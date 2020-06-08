The Difference Between ‘Non-Binary’ and Trans*

If you’re like 99.5% of people (including me!) you’re either a man or a woman. If you’re like 99% of humankind, your man-ness or woman-ness aligns with the body you were born into and you probably haven’t given your gender a second thought.

Then there are those of us who aren’t so lucky.

If you’re like me, a “binary transsexual”, you ARE either a woman or a man. Your problem is that your natal body is demonstrating the wrong gender characteristics. But fix that, and problem solved, right?

You’re a man or a woman now. You’ll be understood by society. No one will tell you that your gender doesn’t exist.

Non-binary people aren’t so lucky. Because their genders DO exist and ARE real, but aren’t “woman” or “man”.

And they’ve been lumped in with the trans* community. Non-binary people don’t necessarily have that much in common with binary transsexuals. And sometimes it can feel like they dominate trans* conversations. But I’m happy if they finally have a place to be them. (Pun intended – if you can find it!)

Since I realized I’m transsexual and started going to trans* support groups, I’ve learned a lot about gender. I’ve learned, for example, that you should ALWAYS ask for someone’s pronoun preference, even if they appear (to you!) as clearly a woman or man. I’ve learned that many trans* people aren’t ashamed of their “trans-ness”, and have no problem sporting aspects of the “other” gender, such as trans women with a beard or a deep voice. And, most importantly, I’ve learned that, of people whose bodies don’t match their minds, a LOT of them have it worse than I do. I just have to jump from one box into the other. They have to perpetually fight to live outside of the boxes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, should non-binary people be embraced by the trans* community? Absolutely! They need to be embraced – and understood – much more by our society as a whole.

—

Shutterstock