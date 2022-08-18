The Fastest Way to Lose Your Partner’s Trust? By Snooping on Their Phone

I didn’t know what I was thinking but there’s this female friend he’s been talking to quite regularly and as someone with a deep anxious attachment issue, I let my negative emotions win.

I snooped on my partner’s phone and I instantly regretted it.

I didn’t find anything. I knew he’s been honest yet my trust issue from my past relationship hadn’t fully recovered at the time.

At the same time, I also knew I broke his trust. Instead of telling him how I feel, I chose to harm our relationship by doing something unwise.

While it happened a couple of years ago and we’ve rebuilt the trust around it, I still don’t recommend anyone going through that dark path. It won’t solve any problem.

In fact, it adds up to the current issues you have with your partner.

…

Reasons why you shouldn’t snoop on your partner’s phone

Here are several reasons why you shouldn’t — even if the people around you tell you it’s normal:

It’ll break your partner’s trust — period. Trying to get it back is a lot harder especially when your relationship is still new.

Know that it’s not always your partner’s fault. Blaming them for your jealousy issue isn’t the right thing to do if you want to build a long-lasting relationship.

Either you find something to prove that you’re right or you don’t find anything to back up your doubts — you still lose because the act of snooping itself can disturb your peace.

It doesn’t matter if your girlfriends told you it’s something normal to do, at the end of the day it’s your relationship and you get to decide whether you should trust your partner fully or not.

Sometimes finding something on someone else’s phone that is supposed to be private will make you even more insecure. I’ve been there and it’s not a nice feeling to have.

Just because you’ve snooped, that doesn’t fix anything in the relationship. The problems are still there.

…

How to build trust in your relationship

Here are some practical tips you can do to build strong trust in your relationship:

Communicate your feelings. Spare some time at least 30 mins a day to reconnect and check up on each other. This one practice has helped me and my partner a lot in strengthening our long-term relationship.

When you have doubts or suspicion, ask yourself first if this has something to do with your partner or if it’s just your insecurity talking. And resolve it on your own before coming to your partner.

Avoid doing anything shady such as snooping your partner’s phone or stalking whoever they’re talking to on their social media. You’re the one who’s hurting, not your partner.

Trust issue has a lot to do with jealousy so if you have a chronic one, it might be the perfect time to seek help from professionals. Who knows if you still have unresolved issues from your childhood time.

Respect your partner’s boundaries and expect them to do the same to yours. While it’s nice to get closer to your partner, it’s also important to take some space just for yourself once in a while.

…

Parting Words

“Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” — Maya Angelou

Many relationships fail because they don’t trust each other. Not only that, they refuse to work on their trust issues and call it quits — hoping they’ll find someone with better quality and easy to trust.

My experience in snooping taught me that we don’t always have to react to every negative feeling we have.

Sometimes it’s in our head that creates the worst scenarios while in reality, nothing really happens.

We all have baggage from the past that we tend to ignore. And the more we ignore it, the more it’ll affect our relationship.

So before you do something that you knew deep down might harm your relationship, take a deep breath and think again.

One thing to remember is that we can’t make people stay faithful to us. If they want to cheat, they will. But living in fear that you’ll get cheated on isn’t a nice way to live your life.

You either trust your partner or not — as simple as that.

—

