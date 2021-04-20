The Derek Chauvin Trial, DMX, and Gun Violence in America

The April 10, 2021 edition of “Staggers State of Things” included discussion on these topics:

– Second week of Derek Chauvin trial comes to a close

– DMX was talented and imperfect, an antihero and an icon. He was one of us

– Gun control and Joe Biden

– The US government says it won’t introduce federally mandated vaccine passports

– This episode’s cockroach – JuJu (@jnweber)

Listen to the audio-only version:

Watch the full conversation via YouTube:

Transcript provided by YouTube:

[Music]

[Music]

what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here

host and producer of the award-winning

doctor vibe show the home of epic

conversations i’m the host of epic

conversations

2020 innovate no 2020 best podcast news

award winner

and 2018 innovation winner given out by

the canadian ethnic media association

and then once a month i host the only

online conversation for fathers and dads

in the world that’s sponsored by dove

men care it’s also sponsored by dad

central canada’s national fatherhood

organization and i also

am the board chair for the global food

and drink initiative which is a

multimedia

not for profit or non-profit that

showcases blocks

in the diaspora that are involved in

food wine and travel

it is april 10th we’re broadcasting live

and do you know what time it is well if

you don’t you should know what time it

is

it is stagger state of things with aisha

01:28

k staggers and jill jones they are ready

01:30

to drop

01:30

knowledge bombs on what’s going on in

01:32

america or some of the things

01:34

so guess who we have here there they are

01:37

what’s going on ladies

01:41

it’s saturday here in l.a it’s beautiful

01:45

so question are are your areas shut down

01:48

or is it gradual is it open

01:50

what’s my

01:54

mine’s pretty much opened up i mean it

01:57

might as well be

01:58

because um there’s just so many people

02:01

out

02:02

okay my state was the last one to open

02:06

up

02:06

at all in any capacity so

02:10

now we’re at um 100

02:14

um but cases are going up so our

02:16

governor might pull back on a few things

02:18

it’s funny your people haven’t been

02:20

complaining as much as everybody else in

02:22

every other state

02:24

it’s so interesting complaining about

02:26

opening

02:27

just complaining about closing i mean we

02:29

don’t really hear

02:30

connecticut you know screaming and

02:33

yelling like

02:34

you know everywhere else i mean we’re

02:35

having a ku klux klan rally

02:37

white power rally today in huntington

02:39

beach what

02:42

yeah typical huntington beach is the

02:45

florida of california california is like

02:50

huntington beaches like florida in

02:53

yeah it’s really just uh

02:56

very interesting considering you know

03:01

how many different minorities live there

03:04

too but you wouldn’t know it

03:08

with uh the way the people of color

03:11

from orange county tend to want to just

03:13

go there and

03:14

claim that as their own but hey good

03:16

news guys there’s one exciting thing

03:18

just for a quick blip yeah in manhattan

03:21

beach which is like

03:22

next door it’s still in the orange

03:24

county area i think

03:26

um years ago it used to be a beach where

03:29

black people would go

03:31

for like a resort holiday there was a

03:33

family that

03:34

owned this land and the ku klux klan

03:38

ran them out you know terrorized people

03:41

and then the city at the time the

03:43

legislation they created some kind of

03:45

eminent domain and took their land

03:47

well they’re giving back uh whatever

03:50

parcels that they can

03:52

one is a park to the descendants of

03:55

the um ancestors

03:58

who this happened to in the 1920s in

04:01

1912

04:02

yeah yeah so they’re giving them some

04:04

something back

04:05

which is a nice uh reparation for those

04:08

families

04:09

yeah obviously they can’t give them back

04:11

the whole

04:12

you know beachfront but you have to

04:14

remember in 1912 1920

04:16

you know um black people couldn’t go to

04:19

the beach

04:20

so these people bought this land and

04:22

created a really nice resort area

04:25

for black people and then white people

04:27

got upset

04:28

because it really does have really nice

04:29

waves manhattan beach

04:32

well up where i am we’re closed down for

04:35

the third time

04:36

in the year oh wow yeah

04:39

yeah we’re our ours our numbers are

04:42

going

04:43

skyrocketing up almost to like they’re

04:45

almost at 4 000 this week

04:47

is it the new variant yeah and what’s

04:50

happening is that

04:51

they basically passed a law now that if

04:54

a pers

04:55

if they need to transfer patients from

04:56

one hospital to another hospital

04:58

they don’t they’re not needing their

04:59

permission anymore because it’s that

05:01

strained on the health system up here

05:03

yeah wow so it’s really serious up

05:07

that’s wild for you guys yeah there’s

05:10

there’s a lot of questioning going on

05:12

about our provincial and federal

05:14

governments

05:14

because this time you guys down south

05:17

seem to be way ahead of us

05:18

on this one it seems like this virus uh

05:23

you know sort of has been doing that

05:27

with everybody started out strong then

05:29

they all had

05:30

everybody has had their really bad

05:33

moments

05:34

everybody sort of went through a dark

05:37

phase

05:38

um except i mean yeah everybody except

05:41

it seems like israel

05:42

didn’t no yes no yeshua did not no

05:45

no no no they did not go through a bad

05:48

stretch at all by the way did he that

05:51

gentleman

05:53

bibi win his last election i know they

05:55

have yeah

05:56

just recently well he didn’t he get um

06:00

indicted indicted yeah yeah but there

06:03

was just they’ve had so many elections

06:05

in the last few years like every time

06:06

you blinked it was another election

06:08

so i know there was one a few weeks ago

06:10

i don’t know i guess we would have heard

06:12

if he would have got a majority so

06:14

i guess not but you know ladies let’s

06:16

get let’s get at it let’s

06:18

the number one topic for the next few

06:20

weeks

06:21

eric shelvin trial four big takeaways

06:24

from prosecutors

06:25

very strong second week both of you have

06:27

been following this more than me

06:29

was it a very strong week for the

06:31

prosecution

06:32

in your mind absolutely

06:35

it was absolutely i was riveted by the

06:38

um

06:39

testimony of all the experts that they

06:41

had

06:42

come come through because um

06:46

one they made it very clear that

06:50

george floyd did not die because of an

06:53

overdose

06:54

they made that very clear and as much

06:57

as um

07:00

kevin’s um defense

07:03

tried to poke holes in it i mean

07:07

what does his attorney say nelson he

07:10

went through

07:11

he jumped through hoops i mean he was

07:13

like well

07:14

suppose that

07:17

my client’s knee wasn’t on his neck and

07:20

you know

07:21

there was no drugs there would he have

07:23

died he went from heart attack

07:25

to drugs back to um heart attack

07:29

after they said there was no possibility

07:31

of drugs it was like there were

07:34

his his argument had to change because

07:37

the evidence that was presented was so

07:40

precise

07:41

especially that doctor to the doctor um

07:46

who was the pulmonologist who i mean

07:50

when he explained how people breathe and

07:53

how breathing actually

07:54

works and pointed out the exact moment

07:58

when um george floyd took his last

08:01

breath

08:02

that and showed on the video

08:06

what exactly happened and then asked

08:10

the jurors you know to feel on

08:13

themselves

08:14

on their own net where you know how

08:16

things take place

08:18

it was really compelling

08:21

yeah i mean i thought that the testimony

08:24

by

08:27

dr tobin was was exceptional

08:30

he um he was a

08:35

pulmonologist so uh

08:38

so for him he’s explaining

08:42

essentially uh yeah the process of

08:46

of what george floyd was going through

08:50

on a physiological level and

08:54

um some of the i mean most of it i mean

08:59

you couldn’t even dispute him he was

09:01

charming

09:02

he was personable he had the jury was

09:06

touching her neck they were doing

09:07

everything he was suggesting for them to

09:09

understand it themselves

09:11

um and uh no that he was

09:14

fantastic um

09:17

so we’re we’re definitely in a a very

09:20

bizarre

09:21

a very bizarre time in this trial

09:24

because i’ve heard that they’re bringing

09:26

on

09:27

a very well renowned forensic

09:30

pathologist themselves who’s from south

09:32

africa

09:34

from maryland and um

09:37

he he too is a force because he’s

09:40

testified so many times

09:42

uh for many many trials but it seems

09:46

that

09:46

uh chovin’s people keep wanting to push

09:49

the fentanyl

09:51

and drug abuse issue about george floyd

09:55

the pills that were found

09:57

but when tobin had all these graphs he

10:00

had like

10:01

you know animation everything going to

10:04

show you what was precisely happening

10:08

it was pretty mind-blowing and it was

10:10

great the way the strategy that the

10:12

prosecution set him up first

10:14

that to dispel everything else um

10:18

because it’s almost like they’re doing a

10:20

reverse

10:21

prosecution like it’s like they’re

10:23

presenting everything

10:25

that the defense is going to use to

10:29

uh you know defend chovin so actually

10:32

they get the narration on it first they

10:34

actually uh you know i’ve never quite

10:36

seen

10:37

um a trial this way where it’s very

10:40

uh art of war like knowing what your

10:43

enemy’s gonna say

10:44

it it’s it’s like um

10:49

when when i was getting divorced i

10:51

remember

10:52

later on after everybody was getting

10:54

along and talking i was like how did you

10:56

you know approach your case and i

10:58

remembered that my ex-husband had said i

11:00

went in and i found a lawyer

11:02

who told me how he would defend you

11:06

okay

11:07

[Laughter]

11:10

all right so when you do that what

11:13

happens is you’re always a little bit of

11:15

a jump ahead

11:16

of the game in a really weird way and

11:19

that’s kind of like watching this happen

11:21

it’s very smart

11:22

very smart because oftentimes i didn’t

11:24

agree with some of the

11:26

experts i was getting nervous like why

11:27

are they saying this this is just

11:29

playing into the hands and it’s like no

11:30

no

11:31

this is being said to get the narrative

11:34

on it because

11:35

right after they say something there’s

11:37

something that comes

11:38

right back and does a slap method on it

11:41

you know so

11:42

hopefully the jury gets that we’ll see

11:46

yeah and i i did like the um the doctor

11:49

the female doctor who was talking about

11:52

how drugs metabolized in the body

11:56

so that when when the defense tried to

11:59

bring

11:59

up the whole fentanyl thing she

12:02

basically was like

12:03

he had so little of it in his system

12:06

then they switched to another drug what

12:08

about meth and and then

12:10

you know she basically was trying she

12:12

explained

12:13

how things were metabolizing and

12:16

he brings up this um study out of

12:20

ireland or something and she and

12:24

the prosecution rebutted and

12:27

asked her if she knew about the study

12:28

she said i do

12:30

and i don’t know why he’s bringing it up

12:32

and i thought that was amazing

12:34

right she thought that was great yeah it

12:37

was great because they did with tobin as

12:39

well

12:39

about certain trials or or

12:43

how the because really what it brought

12:46

into question

12:47

was this awful but it’s lawful defense

12:51

which is that the police departments are

12:54

using these choke holds and

12:56

all these neon net procedures and

12:58

processes they’re actually

12:59

training and remember last week we saw

13:01

all of these police officers

13:03

defending you know talking about this is

13:05

not what we’re teaching and training

13:08

well the reality is they’re teaching

13:10

something

13:11

and or they’re not they may not be

13:13

teaching it but it’s not being monitored

13:15

and it’s certainly not being prosecuted

13:18

the way it should because there wouldn’t

13:19

be as many police officers out there

13:21

doing what they’re doing

13:23

um derek chovan has had 18

13:26

complaints against him and the fact is

13:30

i mean this was bound to happen because

13:34

he was on a road to hell you know he

13:37

he finally it ultimately ended up

13:40

because everybody kept

13:42

slapping his hand or looking the other

13:44

way i don’t think we’re going to be

13:45

allowed to see that evidence but

13:48

um the interesting thing is that

13:51

the when you look on

13:55

his death certificate it says homicide

13:57

from the medical examiner

13:59

now they tried to break apart that

14:01

homicide doesn’t mean the same thing for

14:03

medical examiners as it does in a lawful

14:06

way

14:07

i found the medical examiner to be a

14:11

bit of a loosey-goosey

14:14

i wasn’t quite sure where he was coming

14:16

from i

14:18

feel like he’s a very political type of

14:21

person who tries to

14:23

say as least as possible but actually

14:26

talk to so many different

14:28

agencies the fbi everybody came to him

14:30

at the beginning he ran his mouth so

14:32

much

14:32

that he got caught up in a trick bag a

14:34

little bit up on

14:35

up on this up on the stand um

14:39

because he but he did have the good

14:42

sense to keep saying

14:43

but i’m not a pulmonologist i that is

14:46

not my expertise

14:47

because all he can do there are certain

14:49

things like the woman dr

14:51

lindsay thomas had said there are

14:53

certain things that happen

14:54

once the body is dead with saturation

14:57

levels

14:58

certain things that happen where you

15:00

know uh

15:01

their things are undetectable and the

15:04

main thing that

15:05

eric nelson uh the attorney for chauvin

15:07

they keep trying to

15:08

push across that there were no marks and

15:12

did you see anything in the autopsy

15:15

with the windpipe or any kind of

15:17

pressure on the neck and he said no

15:19

and then you know the eric nelson uses

15:22

he tries the case with a lot of

15:24

hypotheticals i’m

15:26

finding the judge not you know doing

15:29

his job as much as he should because

15:33

the whole case is just like and if the

15:34

police pick up a paint can

15:36

and then he made some crazy thing like

15:38

well if i’m laying on a beach on my

15:40

stomach

15:41

on a vacation yeah it’s so like not even

15:44

in the relevance

15:45

of what they’re talking about and i did

15:48

feel

15:49

you know that i think i

15:53

this is the time when actually a defense

15:55

would have another attorney

15:56

who has more of a medical expertise

16:01

working with them it’s very curious that

16:03

this guy’s trying it all

16:05

himself it’s it’s very strange

16:08

um it’s it’s because

16:13

he’s befuddled and he gets uh ahead of

16:16

himself but

16:17

that being said i’m very concerned still

16:20

about the jurors because there’s been

16:22

you know complaints about them twice now

16:24

i don’t know if it’s the same woman she

16:26

got a text from her mother-in-law

16:29

um and they also

16:32

what did she there’s watching tv has a

16:35

book

16:36

deal and was watching tv these are

16:38

things that

16:39

if chovin is convicted they can go in

16:43

and try to appeal so it really annoys

16:46

the hell out of me

16:47

that the judge didn’t sequester them in

16:49

the first place because that’s what he

16:50

should have done

16:52

um they’re

16:55

it’s pretty damning not to blabber on

16:58

but the evidence against

17:00

chauvin because dr tobin said you can

17:03

see when the air left his body and even

17:05

i said that like he’s here

17:06

now he’s gone like basically he’s dead

17:08

and chovin

17:10

still sat on him for a number three more

17:13

minutes

17:13

and yeah then even in the middle of that

17:16

three-minute window

17:18

you had officer lane who said there’s no

17:21

i’m not getting a pulse and he continued

17:25

to sit for two

17:26

and minutes and like change on him

17:29

so if that’s not some kind of depraved

17:33

uh intention the intent there was to

17:36

murder him

17:37

the biggest question is why because it’s

17:40

really over a 20 bill why

17:44

[Laughter]

17:45

right yeah and and that brings you back

17:48

to um the testimony of the 19 year old

17:53

that worked at the store because

17:56

they did they never even here’s the

17:58

other part no one ever really went to

18:01

go back and see if the 20 bill was fake

18:03

in the first

18:05

i know and even when they had the young

18:09

guy

18:09

who was is heading up there’s an officer

18:13

he testified

18:15

he was the head of the investigation

18:18

and no one really clarified that

18:22

they said there was an envelope of

18:24

another 20

18:25

bill but i still am not really a hundred

18:28

percent sure

18:30

was it and even if it was i mean

18:34

it’s not like they were running i i

18:36

don’t know

18:37

it doesn’t it’s something is just still

18:40

off about that

18:41

you’re right aisha chris is saying good

18:44

evening oh

18:45

dr tobin was terrific i felt very good

18:48

about the prosecution’s case after this

18:50

week’s testimony that said

18:51

i am still amazed that there there even

18:54

has to be a trial the defense does not

18:56

look good with the

18:57

apparent focus still on drugs move on mr

19:00

nelson and then he says also

19:04

if any jury needed to be sequestered

19:06

it’s this one

19:07

absolutely yeah the when it came out

19:10

that the

19:10

juror had a book deal when the judge

19:14

called that juror

19:15

into chambers and found that out

19:18

they should have automatically placed

19:20

the ultimate

19:22

right yeah immediately and we only have

19:25

two alternates now i was under the

19:27

impression that there were four

19:29

but there’s only now two all of a sudden

19:32

but

19:32

i thought for sure there were four um

19:36

that being said uh though those are a

19:39

couple of things that

19:42

you know how are you gonna have a book

19:44

deal somebody pitched

19:46

you what when where how you know so

19:50

there have been a couple of really

19:51

suspicious things that have come out and

19:54

and whether they are kicked off the jury

19:57

or not

19:58

they’re still and if he is convicted

20:01

there’s still

20:02

the potential for them using uh

20:06

what the judge is doing against him

20:08

later in an appeal

20:10

yeah and you know the the book deal

20:13

basically means that you’re you’ve been

20:15

bought

20:17

sure you have you’ve been bought and

20:19

that means

20:20

that whoever your publisher is can tell

20:23

you how to vote

20:25

exactly you’re not you’re not getting a

20:27

book deal on what was the fashion

20:29

inside the courtroom you know you are

20:32

you are being and and this is

20:34

as a real testament about what’s

20:36

happened to american people

20:38

and why we have the problems that we

20:40

have everyone is a sellout

20:42

i mean there’s you know everybody also

20:45

is a narcissist they think everybody

20:47

everything that they do is so bloody

20:49

interesting

20:50

and there will always be somebody who

20:53

wants to

20:54

pay for it or listen to it but i mean

20:57

there’s no integrity when it comes to

20:59

the judicial system and the law come on

21:02

that’s

21:03

that’s pretty bad that’s really bad and

21:06

i think that

21:07

you know it because it’s like you you

21:10

you have to go okay they all agreed on

21:12

these jurors

21:13

and then you start to go do we have to

21:15

investigate

21:16

if they knew each other before or prior

21:18

or is that do we need an investigation

21:21

to see how that person

21:23

even got there um you know it’s just a

21:27

it’s a bit much

21:28

and it’s really tiresome and people

21:30

always turn around and go i don’t know

21:31

what

21:32

you know american people aren’t all like

21:33

this well i’m you know

21:35

it’s those scales are really tipping on

21:39

our level of integrity here this is why

21:41

we have gun violence

21:43

this is why people don’t want to evolve

21:46

and this is why we use

21:49

the lowest parts of our brains in this

21:52

country

21:53

the one the part of the brain that

21:54

doesn’t evolve

21:57

yeah wow

22:00

we have we have this we have this um

22:06

this culture of uh

22:12

we have we have a culture of of

22:16

narcissism and

22:19

and it’s um

22:23

and when you look at in this trial it

22:25

really it’s really

22:26

um its foundation

22:30

its foundation is white supremacy when

22:32

you look at

22:33

the narcissism in here because chovin

22:37

thought that he was he was playing god

22:42

but it’s also what we have here is this

22:46

fine line where everybody is fueling

22:49

their way to make a living

22:51

and now people are products

22:54

um on any capacity somebody’s always

22:57

hawking something

22:58

somebody is always compromised to

23:01

some level here um you know and

23:05

and that that’s the bad thing what

23:07

happened you know

23:08

it’s like corporations became people and

23:11

people became just

23:12

jerks you know sitting here

23:16

the juror with the book deal should have

23:18

been toast once it was brought to light

23:20

that i agree that right there makes me

23:22

question the impartiality of the judge

23:25

just throwing that out there i totally

23:28

agree

23:28

thankfully it happened late on friday so

23:31

i think it gives the prosecution the

23:33

weekend

23:33

to really consider asking that this

23:36

juror be removed

23:37

um should the in your opinion ladies

23:40

should the juror be removed

23:41

yeah yeah i think so how could you

23:45

compromise

23:46

yeah and not only that but it’s the same

23:49

juror that was watching television which

23:51

tells

23:52

they said that they were watching a

23:54

recorded program

23:56

right which tells me that they’re they

23:59

were watched they were trying to see

24:00

what else was going on

24:03

that’s what the that’s what the news

24:05

report said

24:06

they were trying to watch a recorded

24:07

program to see what else was going on in

24:10

the world

24:10

well your instructions were that you

24:13

weren’t supposed to

24:14

see that and this is the reason why they

24:16

need to be sequestered

24:18

well they also need to investigate the

24:20

publisher and look at the uh

24:23

chain of uh and also who they know

24:26

and and how this works because it could

24:29

just be a plant it could just be

24:31

somebody created this fictitious

24:34

book deal in order to create opportunity

24:37

you know derek chovin

24:39

had gotten funded from a gofundme

24:41

account

24:42

um which uh is crazy

24:47

to think like his his court case was

24:50

like crowdsourced but it was but so is

24:53

dylan roofs

24:54

four million dollars outsourced and it’s

24:58

like

24:59

it’s it’s when you think about that he

25:02

killed nine people

25:04

in a church and still people wanted to

25:06

donate

25:07

to his defense um so

25:10

it’s it’s not surprising that children’s

25:13

um

25:13

defense was crowdsourced i mean well if

25:15

it’s any consolation

25:17

and uh i knowing from

25:20

doing a little bit of legal work in my

25:22

past

25:23

that can go really quickly and in a case

25:25

like this i mean that’s the only thing i

25:27

can think of is like they’re going to

25:29

have to cough up

25:30

probably double what they’ve already

25:31

given because attorney fees are

25:34

are very high so we have illegals or the

25:36

researchers

25:37

so you know with any you know

25:41

luck here they just don’t have the money

25:44

obviously something is went on because

25:47

he doesn’t have but one attorney which

25:49

is crazy

25:50

particularly when you’re dealing with

25:52

the medical aspects

25:54

if you’re that and he doesn’t have good

25:56

attorneys

25:57

i gotta say this nelson is a horrible

26:00

attorney

26:00

like like i said on twitter he’s gotta

26:02

be on that stuff that he’s trying to say

26:04

that george floyd was on because

26:06

some of these questions that he asked

26:08

it’s like

26:09

did you just ask a question for the

26:11

prosecution

26:12

or are you are you defending your client

26:16

i don’t know if he’s a horrible attorney

26:18

he has a horrible case which

26:20

everything this is what any attorney is

26:24

going to

26:25

sit there with evidence yeah that is

26:28

compiled against their client

26:30

i mean it’s pretty this is a

26:33

this is this case is a dog you know what

26:36

i mean it’s like it’s a

26:37

it’s a dead dog on arrival um

26:40

if you all you could try to be as

26:43

instrumental in

26:44

is to make sure you find

26:47

a couple of dumb jurors

26:51

and who have implicit bias that’s all

26:55

and and have no integrity that’s all you

26:57

can hope for all you need is one

26:59

and you gotta hope that they’re strong

27:00

enough to hold out

27:03

that’s the whole thing because but see

27:06

i’m

27:06

feeling like if you were picked as a

27:08

juror and

27:09

you were able to be um contacted by

27:13

whether it be a publisher for a book

27:17

or or anybody uh out from the outside

27:21

realm that was already a violation

27:23

i mean that yeah a media person could

27:26

call you that means

27:28

anybody could so in my mind i would

27:31

throw you out

27:32

and you’d be gone it’s just yeah it’s

27:35

very weird because it seems to me like

27:37

this

27:37

person went out and sought this out

27:40

before the trial even started it’s like

27:42

as soon as they were seated as a juror

27:45

they started making some calls right and

27:48

at that point i mean

27:51

that and even if it’s someone in their

27:53

family i mean

27:55

it’s a little uh a little strange

27:58

a little strange yeah there’s got to be

28:00

some there’s something more behind

28:02

that and i think that that is something

28:04

that should be looked at and

28:05

that’s why i’m kind of glad that the

28:07

news didn’t break until late friday

28:09

because it does give

28:10

the defense time to figure that part out

28:14

had it happened during like 10 o’clock

28:17

in the morning

28:18

on friday and they kept going right it

28:21

would have been really bad

28:23

right it would have been really bad for

28:25

the prosecution’s case

28:28

true very true absolutely absolutely

28:31

well

28:31

child goes on i’ve been told it’s going

28:33

to go on for at least another four weeks

28:35

so there’ll be lots to chat about and so

28:37

people are watching live

28:39

thank you so much for watching live if

28:41

you have any comments or questions

28:43

put them in the chat room and one of the

28:44

ladies or both of them will answer

28:46

next up dmx was a talented and perfect

28:50

young gentleman an anti-hero and an icon

28:53

he was one of us

28:54

what do either of you have to say if

28:56

anything about the passing

28:58

of dmx um

29:01

it was it was devastating for me it was

29:04

it was like

29:05

it was another blow to like okay

29:08

yet another part of my youth

29:12

gone because like you know

29:15

wow i was like 22

29:20

i think when dmx you know first started

29:22

coming up

29:23

and listening to and that was like the

29:25

soundtrack of

29:26

that time of my life and just

29:30

um the music sticks with me

29:34

and you know

29:37

he had his demons but he put

29:40

he put them in his music and

29:45

he was always very

29:48

very spiritual in the sense that he

29:50

always

29:52

spoke of there being something more than

29:56

whatever

29:57

situation you were in in terms of your

30:00

faith and believing in god

30:02

and i think that um

30:09

his not just his passing but his life

30:12

has to remind people that you know

30:14

celebrities

30:15

are human they’re they’re imperfect

30:18

beings and i think

30:19

um too many too often fans tend to

30:23

um place their icons for

30:27

the ones that they you know look up to

30:30

on pedestals and don’t believe that they

30:33

have these

30:34

um these demons and things that they’re

30:37

going through and things they’re living

30:38

with because they don’t live them

30:39

publicly so

30:42

i just it’s it’s just sad

30:47

yeah so yeah a terrible way to die

30:51

so young yes 50 years old

30:55

he was young you know 15

30:58

years old it’s just it’s so so so

31:01

sad yeah

31:04

t stephens i mean when you look at the

31:08

difference

31:08

that’s going back to the previous topic

31:10

see steven say we have a culture of

31:12

people with

31:12

reprobate minds yeah very true

31:15

i mean when you have a situation like

31:19

prince philip who lived to be 99 and

31:22

then you have the other one dmx i mean

31:25

it just goes to say you know i mean it’s

31:28

in sakura season which is

31:30

sakura in i think japanese means it’s

31:34

the cherry blossoms and the cherry

31:35

blossoms represent

31:38

uh they only bloom for a short period of

31:40

time so it’s kind of like the symbol is

31:42

is life is beautiful but it’s short and

31:46

you know so you know it’s um

31:49

something that i don’t think that

31:52

we pay enough attention to i think uh

31:56

i i don’t really know much about dmx’s

31:59

music or

32:00

much about it but it’s sad that he

32:02

passed away

32:03

um i i might have been out of the

32:06

wheelhouse on the age thing

32:08

for that so but it’s quite quite sad i

32:11

i heard about midwin charles from the

32:14

commentator on who passed away from um

32:17

on cnn or one of those people uh

32:21

announcers but yeah i mean it’s it’s

32:23

definitely

32:24

it’s tragic but uh

32:29

i don’t know it’s unfortunate it’s

32:31

unfortunate

32:32

i am you know one of the things that

32:36

i’ve um been paying attention to are the

32:39

the different stories that people have

32:40

been sharing about dmx that you know

32:44

gabrielle union had told the story in

32:46

2017

32:47

and it just resurfaced about how much he

32:49

loved the golden girls how he thought

32:51

it was you know just the funniest thing

32:53

and just you know little things like

32:55

that and people share videos of him

32:56

dancing

32:57

at a um armenian wedding and little

33:01

yeah just little videos and things like

33:03

that

33:04

and just you know that last verses that

33:08

he did i’m so glad that he was able to

33:09

do that him and snoop

33:11

and i’m glad that i was able to see that

33:14

and that’s like one of the last

33:16

appearances that he made

33:18

live absolutely absolutely well let’s

33:22

move on ah

33:25

biden calls u.s gun violence an

33:27

international

33:29

embarrassment sorry

33:33

and he should have said sorry not sorry

33:35

afterwards

33:37

what yeah what’s going on with gun

33:39

culture in the us

33:41

really intrigued let’s let’s hear it

33:43

from both you it’s

33:44

like it just seems that it just it’s

33:46

gone out of control

33:51

too many people misunderstand our second

33:54

amendment

33:56

that that’s number one too many people

34:00

misunderstand the right to bear arms and

34:03

what it

34:03

what it means and what the actual

34:06

initial intent

34:07

was behind that because

34:10

there wasn’t a regulated police force

34:14

there was no fbi

34:15

there were no um police departments

34:19

across

34:20

the country there were individual

34:24

citizens

34:27

who got together as militias

34:30

to protect their own and the guns were

34:33

individuals could

34:34

could have guns but the intent was if

34:37

they were going to form a well-armed

34:39

militia

34:40

we didn’t even have a military at the

34:42

time

34:43

so you know and um that’s why

34:47

um you know the kind of guns that they

34:51

intended for people to have were not

34:54

even the kind of guns that we have

34:56

available now gun technology has

35:00

has you know advanced over the years

35:03

the law should advance with the

35:05

technology and it hasn’t

35:07

but more than that there shouldn’t we

35:10

shouldn’t live in a country where our

35:12

where there are more guns than there are

35:14

people

35:17

and that’s one of the saddest things and

35:22

i always feel this way if you object to

35:26

having to get a license to to

35:30

hold a gun to having a background check

35:32

or any of that

35:33

then you’re the person that doesn’t need

35:35

to have one

35:37

because if you’re not okay with you know

35:40

if you’re not okay with that but you

35:44

want people to be

35:45

basically fingerprinted and background

35:47

checked and id checked just to vote

35:51

but you don’t want any of that for to

35:53

hold a gun

35:54

and something’s wrong in this country so

35:56

so jill let me ask you

35:58

who in america in your opinion should be

36:01

able to own a gun

36:03

um i really just think that law

36:06

enforcement

36:07

or people who can pass a background

36:09

check

36:10

and should have mental um

36:13

mental checks every year annually um

36:17

i think that i don’t even know i don’t

36:20

believe in hunting

36:21

and i certainly don’t believe in gun

36:23

ownership i think that

36:26

i think what we’re seeing is a product

36:28

of all the many many

36:29

many years of glorifying violence in

36:32

this country

36:33

i i hate to say it it it wasn’t art

36:37

it was glorifying violence and it gave

36:39

people a taste in their mouth

36:42

and in their spirit they found some kind

36:45

of resolution

36:47

they find it in video games and i know

36:49

and i’m a liberal saying this

36:51

and and uh i don’t give a damn about

36:54

your

36:55

amendment right to have a gun anymore

36:56

because you violated that

36:58

they’ve basically you know and that goes

37:01

for everybody

37:02

even the ones that go and find guns and

37:04

get it if you’re qualified to have one

37:06

and you meet the requirements

37:09

and you want to moan because you think

37:10

it’s just your right to have it i don’t

37:12

believe in that

37:13

i don’t i think it plays to the lowest

37:16

common denominator

37:18

of people i mean i mean here we are

37:19

today and we talk okay dmx passed away

37:23

but

37:24

all of his vid let’s really be honest

37:26

what

37:27

did what did some rap music contribute

37:31

to our culture

37:35

yeah it was fun at a party because we

37:37

weren’t going to go out and pick up a

37:38

gun but

37:39

there are some people who actually

37:42

are not that smart have low iqs or are

37:45

impressionable

37:46

or insecure children you can call me

37:49

whatever

37:49

children uh people not at home in

37:52

sociology it all works together

37:54

just as i say to people we’re all

37:56

connected

37:58

as human beings we’re all connected

38:01

in everything that we do you know when i

38:04

i was saying a friend of mine was

38:05

walking across the street in germany

38:07

on a red light and someone turned around

38:09

and said

38:11

they were really upset with them a

38:13

german person and said

38:15

children are watching you it

38:18

we have no respect let alone

38:20

self-respect

38:22

it is it is you know the trash nation

38:26

and it’s like sell out buy out as long

38:29

as you have fun

38:30

glorify the wrong stuff it has nothing

38:33

to do with religion

38:34

in my opinion of like what you’re

38:36

worshiping and that oh yeah pull god

38:38

into it

38:39

right i am so sick of hearing about god

38:41

on every award show for some of these

38:43

people

38:44

i i really i’ve never you know

38:48

that’s not my god right yeah i

38:52

tell you this i watched this video over

38:55

the

38:55

winter of um

38:59

yeah chris said after sandy hook yeah

39:02

there’s no hope

39:03

we did nothing they never will do

39:05

anything sorry

39:06

yeah this couple no there’s an

39:09

interesting thing about that but this

39:11

couple

39:12

um they were going out to shovel snow

39:16

and um you know their neighbor shouted

39:20

something to them they shot something

39:21

back they had a

39:22

video camera from their window i saw it

39:24

facing out

39:25

and the guy goes back and he gets a gun

39:28

and he shoots them both dead

39:30

and it’s like you know

39:35

who’s to say that that

39:38

people aren’t going to let their tempers

39:40

get the best of them

39:41

and just go get their gun that that’s

39:43

what scares me

39:45

and when you when you talk about sandy

39:46

hook it’s like

39:48

people were telling this mother over and

39:50

over again that there was something

39:52

wrong with her child

39:53

what did she do she kept buying him guns

39:57

well guess who the first person was that

39:59

he killed

40:00

the person who bought him all the guns

40:03

and it’s so

40:04

bizarre because when right before

40:08

that shooting happened my state was

40:11

going to have this

40:13

this summit with eric holder about doing

40:16

something about the gun violence

40:19

in um our cities and

40:22

they were focused mostly on

40:26

black and brown kids they weren’t even

40:28

looking at white kids

40:29

and then what happens is because those

40:32

weren’t the kids

40:34

or people that they thought were you

40:36

know bad with the gun violence

40:38

but then this happens and then you know

40:41

all of a sudden they’re rushing to do

40:43

some they’re rushing to do something

40:45

when gun violence has been horrible in

40:47

this state for years

40:50

but here’s the worst part of it is that

40:52

it’s been going on for so long

40:55

yeah that people developed a tough shell

40:58

about it

40:59

um incentivizing mechanisms

41:03

it’s like you know in russia

41:06

in russia when the the crazy guy went in

41:09

or the netherlands he went into school

41:11

whatever you know too sweet that was

41:14

shut down

41:15

in germany you can have a gun but you

41:17

have to meet a lot of requirements to

41:19

get the gun

41:20

first of all what is it twenty five

41:22

hundred dollars for the license

41:23

i mean they need to up the ante here but

41:27

we have a lot of really

41:32

insecure

41:35

men who are never going to amount to

41:38

anything

41:39

except what the size of their gun is and

41:42

and that’s the

41:42

that is the truth and a lot of people

41:45

have been reckoning with that in their

41:46

lives

41:47

that this is as far as i’m gonna go but

41:50

instead you have the republican party

41:52

that totally politicizes the crap out of

41:55

it

41:56

and just uses these shells of human

41:59

beings

42:00

to vote for them these are people that

42:02

are soulless

42:04

you know anybody in their right mind

42:06

would say yeah let’s come up with a

42:07

really great system but as i keep

42:10

saying somehow the people in this nation

42:13

are back here in their brain it’s the

42:16

lowest

42:17

part that’s where they are and they

42:19

don’t want to move from it they’re happy

42:21

we want it to be like it used to be you

42:23

know

42:25

i started thinking every even everybody

42:28

opening up for coven yeah we could be

42:29

like we used to be what you gonna do

42:31

when the next pandemic comes did you

42:33

plan

42:34

did you make any kind of shifts or think

42:36

about

42:37

just moving forward americans have a

42:40

very bad time

42:41

which the the most unrefined people on

42:44

the planet

42:45

um totally disgraceful and joe biden’s

42:49

right

42:50

it’s embarrassing like i said i always

42:53

pretend i’m not american when i travel

42:56

and and um i’ll say i’m from canada

42:59

before i’m from here

43:00

because uh we’re hated

43:04

and we’re loud and obnoxious and

43:07

some of us are just greedy and i’m not

43:10

saying it doesn’t exist all over the

43:11

world

43:12

to a degree but that’s our imprint

43:15

i mean to the point where you go to a

43:18

country like japan

43:19

and yes there’s a bit of monoculturalism

43:21

there and you go

43:23

wow i would really hate to see

43:26

too much more westernization coming in

43:29

here because it’s such there’s such a

43:30

beautiful culture here

43:32

but america ha its culture is diversity

43:35

it needs to embrace that

43:38

there is the monoculturalism that would

43:40

be here

43:41

would be swinging bodies from the tree

43:44

every day

43:44

somebody’s taking somebody and killing

43:47

them that’s the culture

43:49

and when you try to have it with people

43:51

about their heritage or their relatives

43:53

or their ancestors just you don’t know

43:56

them

43:56

why what does it matter to say yeah they

43:59

were

43:59

you know they were awful human beings i

44:01

hope i didn’t inherit a gene

44:04

which another interesting thing back to

44:06

the george

44:07

hoyt thing really quickly there’s some

44:10

kind of gene

44:10

stuff going on with you know they

44:13

detected the

44:15

um sickle cell trait well i

44:18

i think it’s really fantastic but i also

44:20

think there are traits of

44:22

people uh there are people reincarnated

44:25

i’m

44:25

convinced that stephen miller

44:29

from trump’s thing is goables again

44:31

because he even kind of looks like

44:32

goebbels

44:34

um but back to the thing about guns

44:36

there’s just something that

44:38

everybody has become numb and they’re

44:40

accepting and more importantly

44:42

they’re fearful men it’s the patriarchy

44:45

and even a woman today stabbed a bunch

44:47

of her kids people have lost their

44:50

minds we have a mental health problem

44:52

here and

44:53

they really need to be building

44:55

buildings to put some people

44:57

and lock them away forever all right i

44:59

mean if you wanna um ar-15

45:01

yep yeah she can i just injured me

45:03

because we got a whack of comments that

45:05

i want to just catch up on before i let

45:06

you back is that okay

45:09

okay so here we go birdie lynn it’s

45:12

imbalance in the way people can acquire

45:14

these guns

45:15

she’s saying also instead of building a

45:17

wall they should be funding mental

45:18

health requirements

45:21

when hiring police and government

45:23

officials them too

45:24

it’s a she says it is embarrassing chris

45:27

says

45:28

nobody but nobody needs an ak assault

45:31

that’s why it’s going to

45:32

carry it those weapons are for killing

45:34

humans they are not for protection

45:36

i still still i stand still i still

45:39

stand strong on the belief in the right

45:40

to arm bears

45:42

okay all right

45:47

yes exactly as emotional people are

45:49

chris says again

45:51

it if after sandy hook a few miles up

45:54

the road here

45:55

did not change gun laws i know

45:59

i doubt anything will the sadness in new

46:01

town connect is still pervasive

46:03

that will never go away sadly that was

46:06

the day

46:07

america’s soul died and it never was

46:10

resurrected

46:10

again yeah and when you know one of

46:12

those moms so

46:14

when people see kovacs like they didn’t

46:16

care they didn’t care about a bunch of

46:18

babies they had to

46:19

even men grown men who need their faces

46:22

like just

46:23

mowed off with them oh who came up with

46:26

conspiracy theories about these children

46:28

not existing they’ve tried to do it with

46:30

parkland as well

46:31

this has to stop but

46:35

well that’s my whole thing about the

46:36

ar-15s it’s like the

46:38

the damage that they if people could see

46:41

the damage

46:42

that they do to a body they don’t care

46:46

they are 15 you know

46:49

i don’t believe that they don’t care

46:51

they did some people have

46:53

and they still they still

46:56

they don’t care yeah i mean our state

47:00

made the decision they made a law they

47:02

passed a law

47:04

so that those children’s um photos in

47:07

the

47:07

and the crime scene photos and the

47:09

autopsy photos

47:11

never get released they created a law

47:13

for that

47:14

um you’re talking about people that sit

47:16

and find it entertaining to go

47:18

on the deep web and see murders

47:21

all sorts of stuff this this is where we

47:24

are the internet needs to be regulated

47:26

because i don’t think people have come

47:28

there’s sense and then there’s good

47:30

sense and i don’t really believe that

47:31

most people have good sense

47:32

but i say this about about the ar-15s if

47:35

you feel like you need to carry one then

47:36

you need to join the military

47:38

no no we’ve had enough of them too

47:41

they’re not

47:41

fit to serve because they’re wacko

47:44

they’re not and if they weren’t

47:46

they’re not we can’t even get good

47:47

police officers no we can’t but they’re

47:49

full

47:50

this is my point if you feel like you

47:52

need to do that

47:53

then have the bravery to go serve no

47:56

if you feel when you know somebody like

47:58

that you need to get on the phone and

48:00

call somebody and say can you pick up

48:02

jerry tonight because he’s

48:04

crazy and he’s going to kill somebody

48:07

no but if you if you want to if you want

48:10

to

48:12

hold a weapon like that then your place

48:15

is not on the streets it should not be

48:18

that you get to go play play you know

48:22

because

48:22

the reason i say that is because guess

48:24

what they would never

48:25

be allowed in the military no they

48:27

wouldn’t it’s like this samurai

48:29

the samurai had a very beautiful like

48:32

they knew every day they walked

48:34

out they actually expected to die

48:37

the difference here is these people are

48:39

expecting to come home and eat macaroni

48:40

and cheese for dinner

48:42

when you approach your life in the

48:43

opposite way because you decided to take

48:45

a job that’s like that

48:47

it’s like don’t kid yourself that’s why

48:50

you run up on cars

48:53

you know you can’t even go high officer

48:54

what what happened

48:56

there’s none of that anymore it’s jump

48:59

on you

49:00

spit on you you know we another military

49:03

guy

49:03

same thing happened with um him recently

49:06

with more cops and frankly i’m sick of

49:08

looking at it

49:09

i’m just sick of it it’s it is

49:12

embarrassing in this country and it’s

49:13

really disgusting

49:15

because these guys have come back from

49:18

the war

49:19

and they are mentally potzo

49:23

they will never be the same again i

49:26

don’t know

49:27

what i don’t think that these ones that

49:29

feel like they

49:31

should have these guns would even pass

49:33

the military

49:34

they need to no they wouldn’t and then

49:36

what they go out and find

49:38

those guns and that that’s why biden

49:40

wants to cook that’s why i’m glad that

49:42

he’s doing this executive order but

49:44

still it’s like why should we be

49:45

bothered with these people in japan when

49:47

people

49:48

created such dishonor to your family

49:50

they’re like sweeping the streets or

49:52

doing something

49:52

they’re totally pushed away from the

49:55

society

49:56

some people are just lost causes they’re

49:59

just

49:59

lost bring back the lobotomy give it to

50:02

them i don’t

50:03

give a damn i mean there’s no other way

50:06

to say it if somebody has a fixation on

50:08

something

50:09

guns or enough get rid of it and also

50:12

the entertainment business

50:14

needs to freaking bone up and be really

50:16

realistic they helped to manifest some

50:18

of it too

50:19

was it art imitating life or life

50:21

imitating art

50:23

they you sell somebody something it’s

50:26

like the sugar business

50:28

when are we all people woke up and

50:29

decided i’m not going to eat that much

50:31

sugar

50:31

why doesn’t everybody just go you know

50:33

what i think we should figure out how to

50:36

forge ahead as a group of people

50:38

be more solution oriented no people here

50:41

i want it the same way i still want my

50:43

kids to believe in santa claus

50:45

and i want them to believe what i

50:47

believed

50:50

you know even with the new technological

50:52

changes i still want the tooth

50:54

fairy and i want everything to be like

50:57

where did that concept come from movies

51:00

propaganda

51:01

you were trained to believe that you had

51:03

it it’s so traditional

51:05

that’s all and the sooner people just

51:07

like go

51:08

yeah i don’t need to get together with

51:10

my family on easter what is that

51:12

what’s the rabbit and what’s the

51:14

crucifixion what is this

51:16

well we’ve done with it after well

51:19

afternoon town we got rid of our last

51:20

alaskan manufacturing

51:23

site we had because we used to be

51:26

a serious gun manufacturing state we had

51:29

like

51:30

several facilities in my hometown which

51:33

was full of gun violence we had

51:36

um a big manufacturing plant

51:40

of of guns and and one of the reasons

51:42

that the guns got out of hand is because

51:44

you have people who work there stealing

51:47

the guns

51:48

and selling them in the black market and

51:50

um

51:51

so after newtown they closed that they

51:55

closed one of those

51:56

last facilities and south carolina took

51:58

it

51:59

yeah and america’s so ridiculous but

52:01

here’s the thing

52:02

i said that this was going to happen i

52:04

said you know when that happened i said

52:06

you know what south carolina is going to

52:07

take connecticut’s problem

52:09

they’re going to end up with a mass

52:10

shooting

52:12

but it doesn’t matter where it’s

52:14

anywhere it it

52:15

yes it’s that’s the thing about guns and

52:18

here’s the thing they didn’t even have

52:20

an annual report

52:22

vine is asking for a report to

52:26

to determine what guns are ending up

52:28

cross

52:29

lines and cross states or being

52:30

trafficked because if he

52:32

puts a federal law in there it will

52:34

supersede whatever the state decides to

52:36

play games with and we know

52:38

that tennessee in the middle of putting

52:40

more strict voting rights

52:42

they actually made it open carry the

52:44

other day their governor

52:45

these are twisted people in these

52:48

offices

52:49

they’re very demonic and i don’t even

52:51

really go into that devil stuff but if i

52:53

had to scrape the surface on just saying

52:56

where these people are just on a level

52:58

of spirituality

53:00

their suffering causes them to want more

53:02

people to suffer

53:04

and i just can’t deal with that anymore

53:07

i’ve had enough of these

53:09

and and they all these rubber-faced um

53:13

uh 60 70 year old white men it’s like

53:16

dudes retire with your money go

53:19

somewhere

53:20

but they need to they need to be held

53:22

accountable

53:23

yeah i i’m just over it and i’ll tell

53:26

you this i did this report

53:28

several years back um that i

53:31

was contracted out to do and what i

53:33

found is that

53:34

every state has a different mechanism

53:37

for tracking how um

53:40

guns are um they’re sold

53:44

dispensed or you know just where the

53:47

guns

53:48

are and because of that the federal

53:50

government can’t get a hold

53:52

of actual numbers and you’ve got a lot

53:55

of states that are just

53:56

very lazy in their bookkeeping and

53:59

that’s part

54:00

that’s part of the problem and that’s

54:01

why we need to have the universal

54:03

background checks that’s why we need to

54:05

have

54:06

a record of who has what guns you go to

54:08

you go to a state like tennessee for

54:10

example

54:11

they don’t know who has guns because

54:13

they don’t keep track of it

54:15

people can buy and sell a gun it’s like

54:18

and some states were very good about it

54:20

because they

54:21

you know they knew what gun got sold

54:24

from who

54:25

to who to who because they made a law

54:28

that said you had to

54:30

you know when a gun was sold you had

54:32

filed paperwork and

54:34

they had to keep track of it but you

54:35

have other places that once the gun was

54:37

sold

54:38

to someone else like this because of the

54:41

nra

54:42

i mean that the right the that that’s

54:44

them

54:45

and that’s that old nonsensible

54:47

blockhead charlton heston

54:49

and uh the other one john wayne and

54:51

their

54:52

crap these people realize that sentiment

54:56

it’s still it’s just absolutely

54:58

phenomenally

54:59

ridiculous how steeped and let me just

55:02

jump in for a second so we got of course

55:05

we can’t go

55:06

broadcast with a hashtag team jill from

55:08

bernie lynn

55:10

uh and i guess we a little while back

55:13

the

55:14

bertie lynn said she went on a date with

55:15

someone like that i left the date

55:18

maddie killed yes brainwashing is real

55:22

uh she also says bottom barrel talent

55:25

[Laughter]

55:29

and then chris says just on the comment

55:31

of what jill

55:32

and what jill said when i was right out

55:34

of high school in boston the guys who

55:35

became cops

55:36

all of them punks bullies etc looking

55:39

for a legal okay

55:40

to continue their sad angry ways and

55:43

that

55:44

is frightening t stephen says i believe

55:47

jill has a martial arts side to her

55:49

i recommend the book the five rings by

55:52

mary mato

55:53

musashi oh okay i’ll check it out

55:56

and then also we now have team all right

56:01

and burdening saying yeah john wayne

56:03

john wayne a mess

56:05

lol right now lord

56:09

it’s hopefully tragic

56:13

yeah hopefully you know hopefully the

56:15

gun thing will be

56:16

alleviated because it’s never going to

56:19

happen

56:20

because we have too many petty

56:22

politicians who take

56:24

money they take money to turn the other

56:27

way

56:28

they take money then i can literally

56:30

love

56:31

money if something doesn’t change

56:35

then 20 years from now this is going to

56:38

be

56:38

not the country you’re going to want to

56:39

live in 20 years

56:41

well remember by that time it will be

56:45

just everybody will be armed because it

56:48

will be

56:48

really you know and i i’ve always said

56:51

to people you need to have a plan

56:53

and start thinking out of the box now if

56:56

you plan on raising children

56:58

and you really want them to be here

57:02

i’m not so sure there’s one state that’s

57:04

decent enough to

57:05

take care of my children and think about

57:08

it i mean

57:09

even after the insurrection they came

57:11

there with

57:12

they came they’re armed okay they had

57:16

the building with the politicians in it

57:18

surrounded

57:20

and they still won’t do anything well

57:22

that’s a fiasco you know it’s like you

57:24

gotta move on these people really

57:25

quickly

57:26

but it it’s it’s like i said there’s

57:29

something wrong

57:30

with the citizens

57:34

that it’s just the people it’s just the

57:36

people people will only allow

57:38

what their who they because of who they

57:40

are

57:42

face it these are the people these are

57:44

american people and the

57:46

best thing that can come out of this is

57:48

the big reveal that maybe other

57:50

countries are gonna like

57:51

once because i know they’re putting in

57:53

passport

57:54

uh laws for the vaccines and all this

57:56

stuff maybe there’s just a really great

57:59

way to keep

58:00

some people out of their milieu you know

58:03

we when you realize that the danger

58:05

isn’t really

58:06

external it’s in the house this is

58:09

america

58:10

tell me i mean this is the country

58:14

and we uh we don’t watch what we eat we

58:18

don’t watch what we watch we don’t watch

58:20

what we glorify

58:21

we exploit everybody everything

58:25

nothing’s tangible nothing’s real you

58:28

look at someone’s life on instagram

58:30

that’s not real i can tell you there’s

58:32

all of this

58:33

everybody’s being paid a buck whoring

58:35

and hustling

58:36

that’s all it is the horse hustle and

58:38

the hustler’s [ __ ]

58:39

this is it this is what we do here

58:43

there’s a knowledge bomb there from from

58:44

hashtag team jill just dropped

58:46

another dollar pop let’s move forward

58:51

vaccine passports won’t be mandated by

58:54

the federal government

58:56

what no

58:59

but if you want to go anywhere else in

59:02

the world you need it

59:03

you’re going to need it because what

59:05

they found out is that with the

59:07

israel has already made a deal with uh

59:11

greece and another country where their

59:13

people will be able to go back and forth

59:15

freely

59:16

and um they had tried this

59:19

little system where they gave everybody

59:21

like a green card and it has a qr code

59:23

on it but they’ve discovered that qr

59:25

codes can be hacked and

59:27

so they’re trying to create an

59:28

international bar

59:30

code or something like that well the

59:33

evangelicals here are going to lose

59:34

their mind on that and be into six

59:36

six six and sorry everybody’s gonna go

59:38

crazy biblical

59:40

um you know uh so i already anticipate

59:44

the dimwits already coming out and after

59:47

a while it’s like

59:48

fine do it i don’t really care anymore

59:52

but you will need it to travel um to

59:54

many countries people don’t remember

59:56

that

59:57

hell when you would even take your dog

59:59

over to england

60:00

back in the day you’d have to have your

60:02

dog in the in quarantine for like three

60:04

months

60:04

because of an island they didn’t want

60:06

rabies and they had they didn’t have it

60:08

in this

60:09

in the in the uh country so i can only

60:12

imagine they should be stricter on the

60:14

people coming over there

60:16

and new zealand’s gonna do the same so

60:19

if the people who don’t want to get any

60:21

of the shots or anything then

60:24

good stay home we’ll get on planes and

60:26

we’ll go

60:27

and i think canada will probably have to

60:29

have one are you guys going to do a

60:30

vaccine passport

60:31

yeah i haven’t heard yet but i’m

60:35

almost thinking that definitely it will

60:37

have to

60:38

we’ll go that direction because i know

60:41

in in britain they already have that

60:43

yeah i mean maybe it’s not going to be

60:45

forever but

60:47

until people get their shots it’s going

60:49

to their mutations are going to continue

60:50

this is going to go on for a few more

60:52

years

60:53

so i think if the um passports aren’t

60:56

going to be

60:57

mandated by the federal government then

60:59

i think that certain businesses

61:02

should start um asking for them

61:05

requiring them for

61:06

events for example i’m thinking of

61:08

something like a movie theater

61:10

you’re talking about people who are

61:11

going to be in a crowded space

61:14

for a number of hours likely wanting to

61:17

take the mask

61:17

off to eat popcorn and drink their

61:20

um coca-colas well you

61:24

should have to have a vaccine to be able

61:25

to go in there and do that

61:27

that’s a good point that’s a really

61:30

interesting point aisha

61:31

really and truly maybe it has to get the

61:33

point we have that passport everywhere

61:35

we go

61:36

well yeah because i mean

61:40

with the mutations i mean it took us

61:42

almost a year to figure out certain

61:44

aspects of

61:45

coven 19 like that one and now the

61:48

mutations are even

61:50

more contagious um people have had the

61:53

vaccine and

61:54

gotten coveted thank god they weren’t

61:58

uh hospitalized but it has happened

62:01

pfizer is working on a booster system

62:03

already yeah

62:04

they think uh because they’ve got a few

62:06

people in trials right now

62:08

um doing boosters because they’re trying

62:11

to keep up with south af

62:13

they’ve definitely caught up with the

62:14

south african one but the biggest

62:16

concerning one is the one in brazil

62:33

cut out of that pig and uh bolsonaro

62:36

is going to be out soon i just something

62:39

in me tells me

62:40

i don’t know what it is but he’s going

62:42

to be done yeah

62:44

and they because he is literally

62:46

watching

62:47

letting people die everywhere

62:50

he doesn’t care they’re out of oxygen

62:55

how do you run out of oxygen another

62:58

another hashtag for tonight

63:02

i know ladies i mean like when you got

63:05

your your your community creating

63:07

hashtags based on your knowledge

63:09

problems you’re dropping

63:11

that’s phenomenal i’m not gonna repeat

63:14

the hashtag name

63:16

because jill already dropped it already

63:18

but if you watch the replay

63:20

you go you’re going to see it yeah

63:23

but yeah that yeah that gentleman brazil

63:27

that president

63:29

also let’s give dr fauci a break he’s

63:32

got a tiptoe over

63:33

absolutely every bloody thing he says

63:36

because he gets so many death threats

63:38

hell i don’t even know

63:39

i’d be like hang on because they blame

63:41

him for everything these are people that

63:43

blame other people for their their

63:46

life everything that happens wrong in

63:48

their lives you know

63:50

they’re i really don’t know if i would

63:53

just be

63:54

they break a toenail and they blame

63:56

kamala harris yeah it’s good

63:58

it’s disgusting you know how they want

64:00

her to announce the k

64:02

hive because she had people defending

64:04

her

64:05

oh please i don’t even want to be in i

64:08

don’t

64:08

even look forward to you know

64:12

i think the one thing i’m looking

64:13

forward to is people going back to their

64:16

offices

64:17

so that all that nonsense that they’re

64:19

sitting next to janie

64:21

after janie saw what susie was posting

64:24

all over through the pandemic i’m just

64:26

looking for those moments to happen

64:28

where

64:28

we see who who’s going to squish back up

64:31

and become a little mouse burger sitting

64:33

there again

64:34

we need more mouse burgers we’ve had way

64:36

too many people thinking that they’re

64:38

the mac

64:38

up in here so brady lynn says yes watch

64:43

the replay

64:44

chris says he just had to put drop that

64:46

hashtag

64:49

and birdie lynn says l-o-l-k hive

64:53

i know crazy

64:56

crazy oh cray cray cray so let’s move on

65:01

to the final portion of all our

65:03

conversations now

65:05

this episode’s cockroach

65:09

yes yeah this is this this lady

65:13

yeah and i print i spelt her name wrong

65:15

so i’m going to bring up

65:17

the story that i’m just going

65:20

and thanks to aisha for bringing up this

65:23

this

65:24

episode’s cockroach and

65:27

this is a tweet as we bring it up

65:30

unfortunately if you’re a listing you

65:31

can’t see it

65:33

but there’s a tweet from a juju

65:36

at j.n weber underscore

65:39

is it sad dmx pass yes should every

65:43

black man

65:43

miss to work missed work to mourn

65:47

no i said what i said call me karen call

65:50

me cracker

65:51

and be racist as i’m not gonna say that

65:54

word

65:54

but white shouldn’t miss work either if

65:57

white famous people

65:58

pass away unless you were close

66:02

yeah what the heck is this lady talking

66:05

about

66:06

he’s crazy this was a bipolar i don’t

66:09

know

66:09

exactly this was an instance where

66:11

somebody could have just more

66:16

she could have just sat foreign her

66:18

corner and ate her mayonnaise sandwich

66:19

in

66:20

silence okay that’s what this was and

66:22

then people dug

66:24

people went off on her nice when i say

66:27

people went off they literally dug up

66:31

pictures of her um of her

66:34

with with box braids and

66:37

different appropriations things on her

66:40

on her

66:41

on her um timeline of her of her saying

66:45

you have her looking like rachel dolezal

66:49

right but i don’t know what to say but i

66:52

was just

66:52

i i just thought it was funny because

66:56

like nobody said this

67:02

well you know she’s part of team jill so

67:04

she just beat you to the punch right

67:07

like no one ever said this that they

67:10

were taking off

67:11

work so birdie lynn

67:14

we’ve all we’re asking people to come on

67:16

when you’re coming back you’ve only been

67:17

on once

67:18

with the ladies you got to come on like

67:20

you know jill wants you on now

67:22

for big time because she’s like you’re

67:25

becoming joe

67:25

like jill’s adopted daughter and chris

67:28

langford too they’re like

67:30

you guys got it with this stuff

67:33

you got you guys are really good we need

67:35

you to come on

67:37

we need to come on but yes this i i this

67:40

is just wow but lincoln washington and

67:44

christopher columbus is all i gotta say

67:48

okay i’m not gonna go there

67:52

those are those are people that white

67:54

people that we miss days off work from

67:57

right look at this old chris says oh

68:00

lord juju the queen of the cockroaches

68:02

she needs to sit in her front yard and

68:04

eating a dirt sandwich

68:06

like the yahoo that she is hunk

68:11

wow man jill has really educated her

68:15

tribe well eh

68:16

and yeah

68:25

oh cinema canelo are you coming in right

68:27

now oh

68:28

how could you be like that how could you

68:32

be like we’re talking about dirt

68:33

sandwiches

68:36

you know the republican party you know

68:38

they’re they’re

68:39

uh they do it every afternoon you know

68:43

it got so bad for juju that she had to

68:45

delete her account

68:46

yeah her account is deleted

68:50

but that’s what happens it’s like like i

68:52

said

68:53

people who are suffering always want to

68:55

see somebody else suffering

68:57

yeah hurting people hurt people yeah

68:59

it’s like

69:00

why would you you know okay

69:03

it’s you dmx it’s terribly sad it’s like

69:06

but so then don’t comment on it

69:08

but then you want to do one-upmanship

69:10

and say well then white people should

69:12

have a time of

69:13

it there’s something that i’m just

69:16

trying to understand with this

69:19

you know white people feeling left out

69:21

of the party

69:22

they’ve been running the party for a lot

69:25

like

69:25

they’ve been running things for so so so

69:28

long

69:29

you would think that i don’t know you’d

69:32

let somebody else host it for

69:34

a little bit i mean come on it’s like

69:37

you know it’s kind of like yeah it’s

69:40

like

69:40

if i keep going you know you’re going to

69:42

the same old dance every year every year

69:45

and then finally another group gets to

69:47

run the prom

69:48

you know at school and you’re like great

69:50

yeah that’s going to be fun

69:52

let give it up nobody’s trying to

69:55

get over we just want everybody to have

69:57

a perspective

69:59

you know and everybody see it you know

70:01

we don’t want the

70:03

pecking order of like black people

70:04

beating up asian people or vice versa

70:07

none of that because that’s another

70:09

thing people who got upset

70:12

in that you know these these men these

70:14

these african-american

70:16

men loving to beat on these asian women

70:18

on not

70:19

it’s a dead what is going on yeah

70:22

and then shut the door they look like

70:24

that till next week

70:25

let’s say that tomorrow we gotta stop it

70:27

if you’re oppressed

70:28

you you should all the more reason not

70:30

want to oppress anybody

70:32

okay so you know what as we as we’re

70:35

going to close up here folks

70:36

i’m going to this is something i’m going

70:38

to do totally and you haven’t done

70:39

before

70:39

if anyone has a question they want to

70:41

ask jill naisha live

70:43

right now before we close out please

70:46

let’s do it don’t matter because as you

70:49

see

70:49

they go they got their hashtag family

70:52

here in the house so

70:53

before we close out give you a few

70:55

moments if you have

70:57

to i want to ask them a question would

70:59

love

71:00

to do that but here’s bertie lynn says

71:03

yeah it’s toxic

71:04

it’s toxic masculine it’s worse than

71:06

that it is

71:07

right yeah i mean what do we do with

71:10

that i mean

71:11

it’s crazy okay and she’s also saying

71:14

exactly stop asian hate

71:16

absolutely and she’s also saying no one

71:18

should be oppressed

71:19

no we should all want to like root for

71:22

each other

71:23

i don’t know why that’s so damn

71:26

difficult

71:27

okay well we’re going to close it out

71:31

chris is saying dr vibe but you should

71:34

jill as always thank you have a great

71:35

you too bless your parents we want you

71:39

on one of these

71:40

days chris we want you on we’re waiting

71:43

we’re waiting

71:43

but it’s all right so ladies another

71:47

epic conversation done that like flew

71:49

it did right that flew like i was going

71:52

wow

71:53

that was quick but it was good it was

71:56

good

71:57

so always we always say before we leave

72:00

love to get

72:01

contact information so first up

72:04

miss jill how can people touch base with

72:07

you uh

72:08

jill d jones at twitter probably the

72:10

easiest the easiest and that’s where

72:12

you’re gonna find her dropping knowledge

72:14

bombs and

72:14

creating hashtags and as her hashtag

72:17

family

72:19

next up aisha

72:23

um i used to staggers on twitter

72:26

fantastic nice easy to the point and to

72:30

the drill

72:31

there we go and it’s dr vibe here host

72:34

and producer they’re wondering doctor

72:35

vibe show

72:36

okay all right yeah

72:39

cinnamon canela yes time really went

72:41

fast you were late that’s why it went

72:43

fast

72:45

and then chris says i will come on

72:47

sometime

72:48

we’re gonna hold you to that chris oh

72:50

good it’s live

72:51

we’re gonna hold you to that uh and the

72:54

t

72:54

stevens another great show thank you all

72:56

thank you so much

72:58

and then jill and twitter lovely

73:00

homemade bread

73:01

oh my gosh jill

73:04

come on now you got the you got the man

73:08

maybe we have to do a segment where you

73:10

have jill jill’s baking segment

73:12

yeah it might have to may have to do

73:14

that i’m telling you all right well it’s

73:16

dr vive here i’m host and producer of

73:18

the award-winning doctor vibe show the

73:20

home of epic conversations

73:22

on the hotel conversations 2020

73:25

best podcast news award winner 2018

73:28

innovation award winner

73:29

both given out by the canaan ethnic

73:31

media association once a month i host an

73:33

only online broadcast in the world that

73:36

is for fathers and men that is sponsored

73:39

by dove men care and dad central

73:41

canada’s national fatherhood

73:42

organization

73:43

also i am the board chair for the global

73:45

food and drink initiative

73:47

which is a multimedia not for profit

73:49

that showcases blocks

73:51

around the world that are doing great

73:53

things in food wine and travel

73:55

got some more more comments coming in

73:57

here so i got to make sure i read them

73:59

all right

74:00

let’s get to the more comments here all

74:04

right

74:05

all right yes chris says i saw

74:10

he spelled it wrong but i saw the bread

74:12

jill yum

74:14

yes he did correct himself yum he goes

74:16

that you better

74:17

yes so bernie lyndon is now pushing

74:19

chris you better so you too bernie lynn

74:21

you need to come on also so that is it

74:24

so let’s get back to it yes i i

74:28

confront be found at my website address

74:30

which is www

74:31

dot the d r v i b e s h o w all things

74:35

doctor vibe there

74:36

as always i end up with this live your

74:38

life as a dream if you can dream it you

74:40

can make it

74:41

sometimes you have to get smaller to get

74:42

stronger block assumptions

74:45

then aim bigger and better and higher

74:47

and wider

74:48

love faith and respect also remember to

74:51

give yourselves grace we will see you

74:52

back in a week because

74:54

you like us especially the two ladies

74:56

because the hashtags they’re gonna have

74:58

to make a hashtag directory

74:59

for jill and aisha their hashtag

75:01

directory but

75:03

all things remember to stay safe keep

75:05

safe we’ll see you next week

75:06

god bless peace well keep the faith and

75:08

what good

75:10

[Music]

76:12

you

Photo credit: Shutterstock