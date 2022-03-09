The Dynamic Essence of Love : When Head & Heart Meet True Love Is Generated

1 Corinthians 13:4–8a

“I may be able to speak the languages of men and even of angels, but if I have no Love, my speech is no more than a noisy gong or a clanging bell.

I may have the gift of inspired preaching; I may have all knowledge and understand all secrets; I may have all the faith needed to move mountains but if I have no Love, I am nothing.

I may give away everything I have, and even give up my body to be burnt but if I have no Love, this does me no good. Love is patient and kind; it is not jealous or conceited or proud; Love is not ill-mannered or selfish or irritable; Love does not keep a record of wrongs; Love is not happy with evil, but is happy with the truth.

Love never gives up; and its faith, hope, and patience never fail.”

A journey with no finish line

What really is Love to us? How is it defined? What does it really look like for us? We most likely never ask ourselves these questions also because, after all, Love can be a very subjective topic to define.

As we grow up and look at the role examples in our life such as our parents, siblings or most inspiring people that surround us, we subconsciously draw a picture of what Love is for us, how we show it to our loved ones and how we think it should be shown back to us for it to be real and true.

Thousands of people have discussed and speculated about Love, and they still do, trying to describe its most defining traits and how we can understand when we are in the presence of real Love in life.

I’ve always felt very drawn to this force and to the many different shapes Love can take throughout our life. How it evolves, how it challenges one’s beliefs and personal limits at times.

I’ve also pretty often questioned myself about it, wondering about its real qualities and how to emulate them in my day to day life, starting from my neighbour to the people I love the most, to every day of my life.

As of today, almost after 10 years after my very first encounter with what true Love felt to me, I have found some answers to the most burning questions I used to have about this force, along with coming up with even more burning questions about it.

All of this, though, has shaped my personal understanding of Love so far and keeps me intrigued and passionate enough to keep on questioning myself and life as of how to make Love a real and tangible law in my day to day life.

Today I want to share the most important answers I came up with throughout my experience, along with talking about what I think being the main aspects of Love.

Definitions of Love

Love is an unceasing force. Love it’s an ongoing, endless process. It has a beginning, but not an end. Love is a choice. When true Love is ignited, it knows no finish line.

Love is Resilient, it is Hopeful, Joyful and Kind. Love is Trust & Perseverance.

Whoever believes deeply Love also knows that true Love doesn’t end, it only evolves. But people who stop evolving with it are therefore denied to discover the most subtle ways through which Love keeps showing up and brightening one’s existence.

True Love never ends and that is because Love is much more than just an emotional state. It’s instead pure intelligence.

90% of people misconceive Love for passion and this might be the bigger misunderstanding and lethal mistake any individual can ever make.

That is because, in the first place, Love gets reduced to the fragile outcome of our emotions, along with being subject to the law of “beginning and end” that marks everything impermanent in life, just like with passion. This is in total contrast to what Love really is, as Love is not equal to our emotions, nor is it a temporary force or subject to the ups and downs of life.

The concept of Love through philosophy

I personally understood an important lesson about Love a long time ago, when I used to study philosophy at the university and my teacher, at the time, as he was speculating about Love stood up and said: “If they took away a certain part of your brain you wouldn’t be able to feel a thing anymore. You would just be a living empty body, with no emotions. And most of you would immediately cease believing in God, or Love.”

After that class I went home asking myself : “so is love happening just because of how my brain works? And if I were to stop feeling emotions, I would also stop feeling love for what I care about? Is Love really this fragile?”

I kept asking myself the same question for days, when I decided to take it to my teacher to better understand it.

He made me grab a seat in the empty classroom, and started writing on the board: “Love is not only what you feel. Love is who you are.”

He then sat by my side and said : “Your emotions are the tiniest part of what you know as Love. True Love doesn’t lie in you heart, nor in your mind. It’s the invisible bridge between your emotions and your intelligence. You own it only when you choose to become Love, every day of your life.”

That very day I understood the Love is so much more than our emotions.

It is instead a lucid and thought-through choice we make every day of our life.

If you were to meet someone new tomorrow and fall completely in love with them, after some time you would feel that the flame that ignited your Love through passion gets weaker. That doesn’t mean that Love is ending. That means that now true Love commences as you choose to transform what was ignited through passion into a true and profound bond between 2 human beings.

Love is more than feeling a type of way. Love happens through the intelligence of the heart that lies in who we choose to be and how we choose to act every day, even when our emotions are telling us otherwise.

That’s where the power of Love lies. In knowing how to go beyond a temporary emotion to find out the Truth.

For every person that we meet along the way, there always is the opportunity to either build a wonderful and loving relationship, as well as a poisonous and toxic one.

And the direction we end up taking between the two lies in our daily choices. And we’ve all seen it firsthand when sometimes people who have nothing in common or share completely different interests manage to have beautiful relationships.

This is because the choices they make every day to love each other is always greater than anything else that might get in the way of life.

And this is because true Love has nothing to do with our temporary emotions or our current headspace. Love is not temporary and it doesn’t get shaped by how we feel, but rather by how we act.

Final thoughts — The bridge to the Invisible

Certain life situations drastically impact people’s perspective over something or someone.

True Love is what looks beyond a temporary situation to trust that something more real lays at the foundation of any relationship. That’s why Love is Trust. Because Love prides itself to be aware of something that is not necessarily tangible or visible, yet which is more powerful than anything else that could be physically experienced.

Hence why Antoine de Saint-Exupéry in The Little Prince stated “the essential is invisible to the eyes” because Love pierces through anything visible, to make the invisible more real.

This is the essence of Trust. This is the dynamic essence of Love itself: being able to spot what’s physically invisible, and turn it into reality.

Love has always been something human kind has struggled to fully understand or define and this is because Love is constantly in the process of being defined by our actions. It is never a statement, it is never still, it’s never in the past.

It is instead shaped this very moment by who we are choosing to be, here and now.

Thanks for reading.

—

