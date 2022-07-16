The Exact Steps I Took to Get over My Ex and Regain My Confidence

My last breakup left me shattered in pieces. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t function, I couldn’t believe I had just lost my soulmate.

Yet, I managed to turn my breakup into a breakthrough. I’ve even turned it into a business and am now a certified love coach helping others navigate through separations.

The following steps helped me get over my ex, rebuild my life and regain confidence. If you have trouble letting go, here’s your complete guide to finding the path back to happiness.

…

Going No Contact

The first and toughest step is to cut all contact. No contact seems impossible because studies prove a breakup is like a drug withdrawal.

Even the slightest contact with your ex can result in a relapse. Once you have contact, your happy hormone “dopamine” increases and reacts with more craving for a new “kick” — more contact with your ex.

You can overcome these tricks of your brain only by withdrawing from the “drug ex” completely. Otherwise, you’re like a recovering alcoholic who drinks a sip of alcohol and immediately relapses.

No contact also means not putting yourself in places where you could “accidentally” meet your ex — like regularly going to their workplace or favorite bar. It also means not asking your common friends about your ex’s life or what they might have posted on social media.

Hobbies, Interests, Friends

A breakup creates an immense void. It is up to you whether you want to fill this void with unhealthy things like alcohol, drugs, overeating, or habits that will help you grow as a person.

Susan J. Elliott stresses the importance of hobbies, interests, and friends during the healing process.

What is something you’ve always wanted to do but couldn’t? What is something your partner never liked so you neglected it during your relationship? What makes you truly happy?

Losing a person is a huge loss but it’s also a huge gain. It’s the time to create the best relationship with yourself by honoring your interests and hobbies and listening to your needs.

After my breakup, I decided to do a 1-year educational leave. I learned how to program, did a portrait drawing course, and kept doing what I love the most: dancing. I started an education as a relationship coach which I now do for a living.

This would have never happened if I kept focusing on my ex instead of my biggest dreams. Seeing myself strive professionally and personally was also a big part of rebuilding my confidence and self-esteem.

Journaling

Journaling is one of the best ways to process your thoughts and emotions whilst calming down your chatty mind during a breakup. This study even shows writing about your separation is the most healing way of journaling.

Journaling about my ex helped me to reveal recurring thought patterns and what kept me stuck. It invited me to feel all my feelings and there were hundreds of times I was bawling my eyes out in front of my journal.

All these tears were necessary and wouldn’t have been released if it wasn’t for journaling. If you’re not a fan of random journaling try other ways to process your thoughts like writing a song or poem about your ex.

Affirmations & Visualization

Your ex is gone and you keep ruminating: Was I not good enough? Was it my fault? What if I only looked this certain way or said those kinds of things?

After my breakup, I blamed my low self-esteem on my ex but soon realized it was there before. Because if I’d known my worth, I wouldn’t have ended up with him in the first place.

Being nice to yourself after a separation is key to rebuilding your self-esteem — one way to counteract your inner critic is by rewriting your beliefs.

I wrote 10–15 affirmations with the help of this guide and read them out loud at least twice a day. I recorded them in an app and listened to them while I was on the train or doing grocery shopping. I visualized my affirmations in a calm space once a week.

Whenever I struggled, I kept affirming myself that “I can do this” and “I will get through this no matter what.”

To this day, affirmations are the first thing I do in the morning and the last thing before I go to sleep. I’m certain they are the reason I’m a confident woman today who won’t keep up with less than she deserves.

Getting Professional Support

Whilst friends and family will be your major support system during a breakup, I can’t stress the importance of an expert enough.

When I hit rock bottom, my therapist saved my life. She helped me put the focus back on me, away from my ex. Friends will give you a lot of well-meant advice that’s often counterproductive because they themselves never learned how to healthily process grief.

Many of them will want you to heal fast because they get uncomfortable facing your emotional self.

You cannot rush healing.

An expert like a therapist or coach holds space for all emotions and will encourage you to dig deeper. They have an unbiased opinion of your relationship, unlike your friends who are usually involved in the whole story.

Self-Care

Breakup expert Susan J. Elliott says the following:

“You have to work out the bad while working in the good.”

Facing your pain instead suppressing it is the right way to go, yet, it’s anything but easy. Whenever I did heavy healing work, I made sure to reward myself for it. Some of my favorite self-care activities included:

Taking a bubble bath

Doing my nails

Ordering pizza with a glass of wine on a Friday night

Buying & lighting new scented candles

Going for hikes in nature

Going for walks by the river

Feeling your pain will agitate your nervous system so it’s crucial to calm it down again by practicing self-care.

Revisiting the Relationship

Doing a “relationship inventory” will help you see the relationship as it really was and not as you imagined it to be. Often, we idealize relationships and ignore aspects that weren’t working from day one.

I used the guide from “Getting Past Your Breakup” which included some of the following questions:

Make a list of all the positive/negative qualities of your ex & your relationship.

Write down five special things your ex did for you or five special times during the relationship.

Write down the five most hurtful incidents to you in the relationship. What was done? Was there an apology or a reassurance that it would never happen again? Did it happen again?

Write down the things you feel you did wrong (not what your ex said you did wrong but what you truly feel you did wrong). Include both things you did and things you didn’t do.

Write down any major incidents or issues in the relationship that stemmed from your own issues or your own behavior. Was there something you did that led to a major blowup?

Doing an inventory supports you in grieving the past whilst grieving what never was. Part of your breakup pain stems from the lost future with your ex and it’s important to acknowledge that, too.

Letting Go Rituals

Once your ex is gone, there’s usually still stuff around that reminds you of them: Pictures, love letters, WhatsApp chats, gifts, cards, etc.

It’s okay to take your time, but it’s necessary to let go of those at some point. In the long term, holding on does more damage than letting go.

You can initiate a letting go ritual by creating a safe space in your home/nature and speaking out loud the following:

What are you grateful for about your ex? (Yes, even if your ex was the biggest a**hole, there is still something to be grateful for)

What have you learned from the relationship?

After that, say a mantra that symbolizes letting go like “Thank you for this chapter with you but it’s now time to let go and start a new chapter.”

Then, continue by deleting chats, throwing away stuff, or even burning letters/pictures in the fire. I’ve done these rituals in my home and in the woods and they are very powerful. Remember to do a lot of self-care after those rituals as they’ll likely bring up intense emotions.

Writing Letters

Often, we still have so many questions or things we want to say once we have broken up. Whilst contacting your ex is not advisable (remember no contact!), a good way around is to write letters to your ex that you don’t send.

Whether it’s rage, shame, sadness, grief, hatred, or love — whatever you need to express to your ex, whatever you want to ask, you can do it there. Whilst they will never respond, you released your intense emotions from your system and that’s how healing happens.

Closure comes from within, not from the outside.

If you want to take it a step further, read the letter out loud in front of a trusted friend or therapist. I know this might feel awkward but by having a witness your process is validated.

Another thing that helped me heal was writing letters to myself: What is something you want to forgive yourself for after this relationship? Is there shame, guilt, or anything else you need to let go of?

It’s important to forgive and show compassion towards yourself. You’re only human and it’s okay if you made mistakes during the relationship, too.

Remembering That Healing Is a Process

Acknowledge that there is no end goal in healing. It’s a lifelong process. Trust this process.

Especially when you come from a toxic or abusive relationship, change doesn’t happen overnight.

To this day, I’ve been consuming countless books, articles and podcasts as well as having completed different types of therapies and online programs to rebuild my life and self-esteem.

If you suffer from low self-worth, you’ll have to remind yourself of your worth every single day, even after you’re over your ex. Once you’ve healed certain parts, there will be new unhealed parts showing up and it’s your chance to see this as an opportunity to grow again.

…

Yes, You Will Be Happy Again

Getting back on the path of happiness after a breakup seems impossible. But it’s only impossible until it’s done!

The above 10 steps have helped me truly get over my ex and find joy in life again. If you are committed to the process, you can do it, too.

