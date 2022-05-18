The Forsyte Saga Tells Us the Way To Address the Things of Beauty in Our Lives

The Forsyte Saga, written by Nobel Laureate John Galsworthy, is set in Victorian England. Soames Forsyte, a wealthy and pompous man, meets and falls in love with a poor lady, Irene Herron.

Soames, the wealthy and acquisitive Man of Property, is captivated by Irene. He aspires to own her beauty in the same way that he aspires to own the beautiful mansion he buys for her, which is filled with exquisite and expensive works of art.

But the more Soames attempts to take her as his own, the further away he pushes her.

Jolyon, a senior citizen, is the only male who makes her feel at ease. While he is enthralled by her beauty, Jolyon is not interested in possessing it. He peacefully basks in the warmth of her beauty in the twilight of his existence, like a man warming himself in front of the blazing embers of a fire on a cold day.

Soames and Jolyon symbolise two opposing perspectives on beauty and consciousness. Soames, like the majority of us, aspires to claim the beautiful — another word for perfection — and claim it as his own.

A lady represents the beautiful, or the flawless, in this situation. Beauty could be symbolised by the music of language or the majesty of a sunrise, which the creative mind strives to portray in a line of verse or by brush strokes on canvas in the case of an artist or novelist.

Beauty, on the other hand, is not something that can be owned by anybody; artists and poets understand that what they produce has value only if it belongs to the entire world, not just to them.

Unlike Soames, the Man of Ownership, Jolyon, like the poet and artist, realises that beauty is a spirit of celebration, a glimpse of perfection from afar made all the more appealing by its elusiveness.

As William Blake said, “He who binds to himself a joy/Does the winged life destroy, But he who kisses the joy as it flies/Lives in eternity’s sunrise.”

Soames is desperate to acquire Irene’s attractiveness and will almost certainly fail; Jolyon, on the other hand, rejoices in her beauty calmly and is rewarded by the radiance of her presence. These two perceptions of beauty are divided into two categories of consciousness: being and having.

Being is consciousness without the ego and the strings of attachment. Being is a way of looking at the world and everything in it through the eyes of a poet, an artist, or a saint. “Being” has no desire for possession, title deeds, or ownership stamps.

Consciousness in the state of having is the polar opposite of being. Everything in the world is viewed as a possession, something to be obtained and kept at all costs, including beauty, fortune, power, and celebrity. Everything, whether material or non-material, is deemed solely worthy of being possessed.

Having is pure ego without consciousness if being is pure consciousness without ego. My dream home, my ideal family, my sought-after collection of art and beauty, my good name and eminence and the world as my private property. The ego becomes all-consuming in having: wishes become objects of chase and desires, the burning cause of life.

He longs to preserve Irene’s beauty to himself, for without it, Soames, the Man of Property, would become a spiritual void. Jolyon is greatly enriched by Irene’s attractiveness because he lacks the need to acquire and possess.

As Raman Maharishi puts it, “our desire to possess is a desire to contribute happiness and fulfilment to our lives.” It’s just that you chose the incorrect method. “ The pursuit of pleasure is misidentified as the pursuit of happiness.

Adding wealth or clinging to memories is a nefarious attempt to boost happiness. The more you strive, the more emptiness you’ll feel. Spirituality is not anti-prosperity; it simply states that while material possessions are necessary and good, identifying oneself with external objects or experiences is not a path to self-fulfilment.

What is the best way to perceive the beauty of one’s own being?

The endeavour to break the bonds will just add to the confusion. The shedding of the necessity of possession is the realisation and comprehensive observation of the inner workings of the mind.

The desire for possession brings suffering. The very realization of this fact liberates.

Possession destroys beauty. There is no love there. It simply is the desire to wield control over someone.

Each of us, like Jolyon, has the ability to discover the beauty of being and of happiness.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

