The Fine Art of Balance

When you click the “play” button in the brief video clip, you’ll see two mourning doves on top of the security gate where we live. The ride is fairly smooth, but even in the slightly bumpy parts, the birds stay on.

I feel fortunate to have captured their seemingly effortless balance on camera, and I’m fascinated that they remained unruffled by my presence.

.

.

And while most of us don’t ride gate tops, we do balance multiple things simultaneously: career, family, home, relationships…

Do you remain cool, calm, and collected during the bumpy parts of the ride?

© Laurie Buchanan

—

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from YouTube video