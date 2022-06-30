The Folly of a Lifetime Appointment

The human brain is a complex organ with the wonderful power of enabling man to find reasons for continuing to believe whatever it is that he wants to believe.

~Voltaire

I remember something of the government from a long-forgotten civics class. Some myths about three branches of government. It was almost Olympian in scope, the Executive, the Legislative, and the Judicial. There was supposed to be equality with checks and balances installed, just to be safe. It would ensure the future of the republic.

Now, though, in one of the greatest tragicomedies of all time, our legislative branch has been reduced to a militant bunch of semi-retired millionaires swinging their purses at each other. Each of the two parties constantly at odds with the other, often with others in their own party whose views are more, or less, extreme. The main goal of members of the houses of congress is getting re-elected, and either assuming, or retaining, a majority. Their only interest in the Executive branch is either making sure he only gets elected once, or that he makes it through two terms, which is all an American President can serve.

The number one concern of the Executive branch is to ensure the happiness and continued support of all the people who donated to the campaign. Running for president is an expensive hobby. According to Open Secrets, a nonprofit that tracks data on campaign spending and lobbying, the 2020 presidential campaign cost 14.4 billion dollars. It likely would have been even higher if then candidate Biden hadn’t spent so much time sheltering at home, avoiding the novel coronavirus.

Thanks to the Judicial Branch and their ruinous, existential ruling on Citizens United, corporations are just people, with a lot of money, who are free to donate hideous amounts to political candidates. If you are running for President and have an outside shot at winning, they will line up to write checks, most times they don’t even care to which party you belong, as long at they are invited to the party. Capitalism runs headlong into democracy, and the wreckage is everywhere.

Essentially, the Legislative and Executive branches have taken themselves out of everything but the most basic procedures of running the country. Sure, they can still cobble together a budget, ad hoc, and rickety, after a lot of hand wringing and rending of garments. They can still send aid to a beleaguered, potential ally, after a lot of finger pointing and self-righteous grandstanding. But when it comes to passing laws and governing a country they’re much to busy raising money and running for re-election.

Which leaves us the Judicial branch. A small group (nine members) of political appointees serving for life who don’t have to answer to constituency. These people hide behind a wall of silent authority and rule with a heavy handed, unquestioned authority.

They use terms that sound important, unquestionable, “textual constitutionalism,” “constitutional originalist.” As if the words of the constitution were so many chicken bones thrown on the dirt and read by the Diviners in the black robes. “You wouldn’t understand,” is the hidden message buried in the highly formal, exaggerated text that follows a decision.

On Thursday, June 23rd, they ruled the state of New York had exceeded their authority 108 years ago when they passed a law limiting who could obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon. It was, they said, in a 6 to 3 opinion, a law that unduly restricted the 2nd amendment rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves. Since you never know who is “packing heat” it’s important to be armed. In an odd, almost unbearable turn of cruel fate, it was the same day the Senate passed a watered down mostly pointless “common sense gun control” bill. It was so meek, and polite even the NRA couldn’t really object. But it will probably run afoul of the Supreme Court.

Friday, June 24th, 2022, they overturned Roe vs. Wade. A ruling that provided federal protection for abortions, in a 6 to 3 vote. An irresistible coincidence? Probably not.

Writing his opinion for the majority Justice Alito wrote “We cannot allow our decisions to be affected by any extraneous influences such as concern about the public’s reaction to our work.” Pretty much saying voters mean nothing to him, or the other justices. Public opinion won’t interfere with their dismantling of health care and women’s rights, and public safety and God knows what else.

Justice Thomas wrote the supporting opinion using language indicating that LGBTQ+ rights, the right to contraception are all on the docket. I’m willing to make a wager the vote will be 6 to 3.

Meanwhile, our legislative branch is locked into debate about the merits of the January 6th committee, trying to find a way to blame each other for the cost of gasoline, the run-away inflation, the relative merit of scientific and medical professionals. Our executive branch has been unable or unwilling to accomplish anything, the tariffs on China are still draining the middle class, ICE is still running roughshod over people trying to escape brutality only to end up being victims of rampant , and the Supreme Court is turning the country into an unrecognizable land where the only right left is the right to carry a weapon.

General Curtis LeMay was a bitter, hard-bitten man credited with destroying 2/3s of Japan during WWII. In 1965 he felt negotiating with North Vietnam was a pointless exercise, he is credited with saying we “should bomb them back to the stone age.” Despite our best effort and millions of tons of explosives it didn’t work out. Maybe we should have sent the Supreme Court. It may not be the stone age, but it certainly won’t be the 21st century.

