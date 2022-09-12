The Flower of Your Life Will Wither Without Care

The deer trail was slightly overgrown, and I had to navigate past a thicket of poison oak and huge webs from orb-weaver spiders. When you’re an adventurous kid, it’s amazing the things you’ll tolerate outdoors.

The backyard of our home in the hills of Los Gatos, California, opened up to the deep woods. Entering this shadowy world beneath the tree foliage felt like leaving the wardrobe into magical Narnia.

One day, you will be old enough to start reading fairytales again. ― C.S. Lewis, The Chronicles of Narnia

As a ten-year-old boy, I knew little of the challenges and turmoil of adult life. My world was family, school, friends, drawing, and the magic of the woods. I loved to discover new trails and stand still as deer grazed in the nearby grass.

My deer trail adventure through the woods led to a grassy clearing, where a dilapidated greenhouse greeted me. The remote property lacked any “No trespassing” signs, and curiosity got the best of me.

It had not yet surrendered its dignity

The exterior of the structure appeared to be molting layers of green, cracked, peeling paint. Many of the glass windows were missing or shattered in their tired, rustic panes.

Weeds licked at the base of the structure, and meandering vines consumed portions of the walls. Just like the wrinkled skin and protruding veins of elderly people, the splintered exterior of the greenhouse exposed its advanced years.

Still, for a young boy exploring, the greenhouse held its charms and mysteries. It may have been old, but it had not yet surrendered its dignity.

One’s dignity may be assaulted, vandalized and cruelly mocked, but cannot be taken away unless it is surrendered. — Michael J. Fox

I stepped inside, spying rows of terra cotta pots that held desiccated remnants of long-neglected plants. What a splendor they must have been in their day, brightening the interior with the kind of soft cheer only flowers possess.

A nearby work table, rickety but still upright, held a half-empty wine bottle beside two dusty glasses. Perhaps there was more rainwater than wine left in the bottle.

I imagined someone preparing to enjoy the wine but being called away. Perhaps to attend to a child or other adult responsibility.

And then I wondered why they never came back? Why did they abandon the wine and the greenhouse?

Only the forgotten are truly dead

There were a few old magazines strewn about, their covers faded from sun exposure. Miscellaneous gardening tools and a tipped-over wheelbarrow cluttered one corner.

And then I saw it. An old, French easel, with a dried-out palette and brushes beside it on a workbench. There were a few faded canvasses, with nearly phantom marks of incomplete floral studies. A coffee can and an empty turpentine bottle lay nearby.

I imagined that an old woman used to visit the greenhouse to garden, paint, and escape the burdens of life.

Or maybe it was an elderly gentleman, who found the solitude of the greenhouse a perfect environment to fuel his creative passion?

I stood very still in the Greenhouse. There was a slight breeze and the late afternoon light told me I should get home soon. I felt like the Greenhouse was melancholy but happy for my visit. Like it no longer felt forgotten.

Only the forgotten are truly dead. — Tess Gerritsen, The Sinner

Each breeze felt like a whisper, or perhaps a prayer, that someday life would return to this forgotten place of refuge, beauty, and art. Most people tell you that buildings are inanimate objects, but I’m not so sure. Maybe they have their own souls? Perhaps they miss us when we leave them?

Keep alive the dream in the heart

In our home, my father had a beautifully framed excerpt from the author and theologian Howard Thurman’s “Keep Alive the Dream in the Heart.” It opens thusly:

As long as a man has a dream in his heart, he cannot lose the significance of living. It is part of the pretensions of modern life to traffic in what is generally called ‘realism.’ There is much insistence upon being practical, down to earth. Such things as dreams are wont to be regarded as romantic or as a badge of immaturity, or as escape hatches for the spirit.

What dreams of the heart led to the construction of that old greenhouse? Someone who valued plants, art, solitude, and maybe the conviviality of wine, built that place.

I’ll bet they returned to the greenhouse often. Because they knew that we have needs beyond money and status. They understood that our hearts and spirits require tending. The flower of our lives will wither without care.

All the sadder, I felt, that the greenhouse was now in disrepair and seemingly forgotten. If we abandon the things that nourish us, our lives suffer. We need our beautiful places, hopes, and dreams.

As Howard Thurman’s “Keep Alive the Dream in the Heart” notes:

Men cannot continue long to live if the dream in the heart has perished. It is then that they stop hoping, stop looking, and the last embers of their anticipations fade away.

Hold fast to dreams

As luck would have it, I found myself a few years later trudging through the woods behind our home. There was a neighbor girl who caught my fancy, and her family invited me to a pool party.

The deer trails were now overgrown, and I nearly got lost. But then I found the clearing, and there was the old greenhouse. It was still in sad shape, but I caught a glimpse of movement from within.

Moving closer, I crouched by an oak tree to get a better look. There was a woman inside the greenhouse, painting on the French easel. A few healthy- looking plants and colorful flowers populated several of the terra cotta pots.

Then I heard a child laugh, and the woman lifted a little boy and sat him on the work table beside her. They spoke to one another, but I couldn’t make out what they said.

It made me happy to think that the woman returned to the greenhouse. To tend to the flowers in her life, and share the joy with her child. To rekindle what dreams still smoldered in her heart.

Hold fast to dreams For when dreams go Life is a barren field Frozen with snow. — Langston Hughes

As I quietly made my way past the greenhouse, I could hear their laughter in the distance. Maybe it was the afternoon breeze, but I’d swear I heard the greenhouse let out a sigh of happiness.

How about you? Have you neglected the greenhouse in your life? Have you forgotten your dreams? Have you lost the significance of living?

It’s never too late to go back. Your greenhouse is patiently waiting. Yearning to bring joy back into your life, so that the flowers in your soul will never wither.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

—

