The Difference Between ‘Non-Binary’ and Trans*

What's this non-binary business, anyway?

If you’re like 99.5% of people (including me!) you’re either a man or a woman. If you’re like 99% of humankind, your man-ness or woman-ness aligns with the body you were born into and you probably haven’t given your gender a second thought.

Then there are those of us who aren’t so lucky.

If you’re like me, a “binary transsexual”, you ARE either a woman or a man. Your problem is that your natal body is demonstrating the wrong gender characteristics. But fix that, and problem solved, right?

You’re a man or a woman now. You’ll be understood by society. No one will tell you that your gender doesn’t exist.

Non-binary people aren’t so lucky. Because their genders DO exist and ARE real, but aren’t “woman” or “man”.

And they’ve been lumped in with the trans* community.  Non-binary people don’t necessarily have that much in common with binary transsexuals. And sometimes it can feel like they dominate trans* conversations. But I’m happy if they finally have a place to be them. (Pun intended – if you can find it!)

Since I realized I’m transsexual and started going to trans* support groups, I’ve learned a lot about gender. I’ve learned, for example, that you should ALWAYS ask for someone’s pronoun preference, even if they appear (to you!) as clearly a woman or man. I’ve learned that many trans* people aren’t ashamed of their “trans-ness”, and have no problem sporting aspects of the “other” gender, such as trans women with a beard or a deep voice. And, most importantly, I’ve learned that, of people whose bodies don’t match their minds, a LOT of them have it worse than I do. I just have to jump from one box into the other. They have to perpetually fight to live outside of the boxes.

So, should non-binary people be embraced by the trans* community? Absolutely! They need to be embraced – and understood – much more by our society as a whole.

About Jane Sofia Struthers

Jane Sofia Struthers is very interested in gender, masculinity and femininity. Particularly in its perception in society, by men. In fact, she spent most of her life in a male body, thinking she was something like genderless, or agender, before she realized that she's just a woman.

