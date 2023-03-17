The Foundations of Heart Centered Sex and Sensuality

When you integrate your heart into your sex life, not only does it go from what can feel like “fast food sex” to “gourmet sex,” it also becomes connected, healing and transformative. Today’s Man Alive podcast guest talks about bringing depth into sex and sensuality.

The more I write about sex, and have conversations with clients, I see how much is possible in people’s sex lives that they don’t realize. I often find it hard to put words to what happens when sex is not just physical, but includes the emotional and energetic realms. When hearts open and deeply connect, and the body’s energetic channels open, intimacy can be healing, transformative, delicious and can even otherworldly.

Today’s Man Alive podcast Guest, Dan Dore, is the co-leader of the Good Guys to Great Men Programs. I asked him to talk with me about heart-centered sex and sensuality, or seen from another framing — creating your sex life from the depths. He put words to experiences that I don’t always have words for.

In our heartfelt conversation we discussed…

Combining your heart and primal nature in your sex and sensual experiences

in your sex and sensual experiences What it means to become aligned, attuned and expanded

What happens when we embrace “messy” as a doorway to connection and intimacy

as a doorway to connection and intimacy Bringing intention and agendalessness to sexual experiences

to sexual experiences How to be turned on without needing anything

At one point in our conversation Dan said, “If you don’t know your heart, you don’t know your sex.” I would agree that those who don’t know, or can’t open their heart, are having what I call “fast food sex” in my book, Honest Sex. We want you to have gourmet meals! So check out this episode if you want more connected and exciting sexual experiences.

Check out Honest Sex, a new book author Shana James.

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

—

As a men’s coach, Dan Dore loves to show men how to boldly create the life, love & wealth they deserve.

Connect with Dan



DanielDoreCoaching.com

—

***

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com