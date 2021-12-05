Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

The End of an Era

The End of an Era

I’m done on two wheels.

Yes, I finally sold my Goldwing.

Picture of a motorcycle on the back of a trailer being pulled by a white van
So long, friend

This wasn’t quite as painful as I thought it was going to be. I think I’d admitted to myself long ago that I really was done on two wheels, so actually seeing the bike leave didn’t hurt that much. Loading it and helping the buyer strap it down kept me busy enough while it was happening to avoid any embarrassing moments. The buyer lives out west of me and was looking for an older ‘Wing to just tool around the area. He was well aware of what the bike needed, too, and wasn’t scared of digging into it. Something about needing a retirement project. I’m sure it’ll be in good hands.

As for me? Like I said, I’m done on two wheels. One of my boys wants me to get a Slingshot, but those don’t really do anything for me. Forty years ago? Maybe. But if I’m going to get a new scooter, it’ll likely be a Spyder. Hannigan makes a sweet-looking reverse trike conversion for the Goldwing, though, along with conventional trikes for several other bikes. Sidehacks, too. I’ll admit to being biased in favor of the reverse trike configuration, but Motor Trike has some very cool-looking Indian trikes. Then there’s Tilting Motor Works, too.

We’ll see.

So how’s everyone else these days?

 

Previously Published on bobmuellerwriter.com

About Bob Mueller

Bob Mueller has been a cop, soldier, pizza guy, computer programmer, and even a funeral escort. But he still doesn't know what he wants to be when he grows up, so for now he tells stories. He's a father of eight and a pastor's husband. He also blogs occasionally about human trafficking, wrongful convictions and cold cases, police misconduct, and genealogy. Read more at http://www.bobmuellerwriter.com.

