The Downsides of Loving an Anywhere, Anytime Sleeper

“I can fall asleep anywhere, anytime.”

Have you heard this before?

Do you ever feel anger or envy when someone says this?

Find yourself thinking, Why do they get all that good sleep while I’m stuck tossing and turning until 2 a.m.?

And then, Oh, shut up, we get it. Sleep is your default state.

And then, Yeah, you’re so lucky. You don’t have to brag so hard.

And we are lucky. And we do often brag about our easy sleeping habits. Silly grin. Raised eyebrows. So refreshed. Rarely in pain no matter what way our bodies folded into sleep. You know how we are.

Couch, floor, bookshelf, hanging upside down. We can sleep anywhere. Anytime.

But, let me tell you a few downsides of this heaven-sent existence and how it’ll affect you:

We collect alarms

Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash

Like medals at the Olympics. And they blare all day. Every day.

I know. I’m an anywhere, anytime sleeper, and I have 14 alarms set to go off.

Wake up. Eat breakfast. Stop breakfast. Work. Take break. Eat lunch. Stop lunch. Work more. Take a walk. Nap. Wake up from nap (this one is essential). Work more. Eat dinner. Stop dinner. Go to bed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is because I get off task, and I LOVE to sleep.

Each alarm is part of our lives. And they’ll become part of yours too.

When you love an anywhere, anytime sleeper, be prepared for the alarms. They’ll get on your first nerve, and your drowsy partner will get on your last.

Every time you turn around, an alarm.

You’ll find yourself searching the house to find the phone. Yelling at your anytime, anywhere sleeper to quiet their alarm.

It gets old. Quick.

But let me tell you something: we get tired of the alarms, too. Sometimes, we want to throw that phone into a wall. Ignore it. But we don’t because that alarm keeps us with you, with life, when it would be so much easier not to set any and sleep for 20 hours.

Sleeping isn’t our problem. Staying awake is.

We fall asleep

Photo by Mert Kahveci on Unsplash

You saw this one coming, but you may grow tired of us passing out anywhere at any time.

Big meeting? We’re dosing in the chair at the front of the room while everyone’s wondering if we’re gonna hit our faces on the table (I did it).

Late-night renovation? We’re sprawled on the third to thirteenth steps, paintbrush dangling from our hand, about to ruin the carpet (I do it).

Basketball game? We’re drooling on our chests, have been since half-time, and the poor, sweaty kid’s disappointed (I have dried a few shirts in my life).

It’ll be frustrating for you. Sometimes, you may feel like we’re not there when you need us. And we won’t always be. But, it’s not intentional.

We often wake up sunny-faced and stretching. The sun’s gone down, and we don’t know what day it is. We’re lucky to have this ability. That’s extremely true, but sometimes, we don’t want to sleep all the time.

Even if it is as easy as a squirrel climbing a tree. 😉

We may be less productive

Photo by Remy_Loz on Unsplash

This isn’t universal, but we may stay up later to catch up on things. You’re ready to sleep, and we’re not there with you.

Falling asleep anywhere, anytime can put a dent in your working hours.

So, we make up the time later.

That can bug you since you had plans for the night or a game you wanted to see, but we have to stay in to finish some tasks.

Being an anywhere, anytime sleeper is fantastic. It is. But a few downsides come with loving a serial sleeper. And yet, there’s one undeniable upside:

We look like angels when we’re sleeping.

Everyone does.

And who can resist a sleeping angel?

Not you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***