a little uh a little strange
27:58
a little strange yeah there’s got to be
28:00
some there’s something more behind
28:02
that and i think that that is something
28:04
that should be looked at and
28:05
that’s why i’m kind of glad that the
28:07
news didn’t break until late friday
28:09
because it does give
28:10
the defense time to figure that part out
28:14
had it happened during like 10 o’clock
28:17
in the morning
28:18
on friday and they kept going right it
28:21
would have been really bad
28:23
right it would have been really bad for
28:25
the prosecution’s case
28:28
true very true absolutely absolutely
28:31
well
28:31
child goes on i’ve been told it’s going
28:33
to go on for at least another four weeks
28:35
so there’ll be lots to chat about and so
28:37
people are watching live
28:39
thank you so much for watching live if
28:41
you have any comments or questions
28:43
put them in the chat room and one of the
28:44
ladies or both of them will answer
28:46
next up dmx was a talented and perfect
28:50
young gentleman an anti-hero and an icon
28:53
he was one of us
28:54
what do either of you have to say if
28:56
anything about the passing
28:58
of dmx um
29:01
it was it was devastating for me it was
29:04
it was like
29:05
it was another blow to like okay
29:08
yet another part of my youth
29:12
gone because like you know
29:15
wow i was like 22
29:20
i think when dmx you know first started
29:22
coming up
29:23
and listening to and that was like the
29:25
soundtrack of
29:26
that time of my life and just
29:30
um the music sticks with me
29:34
and you know
29:37
he had his demons but he put
29:40
he put them in his music and
29:45
he was always very
29:48
very spiritual in the sense that he
29:50
always
29:52
spoke of there being something more than
29:56
whatever
29:57
situation you were in in terms of your
30:00
faith and believing in god
30:02
and i think that um
30:09
his not just his passing but his life
30:12
has to remind people that you know
30:14
celebrities
30:15
are human they’re they’re imperfect
30:18
beings and i think
30:19
um too many too often fans tend to
30:23
um place their icons for
30:27
the ones that they you know look up to
30:30
on pedestals and don’t believe that they
30:33
have these
30:34
um these demons and things that they’re
30:37
going through and things they’re living
30:38
with because they don’t live them
30:39
publicly so
30:42
i just it’s it’s just sad
30:47
yeah so yeah a terrible way to die
30:51
so young yes 50 years old
30:55
he was young you know 15
30:58
years old it’s just it’s so so so
31:01
sad yeah
31:04
t stephens i mean when you look at the
31:08
difference
31:08
that’s going back to the previous topic
31:10
see steven say we have a culture of
31:12
people with
31:12
reprobate minds yeah very true
31:15
i mean when you have a situation like
31:19
prince philip who lived to be 99 and
31:22
then you have the other one dmx i mean
31:25
it just goes to say you know i mean it’s
31:28
in sakura season which is
31:30
sakura in i think japanese means it’s
31:34
the cherry blossoms and the cherry
31:35
blossoms represent
31:38
uh they only bloom for a short period of
31:40
time so it’s kind of like the symbol is
31:42
is life is beautiful but it’s short and
31:46
you know so you know it’s um
31:49
something that i don’t think that
31:52
we pay enough attention to i think uh
31:56
i i don’t really know much about dmx’s
31:59
music or
32:00
much about it but it’s sad that he
32:02
passed away
32:03
um i i might have been out of the
32:06
wheelhouse on the age thing
32:08
for that so but it’s quite quite sad i
32:11
i heard about midwin charles from the
32:14
commentator on who passed away from um
32:17
on cnn or one of those people uh
32:21
announcers but yeah i mean it’s it’s
32:23
definitely
32:24
it’s tragic but uh
32:29
i don’t know it’s unfortunate it’s
32:31
unfortunate
32:32
i am you know one of the things that
32:36
i’ve um been paying attention to are the
32:39
the different stories that people have
32:40
been sharing about dmx that you know
32:44
gabrielle union had told the story in
32:46
2017
32:47
and it just resurfaced about how much he
32:49
loved the golden girls how he thought
32:51
it was you know just the funniest thing
32:53
and just you know little things like
32:55
that and people share videos of him
32:56
dancing
32:57
at a um armenian wedding and little
33:01
yeah just little videos and things like
33:03
that
33:04
and just you know that last verses that
33:08
he did i’m so glad that he was able to
33:09
do that him and snoop
33:11
and i’m glad that i was able to see that
33:14
and that’s like one of the last
33:16
appearances that he made
33:18
live absolutely absolutely well let’s
33:22
move on ah
33:25
biden calls u.s gun violence an
33:27
international
33:29
embarrassment sorry
33:33
and he should have said sorry not sorry
33:35
afterwards
33:37
what yeah what’s going on with gun
33:39
culture in the us
33:41
really intrigued let’s let’s hear it
33:43
from both you it’s
33:44
like it just seems that it just it’s
33:46
gone out of control
33:51
too many people misunderstand our second
33:54
amendment
33:56
that that’s number one too many people
34:00
misunderstand the right to bear arms and
34:03
what it
34:03
what it means and what the actual
34:06
initial intent
34:07
was behind that because
34:10
there wasn’t a regulated police force
34:14
there was no fbi
34:15
there were no um police departments
34:19
across
34:20
the country there were individual
34:24
citizens
34:27
who got together as militias
34:30
to protect their own and the guns were
34:33
individuals could
34:34
could have guns but the intent was if
34:37
they were going to form a well-armed
34:39
militia
34:40
we didn’t even have a military at the
34:42
time
34:43
so you know and um that’s why
34:47
um you know the kind of guns that they
34:51
intended for people to have were not
34:54
even the kind of guns that we have
34:56
available now gun technology has
35:00
has you know advanced over the years
35:03
the law should advance with the
35:05
technology and it hasn’t
35:07
but more than that there shouldn’t we
35:10
shouldn’t live in a country where our
35:12
where there are more guns than there are
35:14
people
35:17
and that’s one of the saddest things and
35:22
i always feel this way if you object to
35:26
having to get a license to to
35:30
hold a gun to having a background check
35:32
or any of that
35:33
then you’re the person that doesn’t need
35:35
to have one
35:37
because if you’re not okay with you know
35:40
if you’re not okay with that but you
35:44
want people to be
35:45
basically fingerprinted and background
35:47
checked and id checked just to vote
35:51
but you don’t want any of that for to
35:53
hold a gun
35:54
and something’s wrong in this country so
35:56
so jill let me ask you
35:58
who in america in your opinion should be
36:01
able to own a gun
36:03
um i really just think that law
36:06
enforcement
36:07
or people who can pass a background
36:09
check
36:10
and should have mental um
36:13
mental checks every year annually um
36:17
i think that i don’t even know i don’t
36:20
believe in hunting
36:21
and i certainly don’t believe in gun
36:23
ownership i think that
36:26
i think what we’re seeing is a product
36:28
of all the many many
36:29
many years of glorifying violence in
36:32
this country
36:33
i i hate to say it it it wasn’t art
36:37
it was glorifying violence and it gave
36:39
people a taste in their mouth
36:42
and in their spirit they found some kind
36:45
of resolution
36:47
they find it in video games and i know
36:49
and i’m a liberal saying this
36:51
and and uh i don’t give a damn about
36:54
your
36:55
amendment right to have a gun anymore
36:56
because you violated that
36:58
they’ve basically you know and that goes
37:01
for everybody
37:02
even the ones that go and find guns and
37:04
get it if you’re qualified to have one
37:06
and you meet the requirements
37:09
and you want to moan because you think
37:10
it’s just your right to have it i don’t
37:12
believe in that
37:13
i don’t i think it plays to the lowest
37:16
common denominator
37:18
of people i mean i mean here we are
37:19
today and we talk okay dmx passed away
37:23
but
37:24
all of his vid let’s really be honest
37:26
what
37:27
did what did some rap music contribute
37:31
to our culture
37:35
yeah it was fun at a party because we
37:37
weren’t going to go out and pick up a
37:38
gun but
37:39
there are some people who actually
37:42
are not that smart have low iqs or are
37:45
impressionable
37:46
or insecure children you can call me
37:49
whatever
37:49
children uh people not at home in
37:52
sociology it all works together
37:54
just as i say to people we’re all
37:56
connected
37:58
as human beings we’re all connected
38:01
in everything that we do you know when i
38:04
i was saying a friend of mine was
38:05
walking across the street in germany
38:07
on a red light and someone turned around
38:09
and said
38:11
they were really upset with them a
38:13
german person and said
38:15
children are watching you it
38:18
we have no respect let alone
38:20
self-respect
38:22
it is it is you know the trash nation
38:26
and it’s like sell out buy out as long
38:29
as you have fun
38:30
glorify the wrong stuff it has nothing
38:33
to do with religion
38:34
in my opinion of like what you’re
38:36
worshiping and that oh yeah pull god
38:38
into it
38:39
right i am so sick of hearing about god
38:41
on every award show for some of these
38:43
people
38:44
i i really i’ve never you know
38:48
that’s not my god right yeah i
38:52
tell you this i watched this video over
38:55
the
38:55
winter of um
38:59
yeah chris said after sandy hook yeah
39:02
there’s no hope
39:03
we did nothing they never will do
39:05
anything sorry
39:06
yeah this couple no there’s an
39:09
interesting thing about that but this
39:11
couple
39:12
um they were going out to shovel snow
39:16
and um you know their neighbor shouted
39:20
something to them they shot something
39:21
back they had a
39:22
video camera from their window i saw it
39:24
facing out
39:25
and the guy goes back and he gets a gun
39:28
and he shoots them both dead
39:30
and it’s like you know
39:35
who’s to say that that
39:38
people aren’t going to let their tempers
39:40
get the best of them
39:41
and just go get their gun that that’s
39:43
what scares me
39:45
and when you when you talk about sandy
39:46
hook it’s like
39:48
people were telling this mother over and
39:50
over again that there was something
39:52
wrong with her child
39:53
what did she do she kept buying him guns
39:57
well guess who the first person was that
39:59
he killed
40:00
the person who bought him all the guns
40:03
and it’s so
40:04
bizarre because when right before
40:08
that shooting happened my state was
40:11
going to have this
40:13
this summit with eric holder about doing
40:16
something about the gun violence
40:19
in um our cities and
40:22
they were focused mostly on
40:26
black and brown kids they weren’t even
40:28
looking at white kids
40:29
and then what happens is because those
40:32
weren’t the kids
40:34
or people that they thought were you
40:36
know bad with the gun violence
40:38
but then this happens and then you know
40:41
all of a sudden they’re rushing to do
40:43
some they’re rushing to do something
40:45
when gun violence has been horrible in
40:47
this state for years
40:50
but here’s the worst part of it is that
40:52
it’s been going on for so long
40:55
yeah that people developed a tough shell
40:58
about it
40:59
um incentivizing mechanisms
41:03
it’s like you know in russia
41:06
in russia when the the crazy guy went in
41:09
or the netherlands he went into school
41:11
whatever you know too sweet that was
41:14
shut down
41:15
in germany you can have a gun but you
41:17
have to meet a lot of requirements to
41:19
get the gun
41:20
first of all what is it twenty five
41:22
hundred dollars for the license
41:23
i mean they need to up the ante here but
41:27
we have a lot of really
41:32
insecure
41:35
men who are never going to amount to
41:38
anything
41:39
except what the size of their gun is and
41:42
and that’s the
41:42
that is the truth and a lot of people
41:45
have been reckoning with that in their
41:46
lives
41:47
that this is as far as i’m gonna go but
41:50
instead you have the republican party
41:52
that totally politicizes the crap out of
41:55
it
41:56
and just uses these shells of human
41:59
beings
42:00
to vote for them these are people that
42:02
are soulless
42:04
you know anybody in their right mind
42:06
would say yeah let’s come up with a
42:07
really great system but as i keep
42:10
saying somehow the people in this nation
42:13
are back here in their brain it’s the
42:16
lowest
42:17
part that’s where they are and they
42:19
don’t want to move from it they’re happy
42:21
we want it to be like it used to be you
42:23
know
42:25
i started thinking every even everybody
42:28
opening up for coven yeah we could be
42:29
like we used to be what you gonna do
42:31
when the next pandemic comes did you
42:33
plan
42:34
did you make any kind of shifts or think
42:36
about
42:37
just moving forward americans have a
42:40
very bad time
42:41
which the the most unrefined people on
42:44
the planet
42:45
um totally disgraceful and joe biden’s
42:49
right
42:50
it’s embarrassing like i said i always
42:53
pretend i’m not american when i travel
42:56
and and um i’ll say i’m from canada
42:59
before i’m from here
43:00
because uh we’re hated
43:04
and we’re loud and obnoxious and
43:07
some of us are just greedy and i’m not
43:10
saying it doesn’t exist all over the
43:11
world
43:12
to a degree but that’s our imprint
43:15
i mean to the point where you go to a
43:18
country like japan
43:19
and yes there’s a bit of monoculturalism
43:21
there and you go
43:23
wow i would really hate to see
43:26
too much more westernization coming in
43:29
here because it’s such there’s such a
43:30
beautiful culture here
43:32
but america ha its culture is diversity
43:35
it needs to embrace that
43:38
there is the monoculturalism that would
43:40
be here
43:41
would be swinging bodies from the tree
43:44
every day
43:44
somebody’s taking somebody and killing
43:47
them that’s the culture
43:49
and when you try to have it with people
43:51
about their heritage or their relatives
43:53
or their ancestors just you don’t know
43:56
them
43:56
why what does it matter to say yeah they
43:59
were
43:59
you know they were awful human beings i
44:01
hope i didn’t inherit a gene
44:04
which another interesting thing back to
44:06
the george
44:07
hoyt thing really quickly there’s some
44:10
kind of gene
44:10
stuff going on with you know they
44:13
detected the
44:15
um sickle cell trait well i
44:18
i think it’s really fantastic but i also
44:20
think there are traits of
44:22
people uh there are people reincarnated
44:25
i’m
44:25
convinced that stephen miller
44:29
from trump’s thing is goables again
44:31
because he even kind of looks like
44:32
goebbels
44:34
um but back to the thing about guns
44:36
there’s just something that
44:38
everybody has become numb and they’re
44:40
accepting and more importantly
44:42
they’re fearful men it’s the patriarchy
44:45
and even a woman today stabbed a bunch
44:47
of her kids people have lost their
44:50
minds we have a mental health problem
44:52
here and
44:53
they really need to be building
44:55
buildings to put some people
44:57
and lock them away forever all right i
44:59
mean if you wanna um ar-15
45:01
yep yeah she can i just injured me
45:03
because we got a whack of comments that
45:05
i want to just catch up on before i let
45:06
you back is that okay
45:09
okay so here we go birdie lynn it’s
45:12
imbalance in the way people can acquire
45:14
these guns
45:15
she’s saying also instead of building a
45:17
wall they should be funding mental
45:18
health requirements
45:21
when hiring police and government
45:23
officials them too
45:24
it’s a she says it is embarrassing chris
45:27
says
45:28
nobody but nobody needs an ak assault
45:31
that’s why it’s going to
45:32
carry it those weapons are for killing
45:34
humans they are not for protection
45:36
i still still i stand still i still
45:39
stand strong on the belief in the right
45:40
to arm bears
45:42
okay all right
45:47
yes exactly as emotional people are
45:49
chris says again
45:51
it if after sandy hook a few miles up
45:54
the road here
45:55
did not change gun laws i know
45:59
i doubt anything will the sadness in new
46:01
town connect is still pervasive
46:03
that will never go away sadly that was
46:06
the day
46:07
america’s soul died and it never was
46:10
resurrected
46:10
again yeah and when you know one of
46:12
those moms so
46:14
when people see kovacs like they didn’t
46:16
care they didn’t care about a bunch of
46:18
babies they had to
46:19
even men grown men who need their faces
46:22
like just
46:23
mowed off with them oh who came up with
46:26
conspiracy theories about these children
46:28
not existing they’ve tried to do it with
46:30
parkland as well
46:31
this has to stop but
46:35
well that’s my whole thing about the
46:36
ar-15s it’s like the
46:38
the damage that they if people could see
46:41
the damage
46:42
that they do to a body they don’t care
46:46
they are 15 you know
46:49
i don’t believe that they don’t care
46:51
they did some people have
46:53
and they still they still
46:56
they don’t care yeah i mean our state
47:00
made the decision they made a law they
47:02
passed a law
47:04
so that those children’s um photos in
47:07
the
47:07
and the crime scene photos and the
47:09
autopsy photos
47:11
never get released they created a law
47:13
for that
47:14
um you’re talking about people that sit
47:16
and find it entertaining to go
47:18
on the deep web and see murders
47:21
all sorts of stuff this this is where we
47:24
are the internet needs to be regulated
47:26
because i don’t think people have come
47:28
there’s sense and then there’s good
47:30
sense and i don’t really believe that
47:31
most people have good sense
47:32
but i say this about about the ar-15s if
47:35
you feel like you need to carry one then
47:36
you need to join the military
47:38
no no we’ve had enough of them too
47:41
they’re not
47:41
fit to serve because they’re wacko
47:44
they’re not and if they weren’t
47:46
they’re not we can’t even get good
47:47
police officers no we can’t but they’re
47:49
full
47:50
this is my point if you feel like you
47:52
need to do that
47:53
then have the bravery to go serve no
47:56
if you feel when you know somebody like
47:58
that you need to get on the phone and
48:00
call somebody and say can you pick up
48:02
jerry tonight because he’s
48:04
crazy and he’s going to kill somebody
48:07
no but if you if you want to if you want
48:10
to
48:12
hold a weapon like that then your place
48:15
is not on the streets it should not be
48:18
that you get to go play play you know
48:22
because
48:22
the reason i say that is because guess
48:24
what they would never
48:25
be allowed in the military no they
48:27
wouldn’t it’s like this samurai
48:29
the samurai had a very beautiful like
48:32
they knew every day they walked
48:34
out they actually expected to die
48:37
the difference here is these people are
48:39
expecting to come home and eat macaroni
48:40
and cheese for dinner
48:42
when you approach your life in the
48:43
opposite way because you decided to take
48:45
a job that’s like that
48:47
it’s like don’t kid yourself that’s why
48:50
you run up on cars
48:53
you know you can’t even go high officer
48:54
what what happened
48:56
there’s none of that anymore it’s jump
48:59
on you
49:00
spit on you you know we another military
49:03
guy
49:03
same thing happened with um him recently
49:06
with more cops and frankly i’m sick of
49:08
looking at it
49:09
i’m just sick of it it’s it is
49:12
embarrassing in this country and it’s
49:13
really disgusting
49:15
because these guys have come back from
49:18
the war
49:19
and they are mentally potzo
49:23
they will never be the same again i
49:26
don’t know
49:27
what i don’t think that these ones that
49:29
feel like they
49:31
should have these guns would even pass
49:33
the military
49:34
they need to no they wouldn’t and then
49:36
what they go out and find
49:38
those guns and that that’s why biden
49:40
wants to cook that’s why i’m glad that
49:42
he’s doing this executive order but
49:44
still it’s like why should we be
49:45
bothered with these people in japan when
49:47
people
49:48
created such dishonor to your family
49:50
they’re like sweeping the streets or
49:52
doing something
49:52
they’re totally pushed away from the
49:55
society
49:56
some people are just lost causes they’re
49:59
just
49:59
lost bring back the lobotomy give it to
50:02
them i don’t
50:03
give a damn i mean there’s no other way
50:06
to say it if somebody has a fixation on
50:08
something
50:09
guns or enough get rid of it and also
50:12
the entertainment business
50:14
needs to freaking bone up and be really
50:16
realistic they helped to manifest some
50:18
of it too
50:19
was it art imitating life or life
50:21
imitating art
50:23
they you sell somebody something it’s
50:26
like the sugar business
50:28
when are we all people woke up and
50:29
decided i’m not going to eat that much
50:31
sugar
50:31
why doesn’t everybody just go you know
50:33
what i think we should figure out how to
50:36
forge ahead as a group of people
50:38
be more solution oriented no people here
50:41
i want it the same way i still want my
50:43
kids to believe in santa claus
50:45
and i want them to believe what i
50:47
believed
50:50
you know even with the new technological
50:52
changes i still want the tooth
50:54
fairy and i want everything to be like
50:57
where did that concept come from movies
51:00
propaganda
51:01
you were trained to believe that you had
51:03
it it’s so traditional
51:05
that’s all and the sooner people just
51:07
like go
51:08
yeah i don’t need to get together with
51:10
my family on easter what is that
51:12
what’s the rabbit and what’s the
51:14
crucifixion what is this
51:16
well we’ve done with it after well
51:19
afternoon town we got rid of our last
51:20
alaskan manufacturing
51:23
site we had because we used to be
51:26
a serious gun manufacturing state we had
51:29
like
51:30
several facilities in my hometown which
51:33
was full of gun violence we had
51:36
um a big manufacturing plant
51:40
of of guns and and one of the reasons
51:42
that the guns got out of hand is because
51:44
you have people who work there stealing
51:47
the guns
51:48
and selling them in the black market and
51:50
um
51:51
so after newtown they closed that they
51:55
closed one of those
51:56
last facilities and south carolina took
51:58
it
51:59
yeah and america’s so ridiculous but
52:01
here’s the thing
52:02
i said that this was going to happen i
52:04
said you know when that happened i said
52:06
you know what south carolina is going to
52:07
take connecticut’s problem
52:09
they’re going to end up with a mass
52:10
shooting
52:12
but it doesn’t matter where it’s
52:14
anywhere it it
52:15
yes it’s that’s the thing about guns and
52:18
here’s the thing they didn’t even have
52:20
an annual report
52:22
vine is asking for a report to
52:26
to determine what guns are ending up
52:28
cross
52:29
lines and cross states or being
52:30
trafficked because if he
52:32
puts a federal law in there it will
52:34
supersede whatever the state decides to
52:36
play games with and we know
52:38
that tennessee in the middle of putting
52:40
more strict voting rights
52:42
they actually made it open carry the
52:44
other day their governor
52:45
these are twisted people in these
52:48
offices
52:49
they’re very demonic and i don’t even
52:51
really go into that devil stuff but if i
52:53
had to scrape the surface on just saying
52:56
where these people are just on a level
52:58
of spirituality
53:00
their suffering causes them to want more
53:02
people to suffer
53:04
and i just can’t deal with that anymore
53:07
i’ve had enough of these
53:09
and and they all these rubber-faced um
53:13
uh 60 70 year old white men it’s like
53:16
dudes retire with your money go
53:19
somewhere
53:20
but they need to they need to be held
53:22
accountable
53:23
yeah i i’m just over it and i’ll tell
53:26
you this i did this report
53:28
several years back um that i
53:31
was contracted out to do and what i
53:33
found is that
53:34
every state has a different mechanism
53:37
for tracking how um
53:40
guns are um they’re sold
53:44
dispensed or you know just where the
53:47
guns
53:48
are and because of that the federal
53:50
government can’t get a hold
53:52
of actual numbers and you’ve got a lot
53:55
of states that are just
53:56
very lazy in their bookkeeping and
53:59
that’s part
54:00
that’s part of the problem and that’s
54:01
why we need to have the universal
54:03
background checks that’s why we need to
54:05
have
54:06
a record of who has what guns you go to
54:08
you go to a state like tennessee for
54:10
example
54:11
they don’t know who has guns because
54:13
they don’t keep track of it
54:15
people can buy and sell a gun it’s like
54:18
and some states were very good about it
54:20
because they
54:21
you know they knew what gun got sold
54:24
from who
54:25
to who to who because they made a law
54:28
that said you had to
54:30
you know when a gun was sold you had
54:32
filed paperwork and
54:34
they had to keep track of it but you
54:35
have other places that once the gun was
54:37
sold
54:38
to someone else like this because of the
54:41
nra
54:42
i mean that the right the that that’s
54:44
them
54:45
and that’s that old nonsensible
54:47
blockhead charlton heston
54:49
and uh the other one john wayne and
54:51
their
54:52
crap these people realize that sentiment
54:56
it’s still it’s just absolutely
54:58
phenomenally
54:59
ridiculous how steeped and let me just
55:02
jump in for a second so we got of course
55:05
we can’t go
55:06
broadcast with a hashtag team jill from
55:08
bernie lynn
55:10
uh and i guess we a little while back
55:13
the
55:14
bertie lynn said she went on a date with
55:15
someone like that i left the date
55:18
maddie killed yes brainwashing is real
55:22
uh she also says bottom barrel talent
55:25
[Laughter]
55:29
and then chris says just on the comment
55:31
of what jill
55:32
and what jill said when i was right out
55:34
of high school in boston the guys who
55:35
became cops
55:36
all of them punks bullies etc looking
55:39
for a legal okay
55:40
to continue their sad angry ways and
55:43
that
55:44
is frightening t stephen says i believe
55:47
jill has a martial arts side to her
55:49
i recommend the book the five rings by
55:52
mary mato
55:53
musashi oh okay i’ll check it out
55:56
and then also we now have team all right
56:01
and burdening saying yeah john wayne
56:03
john wayne a mess
56:05
lol right now lord
56:09
it’s hopefully tragic
56:13
yeah hopefully you know hopefully the
56:15
gun thing will be
56:16
alleviated because it’s never going to
56:19
happen
56:20
because we have too many petty
56:22
politicians who take
56:24
money they take money to turn the other
56:27
way
56:28
they take money then i can literally
56:30
love
56:31
money if something doesn’t change
56:35
then 20 years from now this is going to
56:38
be
56:38
not the country you’re going to want to
56:39
live in 20 years
56:41
well remember by that time it will be
56:45
just everybody will be armed because it
56:48
will be
56:48
really you know and i i’ve always said
56:51
to people you need to have a plan
56:53
and start thinking out of the box now if
56:56
you plan on raising children
56:58
and you really want them to be here
57:02
i’m not so sure there’s one state that’s
57:04
decent enough to
57:05
take care of my children and think about
57:08
it i mean
57:09
even after the insurrection they came
57:11
there with
57:12
they came they’re armed okay they had
57:16
the building with the politicians in it
57:18
surrounded
57:20
and they still won’t do anything well
57:22
that’s a fiasco you know it’s like you
57:24
gotta move on these people really
57:25
quickly
57:26
but it it’s it’s like i said there’s
57:29
something wrong
57:30
with the citizens
57:34
that it’s just the people it’s just the
57:36
people people will only allow
57:38
what their who they because of who they
57:40
are
57:42
face it these are the people these are
57:44
american people and the
57:46
best thing that can come out of this is
57:48
the big reveal that maybe other
57:50
countries are gonna like
57:51
once because i know they’re putting in
57:53
passport
57:54
uh laws for the vaccines and all this
57:56
stuff maybe there’s just a really great
57:59
way to keep
58:00
some people out of their milieu you know
58:03
we when you realize that the danger
58:05
isn’t really
58:06
external it’s in the house this is
58:09
america
58:10
tell me i mean this is the country
58:14
and we uh we don’t watch what we eat we
58:18
don’t watch what we watch we don’t watch
58:20
what we glorify
58:21
we exploit everybody everything
58:25
nothing’s tangible nothing’s real you
58:28
look at someone’s life on instagram
58:30
that’s not real i can tell you there’s
58:32
all of this
58:33
everybody’s being paid a buck whoring
58:35
and hustling
58:36
that’s all it is the horse hustle and
58:38
the hustler’s [ __ ]
58:39
this is it this is what we do here
58:43
there’s a knowledge bomb there from from
58:44
hashtag team jill just dropped
58:46
another dollar pop let’s move forward
58:51
vaccine passports won’t be mandated by
58:54
the federal government
58:56
what no
58:59
but if you want to go anywhere else in
59:02
the world you need it
59:03
you’re going to need it because what
59:05
they found out is that with the
59:07
israel has already made a deal with uh
59:11
greece and another country where their
59:13
people will be able to go back and forth
59:15
freely
59:16
and um they had tried this
59:19
little system where they gave everybody
59:21
like a green card and it has a qr code
59:23
on it but they’ve discovered that qr
59:25
codes can be hacked and
59:27
so they’re trying to create an
59:28
international bar
59:30
code or something like that well the
59:33
evangelicals here are going to lose
59:34
their mind on that and be into six
59:36
six six and sorry everybody’s gonna go
59:38
crazy biblical
59:40
um you know uh so i already anticipate
59:44
the dimwits already coming out and after
59:47
a while it’s like
59:48
fine do it i don’t really care anymore
59:52
but you will need it to travel um to
59:54
many countries people don’t remember
59:56
that
59:57
hell when you would even take your dog
59:59
over to england
60:00
back in the day you’d have to have your
60:02
dog in the in quarantine for like three
60:04
months
60:04
because of an island they didn’t want
60:06
rabies and they had they didn’t have it
60:08
in this
60:09
in the in the uh country so i can only
60:12
imagine they should be stricter on the
60:14
people coming over there
60:16
and new zealand’s gonna do the same so
60:19
if the people who don’t want to get any
60:21
of the shots or anything then
60:24
good stay home we’ll get on planes and
60:26
we’ll go
60:27
and i think canada will probably have to
60:29
have one are you guys going to do a
60:30
vaccine passport
60:31
yeah i haven’t heard yet but i’m
60:35
almost thinking that definitely it will
60:37
have to
60:38
we’ll go that direction because i know
60:41
in in britain they already have that
60:43
yeah i mean maybe it’s not going to be
60:45
forever but
60:47
until people get their shots it’s going
60:49
to their mutations are going to continue
60:50
this is going to go on for a few more
60:52
years
60:53
so i think if the um passports aren’t
60:56
going to be
60:57
mandated by the federal government then
60:59
i think that certain businesses
61:02
should start um asking for them
61:05
requiring them for
61:06
events for example i’m thinking of
61:08
something like a movie theater
61:10
you’re talking about people who are
61:11
going to be in a crowded space
61:14
for a number of hours likely wanting to
61:17
take the mask
61:17
off to eat popcorn and drink their
61:20
um coca-colas well you
61:24
should have to have a vaccine to be able
61:25
to go in there and do that
61:27
that’s a good point that’s a really
61:30
interesting point aisha
61:31
really and truly maybe it has to get the
61:33
point we have that passport everywhere
61:35
we go
61:36
well yeah because i mean
61:40
with the mutations i mean it took us
61:42
almost a year to figure out certain
61:44
aspects of
61:45
coven 19 like that one and now the
61:48
mutations are even
61:50
more contagious um people have had the
61:53
vaccine and
61:54
gotten coveted thank god they weren’t
61:58
uh hospitalized but it has happened
62:01
pfizer is working on a booster system
62:03
already yeah
62:04
they think uh because they’ve got a few
62:06
people in trials right now
62:08
um doing boosters because they’re trying
62:11
to keep up with south af
62:13
they’ve definitely caught up with the
62:14
south african one but the biggest
62:16
concerning one is the one in brazil
62:33
cut out of that pig and uh bolsonaro
62:36
is going to be out soon i just something
62:39
in me tells me
62:40
i don’t know what it is but he’s going
62:42
to be done yeah
62:44
and they because he is literally
62:46
watching
62:47
letting people die everywhere
62:50
he doesn’t care they’re out of oxygen
62:55
how do you run out of oxygen another
62:58
another hashtag for tonight
63:02
i know ladies i mean like when you got
63:05
your your your community creating
63:07
hashtags based on your knowledge
63:09
problems you’re dropping
63:11
that’s phenomenal i’m not gonna repeat
63:14
the hashtag name
63:16
because jill already dropped it already
63:18
but if you watch the replay
63:20
you go you’re going to see it yeah
63:23
but yeah that yeah that gentleman brazil
63:27
that president
63:29
also let’s give dr fauci a break he’s
63:32
got a tiptoe over
63:33
absolutely every bloody thing he says
63:36
because he gets so many death threats
63:38
hell i don’t even know
63:39
i’d be like hang on because they blame
63:41
him for everything these are people that
63:43
blame other people for their their
63:46
life everything that happens wrong in
63:48
their lives you know
63:50
they’re i really don’t know if i would
63:53
just be
63:54
they break a toenail and they blame
63:56
kamala harris yeah it’s good
63:58
it’s disgusting you know how they want
64:00
her to announce the k
64:02
hive because she had people defending
64:04
her
64:05
oh please i don’t even want to be in i
64:08
don’t
64:08
even look forward to you know
64:12
i think the one thing i’m looking
64:13
forward to is people going back to their
64:16
offices
64:17
so that all that nonsense that they’re
64:19
sitting next to janie
64:21
after janie saw what susie was posting
64:24
all over through the pandemic i’m just
64:26
looking for those moments to happen
64:28
where
64:28
we see who who’s going to squish back up
64:31
and become a little mouse burger sitting
64:33
there again
64:34
we need more mouse burgers we’ve had way
64:36
too many people thinking that they’re
64:38
the mac
64:38
up in here so brady lynn says yes watch
64:43
the replay
64:44
chris says he just had to put drop that
64:46
hashtag
64:49
and birdie lynn says l-o-l-k hive
64:53
i know crazy
64:56
crazy oh cray cray cray so let’s move on
65:01
to the final portion of all our
65:03
conversations now
65:05
this episode’s cockroach
65:09
yes yeah this is this this lady
65:13
yeah and i print i spelt her name wrong
65:15
so i’m going to bring up
65:17
the story that i’m just going
65:20
and thanks to aisha for bringing up this
65:23
this
65:24
episode’s cockroach and
65:27
this is a tweet as we bring it up
65:30
unfortunately if you’re a listing you
65:31
can’t see it
65:33
but there’s a tweet from a juju
65:36
at j.n weber underscore
65:39
is it sad dmx pass yes should every
65:43
black man
65:43
miss to work missed work to mourn
65:47
no i said what i said call me karen call
65:50
me cracker
65:51
and be racist as i’m not gonna say that
65:54
word
65:54
but white shouldn’t miss work either if
65:57
white famous people
65:58
pass away unless you were close
66:02
yeah what the heck is this lady talking
66:05
about
66:06
he’s crazy this was a bipolar i don’t
66:09
know
66:09
exactly this was an instance where
66:11
somebody could have just more
66:16
she could have just sat foreign her
66:18
corner and ate her mayonnaise sandwich
66:19
in
66:20
silence okay that’s what this was and
66:22
then people dug
66:24
people went off on her nice when i say
66:27
people went off they literally dug up
66:31
pictures of her um of her
66:34
with with box braids and
66:37
different appropriations things on her
66:40
on her
66:41
on her um timeline of her of her saying
66:45
you have her looking like rachel dolezal
66:49
right but i don’t know what to say but i
66:52
was just
66:52
i i just thought it was funny because
66:56
like nobody said this
67:02
well you know she’s part of team jill so
67:04
she just beat you to the punch right
67:07
like no one ever said this that they
67:10
were taking off
67:11
work so birdie lynn
67:14
we’ve all we’re asking people to come on
67:16
when you’re coming back you’ve only been
67:17
on once
67:18
with the ladies you got to come on like
67:20
you know jill wants you on now
67:22
for big time because she’s like you’re
67:25
becoming joe
67:25
like jill’s adopted daughter and chris
67:28
langford too they’re like
67:30
you guys got it with this stuff
67:33
you got you guys are really good we need
67:35
you to come on
67:37
we need to come on but yes this i i this
67:40
is just wow but lincoln washington and
67:44
christopher columbus is all i gotta say
67:48
okay i’m not gonna go there
67:52
those are those are people that white
67:54
people that we miss days off work from
67:57
right look at this old chris says oh
68:00
lord juju the queen of the cockroaches
68:02
she needs to sit in her front yard and
68:04
eating a dirt sandwich
68:06
like the yahoo that she is hunk
68:11
wow man jill has really educated her
68:15
tribe well eh
68:16
and yeah
68:25
oh cinema canelo are you coming in right
68:27
now oh
68:28
how could you be like that how could you
68:32
be like we’re talking about dirt
68:33
sandwiches
68:36
you know the republican party you know
68:38
they’re they’re
68:39
uh they do it every afternoon you know
68:43
it got so bad for juju that she had to
68:45
delete her account
68:46
yeah her account is deleted
68:50
but that’s what happens it’s like like i
68:52
said
68:53
people who are suffering always want to
68:55
see somebody else suffering
68:57
yeah hurting people hurt people yeah
68:59
it’s like
69:00
why would you you know okay
69:03
it’s you dmx it’s terribly sad it’s like
69:06
but so then don’t comment on it
69:08
but then you want to do one-upmanship
69:10
and say well then white people should
69:12
have a time of
69:13
it there’s something that i’m just
69:16
trying to understand with this
69:19
you know white people feeling left out
69:21
of the party
69:22
they’ve been running the party for a lot
69:25
like
69:25
they’ve been running things for so so so
69:28
long
69:29
you would think that i don’t know you’d
69:32
let somebody else host it for
69:34
a little bit i mean come on it’s like
69:37
you know it’s kind of like yeah it’s
69:40
like
69:40
if i keep going you know you’re going to
69:42
the same old dance every year every year
69:45
and then finally another group gets to
69:47
run the prom
69:48
you know at school and you’re like great
69:50
yeah that’s going to be fun
69:52
let give it up nobody’s trying to
69:55
get over we just want everybody to have
69:57
a perspective
69:59
you know and everybody see it you know
70:01
we don’t want the
70:03
pecking order of like black people
70:04
beating up asian people or vice versa
70:07
none of that because that’s another
70:09
thing people who got upset
70:12
in that you know these these men these
70:14
these african-american
70:16
men loving to beat on these asian women
70:18
on not
70:19
it’s a dead what is going on yeah
70:22
and then shut the door they look like
70:24
that till next week
70:25
let’s say that tomorrow we gotta stop it
70:27
if you’re oppressed
70:28
you you should all the more reason not
70:30
want to oppress anybody
70:32
okay so you know what as we as we’re
70:35
going to close up here folks
70:36
i’m going to this is something i’m going
70:38
to do totally and you haven’t done
70:39
before
70:39
if anyone has a question they want to
70:41
ask jill naisha live
70:43
right now before we close out please
70:46
let’s do it don’t matter because as you
70:49
see
70:49
they go they got their hashtag family
70:52
here in the house so
70:53
before we close out give you a few
70:55
moments if you have
70:57
to i want to ask them a question would
70:59
love
71:00
to do that but here’s bertie lynn says
71:03
yeah it’s toxic
71:04
it’s toxic masculine it’s worse than
71:06
that it is
71:07
right yeah i mean what do we do with
71:10
that i mean
71:11
it’s crazy okay and she’s also saying
71:14
exactly stop asian hate
71:16
absolutely and she’s also saying no one
71:18
should be oppressed
71:19
no we should all want to like root for
71:22
each other
71:23
i don’t know why that’s so damn
71:26
difficult
71:27
okay well we’re going to close it out
71:31
chris is saying dr vibe but you should
71:34
jill as always thank you have a great
71:35
you too bless your parents we want you
71:39
on one of these
71:40
days chris we want you on we’re waiting
71:43
we’re waiting
71:43
but it’s all right so ladies another
71:47
epic conversation done that like flew
71:49
it did right that flew like i was going
71:52
wow
71:53
that was quick but it was good it was
71:56
good
71:57
so always we always say before we leave
72:00
love to get
72:01
contact information so first up
72:04
miss jill how can people touch base with
72:07
you uh
72:08
jill d jones at twitter probably the
72:10
easiest the easiest and that’s where
72:12
you’re gonna find her dropping knowledge
72:14
bombs and
72:14
creating hashtags and as her hashtag
72:17
family
72:19
next up aisha
72:23
um i used to staggers on twitter
72:26
fantastic nice easy to the point and to
72:30
the drill
72:31
there we go and it’s dr vibe here host
72:34
and producer they’re wondering doctor
72:35
vibe show
72:36
okay all right yeah
72:39
cinnamon canela yes time really went
72:41
fast you were late that’s why it went
72:43
fast
72:45
and then chris says i will come on
72:47
sometime
72:48
we’re gonna hold you to that chris oh
72:50
good it’s live
72:51
we’re gonna hold you to that uh and the
72:54
t
72:54
stevens another great show thank you all
72:56
thank you so much
72:58
and then jill and twitter lovely
73:00
homemade bread
73:01
oh my gosh jill
73:04
come on now you got the you got the man
73:08
maybe we have to do a segment where you
73:10
have jill jill’s baking segment
73:12
yeah it might have to may have to do
73:14
that i’m telling you all right well it’s
73:16
dr vive here i’m host and producer of
73:18
the award-winning doctor vibe show the
73:20
home of epic conversations
73:22
on the hotel conversations 2020
73:25
best podcast news award winner 2018
73:28
innovation award winner
73:29
both given out by the canaan ethnic
73:31
media association once a month i host an
73:33
only online broadcast in the world that
73:36
is for fathers and men that is sponsored
73:39
by dove men care and dad central
73:41
canada’s national fatherhood
73:42
organization
73:43
also i am the board chair for the global
73:45
food and drink initiative
73:47
which is a multimedia not for profit
73:49
that showcases blocks
73:51
around the world that are doing great
73:53
things in food wine and travel
73:55
got some more more comments coming in
73:57
here so i got to make sure i read them
73:59
all right
74:00
let’s get to the more comments here all
74:04
right
74:05
all right yes chris says i saw
74:10
he spelled it wrong but i saw the bread
74:12
jill yum
74:14
yes he did correct himself yum he goes
74:16
that you better
74:17
yes so bernie lyndon is now pushing
74:19
chris you better so you too bernie lynn
74:21
you need to come on also so that is it
74:24
so let’s get back to it yes i i
74:28
confront be found at my website address
74:30
which is www
74:31
dot the d r v i b e s h o w all things
74:35
doctor vibe there
74:36
as always i end up with this live your
74:38
life as a dream if you can dream it you
74:40
can make it
74:41
sometimes you have to get smaller to get
74:42
stronger block assumptions
74:45
then aim bigger and better and higher
74:47
and wider
74:48
love faith and respect also remember to
74:51
give yourselves grace we will see you
74:52
back in a week because
74:54
you like us especially the two ladies
74:56
because the hashtags they’re gonna have
74:58
to make a hashtag directory
74:59
for jill and aisha their hashtag
75:01
directory but
75:03
all things remember to stay safe keep
75:05
safe we’ll see you next week
75:06
god bless peace well keep the faith and
75:08
what good
75:10
[Music]
76:12
you
About Aisha K. Staggers
Aisha K. Staggers had her first major publication, an album review, in The New Haven Register while just a sophomore in high school. Another series of reviews published in The Hartford Courant followed. By the time she reached college, Aisha was writing for the literary magazine and interning at a local radio station, ABC-affiliate as a writer in the news department and in the A&R department of an independent record company.
As a graduate student at Fisk University, Aisha asked Dr. Raymond Winbush to chair her thesis because 1) he was one of the most renowned voices in black culture and academia, and 2) he was a Prince fan. His scholarship and guidance led Aisha to an early career as a professor of social sciences and later an administrator in higher education.
Aisha has also served as a director of education and policy research centers and on the staff of legislative commissions. She previously served on the Executive Board of the CT Young Democrats Women’s Caucus, an avid campaigner and has remained active in politics and public policy.
You can find more about Ms. Staggers via: https://twitter.com/AishaStaggers
About Jill Jones
Jill Jones is our special guest for this conversation. Ms. Jones is activist, feminist, former collaborator with Paisley Park.
Jones is activist, feminist, former collaborator with Paisley Park.
You can find out more about Ms. Jones via: https://twitter.com/jilldjones
Photo credit: Shutterstock
.