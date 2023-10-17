The Fear of a Second Black President, Especially if It’s a Woman

Let’s look back to when Kamala Harris was a US Senator and sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She established a well-earned reputation as being formidable. Nobody wanted to face Kamala’s fierce questioning; the witnesses left flustered, and babbling included Bill Barr, Jeff Sessions, John Kelly, and Brett Kavanaugh. Harris, the former Attorney General from the State of California, proved herself intelligent, prepared, and a rising star in the Democratic Party. In the judgment of some, she was rising a bit too fast.

Kamala Harris had a meteoric rise in politics. She served two terms as a District Attorney in San Francisco before being elected the Attorney General for California. In 2017 Kamala became a US Senator after winning the 2016 election; she was endorsed by President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden. Once a Senator, though she was the junior member of those serving on the Judiciary Committee, Harris became the most visible presence; her questioning was what people came to see.

Kamala threw her hat into the ring for President in 2019, with Barack Obama completing his second term, opening the field for Democratic Candidates. Harris has served just one term as Senator, but there was a precedent in Barack Obama it could be done. A crowd of over 20,000 people watched as she announced her bid. She would be competing against several candidates in the Democratic primaries, including the current Vice-President Joe Biden.

Her announcement was generally well received by Democrats though many Republicans despised her. There was some grumbling about her not waiting her turn. Eleven days later, Cory Booker entered the race, making him the second Black candidate besides Harris. Neither Harris nor Booker did exceedingly well in the polling, but their votes were seen as taking away from Joe Biden, which aided candidates Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. It was then that Congressman James Clyburn made the first of two big moves to support Joe Biden by dissing the two Black candidates in the race.

“Booker and Harris have been a little bit of amazement to me as well, because I thought for sure that there would be much more of a surge and I can’t quite figure that out yet.” “Of course, I just thought Kamala because this just seemed to be the year of the black woman. I thought she would be surging a little more than she is.” “I think Booker is suffering from the shadows, coming out from under the shadows of Barack Obama.”

A week later, the televised debates began. Kamala took on Joe Biden, asking him to explain his collaboration with and support of segregationists and his opposition to school busing to achieve integration. Harris had attacked the Democratic favorite, and there would be repercussions.

Harris picked up considerable support after the debate, rising from 8% to 17% in the polls. She garnered financial support, raising $2 million in the first 24 hours after the debate. She picked up endorsements from several members of the Congressional Black Caucus and much of the California delegation. Her fundraising was going well through the third quarter, and things were looking good. Despite the endorsements, she collected enemies within the Party, some within her campaign.

While campaigning in Iowa over Thanksgiving weekend, a New York Times article described Kamala as an “uneven campaigner” and quoted several staffers (anonymously) about the various factions in her camp and the lack of funds that almost every campaign experiences. Harris was labeled ineffective and weak, and it was the Democrats delivering the blows.

“You can’t run the country if you can’t run your campaign,”-Gil Duran

Four days after the article ran, Kamala Harris suspended her Presidential campaign, citing a lack of funds.

Once eliminated from the race and still having many supporters, Kamala was welcomed back into the fold. Whoever ultimately became the Democratic nominee would need her full-throated support if Trump was to be defeated. Biden struggled in the first three primaries and was in danger of watching his Presidential hopes expire when the fourth primary came to South Carolina. James Clyburn stepped in again, breaking his vow not to endorse any candidate, and supported Biden. It was enough to give Biden a resounding victory heading into Super Tuesday. His wins there were enough to convince others to drop out, and Biden had the Democratic nomination. Biden’s next decision was who to select for a running mate.

All the reasons Harris was feared as a candidate made her an excellent nominee for Vice-President. She had charisma and support and was a conduit to the Black vote, especially Black women who arguably were the most dependable voters in the Democratic Party. Harris did get support from Black voters, including HBCU grads and members of the Divine, the Black Greek letter organizations. The attacks on Harris now came from the Republican Party, which only four years earlier saw the end of the eight-year reign of the first Black President.

Republicans condemned her record as a San Francisco prosecutor, claiming she was “too soft” and “too hard.” They attacked her as ultra-liberal and an enemy of the progressives. It was the first time the idea floated that if Joe Biden died in office, we’d be left with a President Kamala Harris, which we were all to believe would be something to fear.

Once installed as Vice-President, Harris’s enemies on both sides never relented. When Harris was given a significant role in immigration policy, she was attacked by Republicans for not personally solving a decades-long problem. Democrats piled on with a steady drip of leaks about Kamala’s staff complaints and her unsuitability for office. Perhaps the Democrats were associated with potential candidates for President that watched Kamala skip to the front of the line. Maybe they resented her calling out Biden and the Democratic Party for past racism. Democrats can be distant about their racist past as Republicans try clinging to a glorious past that doesn’t apply to their current configuration.

The field for the 2024 Presidential Election is shaping up. No realistic Democratic contender has come forward, and Kamala Harris is certain to be Biden’s running mate again when they face the Republican challenger. Republicans have spent the past four years denouncing Harris’s effectiveness, while Democrats have done little to support her. As the Republican focus has turned to Biden’s age, some have come straight out and said there’s no way he survives a second term and that to re-elect Biden is to slide Kamala Harris into the Presidency. Republicans suggest that if Biden dies in office or resigns early into his second term. The result would be the same, an unelected Kamala Harris assuming the Presidency.

“He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” — Nikki Haley

For her part, Kamala Harris has mostly done what Vice-President’s do. She has remained loyal and quiet except when asked. She hasn’t gone rogue to promote her visibility. She’s supported official policy and not secretly exposed any differences between herself and the President. The Office of the Vice President isn’t one where one typically distinguishes themself. For different reasons, one could make a case for Spiro Agnew and Mike Pence.

She took the attacks mostly in silence because she wasn’t supposed to be the focus of attention. She didn’t lead on those who suggested she might run against Joe Biden in 2024. Kamala Harris supported the Democratic Party, even when they didn’t support her.

The reasons for negativity sent Kamala Harris’s way has various causes. Jealousy, envy, misogyny, and racism come to mind. I don’t know how to rate the issues. I know the whitelash to the last time we had a Black President and have an idea of the percentage of voters that couldn’t bring themselves to pull the lever to support a woman. The four years and counting of attacks against Harris aren’t lessening; they are picking up. I wonder why?

This post was previously published on Momentum.

