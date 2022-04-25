The Five Stages of Marriage and Ways You Can Restore the Spark

Marriage isn’t easy, but it’s worth it! The average marriage has a 50/50 chance of success. It’s hard to know what you can do to get the odds on your side.

Marriage is a journey that has five distinct stages. So, what can one expect in each stage? Also, how can you restore the spark at whatever stage you’re at?

The overall aim is to develop a strong emotional connection with your spouse that will last for decades to come.

There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage.

Martin Luther

The five stages of marriage

Stage 1: The honeymoon

Stage 2: Building a life with your partner

Stage 3: Disillusionment

Stage 4: Adjustment: Dissolution, Resignation or Contentment

Stage 5: Renewal and marital bliss

Stage 1: The honeymoon

The first stage is the honeymoon- a period from before marriage to the first few years of living together.

My honeymoon started after meeting my then-girlfriend, Favour, 17 years ago. Ours was “love at first sight”. We discovered each other with newness and excitement. I now know that we operated under the influx of a cocktail of powerful hormones that made us “fall in love” and date with passion.

We were happy in each other’s company and operated then with deep feelings of romantic love. We did many things together without much effort and forgot mistakes as soon as they occurred.

Stage 2: Building a life with your partner

Building a life together with your spouse occurs during this stage. It is not easy for two different individuals to join together as a couple and support each other.

That means tolerating each other’s quirks.

We now long for the passionate and crazy stage of honeymoon, which is far gone. For couples like us that choose to have children, raising them occurs at this stage. Those who decide otherwise, grow in a deeper understanding of themselves.

Stage 3: Disillusionment

At some point, couples realise that it takes a lot of hard work and effort to build happy and stable marriages. Most partners also realise that a good marriage is more than the union of two lovers but the involvement of their families.

Couples feel burdened by the growing demands from their work, school, and leisure. Also, raising children demands so much energy and attention. All these activities reduce the time that spouses can spend together.

Poor communication and failure to meet each other’s vital emotional needs can result. So, partners feel like they are in a rut, and their passion has faded away.

Stage 4: Adjustment

Couples arrive at this stage when they contemplate the future of their marriage. Then, they have to make the difficult choice of whether they will continue with their union.

There are three possible outcomes of the adjustment stage:

a. Dissolution

The truth is that the divorce rates are high. More than 40% of couples eventually decide to end their marital unions. But, that doesn’t have to be the case.

b. Resignation

A few per cent of couples decide to resign themselves to their fate. They conclude that their marriage probably isn’t going to get much better. So, they continue to live together but fail to achieve marital bliss.

They may be sabotaging their marriage even without knowing it.

c. Contentment

A majority of couples continue living together and are content with their challenges. They work on their marital friendship by seeking new skills and knowledge. The perspective they gain helps them cope. As a result, they pursue and achieve long-term unions with more profound satisfaction.

Stage 5: Renewal and marital bliss

The “renewal” stage signifies the time when couples get back to the joy of marriage. They tap into what made them fall in love with each other in the first place. Such acts include sharing stories, remembering moments and celebrating each other’s successes.

Finally, they feel safe and accept each other in their faults and glory. They achieve marital bliss.

Ways to restore the spark in your relationship no matter your stage of marriage?

1. Make efforts to understand and meet each other’s vital emotional needs in your marriage.

2. Communicate Well. Speak openly to your partner about how you feel about happenings in your marriage. Also, learn to listen well and not interrupt or blame your spouse for their feelings.

3. Seek couple counselling or therapy. Work together with your spouse, especially if your marriage is in the stage of disillusionment or resignation. You both deserve a better union.

4. Be patient and know that marriages pass through these five stages, just like the changing seasons of life. Know that your relationship can still turn around for the better.

Please, don’t give up!

Conclusion

Now, you have the five stages that marriages pass through, beginning from the honeymoon until the stage of renewal.

We also looked at key strategies to restore the spark in your relationship no matter what stage your marriage is. Such is the power of meeting each other’s vital emotional needs, open communication, and couple therapy.

What stage is your marriage, and which of the above measures will you implement today?

I would love to hear your thoughts.

Thanks for your time.

