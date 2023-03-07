The Evidence Shows That Micromobility Has Big Role to Play in Reducing Traffic in Our Cities

There’s been a lot of criticism about urban micromobility solutions, but as more and more cities extend the use of electric scooters and bikes, the evidence shows that this flexible approach to transportation is helping reduce car use and thus make life better for residents and visitors alike.

Micromobility has a short history, but one that has seen intense change. The introduction of scooters and bikes was chaotic, as numerous providers using dockless models that saw vehicles abandoned, often posing a danger to pedestrians as well as being an eyesore.

But over the last year or so, we’ve seen how in many cities, the number of providers has been reduced, and who have encourage more respectful use by controlling where their vehicles are left, typically in specific locations created by eliminating parking spaces for cars. Working closely with city authorities, providers have also incorporated speed or access restriction systems through geofencing, which is helping to reduce unsafe use while providing municipalities with real-time information on usage dynamics, increasing their understanding of urban mobility needs. The vehicles themselves have also been evolving, becoming more robust, safer, while rechargeable allow for on-the-spot charging.

A recent study published in Nature carried out on August 9 between 9pm and 4 am in Atlanta, showed that when a ban on electric scooters and bikes was imposed after several serious accidents there was an increase in car use of between 9.9% and 10.7%. Overall, the impact of the ban was relatively minor, adding between two and five minutes more per trip in that time slot, but in some cases, the delay meant, for example, if you lived in certain areas outside the city, it took up to 11.9 minutes more to get home. The economic impact of these delays on the city as a whole was estimated at around $4.9 million, and extrapolated to between $408 million and $573 million if bans of this type were extended nationwide.

The Atlanta ban was soon lifted, after popular pressure and platform petitions convinced the city council that it made no sense to continue with the ban, but allowed the development of the study, which proves that incorporating micromobility into people’s daily lives can help reduce congestion and improve traffic flow. Increasingly, cities are considering how creating special bike and scooters lanes can help reduce traffic pressure, discourage car use and create healthier cities for everyone, including those who do not want to, or cannot use micro-mobility vehicles. In combination with other solutions, such as public transport or restrictions on polluting vehicles in more and more areas, micro-mobility is one way cities can reduce traffic jams and emissions. Paris has already installed hundreds of kilometers of bike and scooter lanes, while the central government has come up with incentives such as offering people up to €4,000 to trade in their car for an electric bike.

In a very short time, we have seen how the initial prejudice against micromobility, based in some cases on reasonable concerns about irresponsible use, has been overcome as users and providers have accepted the need for safety, setting a trend that is making life better in more and more cities around the world.

(En español, aquí)

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com