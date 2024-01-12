Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Empathy Advantage: 7 Reasons Empathy Matters in the Real World

The Empathy Advantage: 7 Reasons Empathy Matters in the Real World

Empathy is good for business. It’s not making excuses, feeling sorry, or trying to fix.

by Leave a Comment

 

Empathy is good for business. It’s not making excuses, feeling sorry, or trying to fix.

7 reasons empathy matters in the real world:

  1. Employee retention and engagement.
  2. Positive culture.
  3. Customer service.
  4. Trust.
  5. Collaboration.
  6. Creativity.
  7. Crisis management.

Why people struggle to show empathy:

  1. Affirming feels weak.
  2. Judging people through the lens of your strengths feels right. You think, “I’ve been through worse. Deal with it.”
  3. Fixing is your default mode.
  4. Business advantages of empathy escape you.
  5. Getting stuff done is all that matters.

5 ways to practice empathy:

#1. Provide eye contact.

Let people know you see them by looking them in their eyes at least long enough to see their eye color. If looking in someone’s eyes feels awkward look at a spot between their eyebrows.

#2. Mirror expressions.

Mirroring lets people know you’re listening.

Match tone, volume, and facial expressions. It’s rude to smile when someone is crying.

Tip: Don’t mirror anger. Adopt a comfortable tone. When someone is angry, soften your tone.

#3. Practice open postures.

  1. Face forward.
  2. Open your arms.
  3. Uncross your legs.
  4. Lean forward a bit.

#4. Name emotions.

Tell people what you notice and ask them what’s going on for them. I notice you aren’t smiling as much as usual. What’s going on for you?

Agree on a name. “So, you’re saying you feel discouraged?”

Naming enables managing.

When you name an emotion, situation, problem, or opportunity you build a platform for action.

#5. Listen.

Put your fixer-self on the shelf.

Ask questions that help people express themselves. Avoid judgements. When people tell you how they feel – it’s how they feel.

When someone says, “I’m at the end of my rope,” say, “That’s a tough place to be. What’s going on for you?”

Tip: The secret sauce to connecting is being genuine.

What makes empathy difficult?

What practices enable leaders to engage empathetically?

Still curious:

What if You Suck at Empathy

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tin Rhythms from Tiny Hearts

“Truly great book. A concise account of honesty, humility, and congruence. These are the best gifts this book offers to readers!” Reader’s comment after finishing our new book, The Vagrant: The Inner Journey of Leadership.

Order The Vagrant:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

IndieBound/Bookshop.org

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x