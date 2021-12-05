The End of an Era

Yes, I finally sold my Goldwing.

So long, friend

This wasn’t quite as painful as I thought it was going to be. I think I’d admitted to myself long ago that I really was done on two wheels, so actually seeing the bike leave didn’t hurt that much. Loading it and helping the buyer strap it down kept me busy enough while it was happening to avoid any embarrassing moments. The buyer lives out west of me and was looking for an older ‘Wing to just tool around the area. He was well aware of what the bike needed, too, and wasn’t scared of digging into it. Something about needing a retirement project. I’m sure it’ll be in good hands.

As for me? Like I said, I’m done on two wheels. One of my boys wants me to get a Slingshot, but those don’t really do anything for me. Forty years ago? Maybe. But if I’m going to get a new scooter, it’ll likely be a Spyder. Hannigan makes a sweet-looking reverse trike conversion for the Goldwing, though, along with conventional trikes for several other bikes. Sidehacks, too. I’ll admit to being biased in favor of the reverse trike configuration, but Motor Trike has some very cool-looking Indian trikes. Then there’s Tilting Motor Works, too.

We’ll see.

So how’s everyone else these days?

—

Previously Published on bobmuellerwriter.com

—

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Shutterstock