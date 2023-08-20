The Fragmentation of Identity in Modern Japan: Reinvention of the Oedipal Myth in Haruki Murakami’s ‘Kafka on the Shore’

Haruki Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore is an entrancing magical realist novel of incest, patricide, whiskey, and talking cats. It is also a novel of ideas. Within a charming narrative, startling imagery, and never-ending inventive surprises, Murakami has opened a window onto the problem of identity in Japan today. From the horrific defeat defined by nuclear bombs at the end of World War II to the embrace of technology characterizing Tokyo’s youth, the Japanese have faced an onslaught of changes challenging their identity. Contemporary culture idealizes both the traditions of a uniquely Japanese imperial past and the cosmopolitan consumerism of the modern economy. The result, in Murakami’s eyes, is a vulnerability to fragmentation of identity. These opposing cultural expectations compete for people’s souls. In Kafka on the Shore, Murakami absorbs this conflict between traditional values and the capitalist marketplace, between past and present, between communal ties and bureaucratic power, into a new version of the Oedipal myth. Developing his Oedipal story with all the power offered by magical realism, he suggests a resolution is possible, but only by integrating the past and the present, not by denying parts of culture or parts of identity.

Through his storytelling, Murakami suggests that for our psyches to become whole and healthy we must embrace our relationship to society as it continuously evolves, however unexpected or unsettling the turns it may take. In Murakami’s novel, some characters are literally split, so that a single identity is shared by dopplegangers, alter-egos, and ghosts. His characters fear the ambiguous and western-produced power imposed on a constantly shifting society, as well as the unknown within themselves—and those fears are juxtaposed with the desire for the comforts of a simpler time. The fragmentation of identity is represented as both a fragmentation of inner identity—a splitting of the mind—and as a disconnect between mind and body, brought on by the dramatic rise of hyper-consumerism. Murakami makes the problem of fragmented identity visible and resulting pain concrete through the vivid separation of a person or identity into multiple entities (a potent use of magical realism).

Murakami exploits the metaphor of the Oedipal myth to explore and resolve the fragmentation of identity, recreating the myth to arrive at a different resolution. Only after people acknowledge their darker and generally hidden impulses, their fears of the unknown aspects of their own personality and their fears of society—both in its individual repression and its unceasing power—can the disparate parts of their personality become unified. Murakami weaves the Oedipal metaphor throughout Kafka on the Shore to illustrate the deep and complex fears of each individual.

Murakami ultimately reinvents the Oedipal myth. It becomes a bildungsroman rather than a tragedy. Kafka, his Oedipus, is not irrevocably fated to a doomed conclusion by events out of his control and decisions made in unavoidable ignorance, but has room to integrate the past, if not overcome it, in his later life. Murakami uses aspects of the mythos literally, as Kafka suffers the Oedipal curse and experiences the expected subsequent relationships with his parents. Like Freud, Murakami also expands the metaphor figuratively, symbolically rendering the role of mother as the desire for an unattainable return to the comfort and safety of the past and the role of the father as the fear of the unknown aspects of the self and the unceasing power of society. If fragmentation is the curse of modern society, only by facing and overcoming that fragmentation can we dispel the curse.

Murakami’s revisionist Oedipal myth reflects the historical conditions that have led to a Japan distanced from its traditional values of societal harmony (or what modern historians perceive to have been traditional values). Modern Japan has embraced capitalism, and capitalist consumption has, for Murakami and many others, become central to the creation and representation of identity. While the American victory in World War II may have temporarily devastated the Japanese spirit, the victory of American-led capitalism has had a more enduring effect on Japanese identity, contributing to a contemporary malaise, a rising discontent experienced often as a distancing of the self from the body.

To make sense—well, his kind of sense—of identity in this world, Murakami’s use of both the Oedipal complex and the tension in attempting to balance individual and communal happiness parallel and rely on commonplace Freudian psychological theories to explore the desire for a simpler time while critiquing societal repression. Kafka tries to discover his identity and his path in opposition to the figure of the Oedipal father, representative of the fear of power and the darker aspects of the self he needs to stem. Kafka’s effort to come to terms with his own identity is further hampered by the hyper-consumerism that has negatively impacted the mind-body relationship. Capitalist consumerism also increases the ambiguity of power, which in turn confuses the role of the traditional antagonist, here represented as the Oedipal father. Ultimately, in order to experience a unified identity in this world, Murakami suggests we must face and cope with the past, present, and future realities of society and come to terms with all aspects of the self, be they disturbing or imposed by society.

To be clear, I am not arguing that the interpretation offered in this paper was the conscious goal of the author, nor that this is the only sensible interpretation of the novel. Rather, I am suggesting that Murakami’s outlook on his culture combined with his artistic effort have resulted in the ideas that emerge from Kafka on the Shore. To pursue this interpretive argument, I will begin by briefly summarizing the novel. I will then consider its historical context and examine the novel’s psychoanalytic underpinnings. After setting the scene with these background discussions, I will explore how Murakami develops his analysis of cultural struggles in modern Japan through his reinterpretation of the Oedipal myth.

A Brief Summary of Kafka on the Shore and Explanation of Narrative Voice

While it seems no popular or major reviews of Kafka on the Shore have considered the interpretation developed here—the reinvention of the Oedipal myth as related to the fragmentation of identity and modern Japanese history—they do all note one important facet of Murakami’s work: how very puzzling it is. The New York Times notes: “It is easier to be bewitched by Haruki Murakami’s fiction than to figure out how he accomplishes the bewitchment… A lot of things happen in Murakami’s novels, but what lingers longest in the memory is this distinctive mood, a stillness pregnant with . . . what? Some meaning that’s forever slipping away” (Miller 2005). The Guardian agrees: “giving away the ending… would be a tall order because not even the author does that. Unless I am being particularly dim-witted, loose ends remain far looser than in any Murakami novel to date” (Mitchell 2005). The New Yorker offered: “We often cannot imagine… what will come next, and our suspicion… is that the author did not always know, either” (Updike 2005). This is all to say: while this was a well-received novel, only serious thought provides any clear interpretation of it. While the interpretation explored here is far from a common one, the complexity of this text and its purposeful open-endedness lend to other readings. Here, I will focus on those aspects of the novel that contribute to the development of the Oedipal drama and its relationship to fragmented identities.

It also ought to be noted that this is a magical realist novel, not a realist one. Thus some of the characters exist in multiple forms. Kafka exists as Kafka and Crow, and in certain moments essentially channels Miss Saeki’s dead lover, while Miss Saeki and Nakata are both missing parts of themselves. Characters have realizations and interactions that would never exist in a purely realist text, and the narration and dialogue sometimes take on an authority that would not be available to a narrator existing in the real world. The question of genre is important here primarily as Murakami’s enterprise rests on the imaginative manipulation of reality made possible by working within the tenets of magical realism.

The novel tells the story of several main characters, some of whom (primarily, Kafka and Nakata) never meet. Their stories parallel each other, and their actions affect one another.

The first key character is Kafka. He’s a fifteen-year-old under an Oedipal curse, or so he was told by his father: “My father told me this over and over. Like he was chiseling each word into my brain… Someday you will murder your father and be with your mother, he said” (Murakami 2005, 202). Kafka explains that when he first heard this, he did not understand what it meant: only as he grew older did he learn what “be with” meant. Kafka is resigned to his fate: he was told so many times by his father that he accepts he can’t change it. Yet he does not wish to remain with such a twisted father and runs away from home.

He is helped in his endeavors by Crow. Crow is the physical form that Kafka’s internal narration sometimes adopts, so that he might converse with himself rather than just think in a monologue. He is both part of Kafka, as Kafka is the Czech word for Crow, and literally a physical other being with whom Kafka can converse. In the woods near the end of the novel, Crow even appears as a literal Crow, though for most of the book he acts more as a narrator off whom Kafka can bounce ideas or work things through, providing advice and reinforcement—essentially, Crow is the manifestation of Kafka’s superego.

After running from his home in Tokyo, Kafka finds a library in a small town and is taken in by the two people who run it. The librarian in charge is Miss Saeki. At night, Kafka is visited by a ghost of her teenage self (a ghost that seems to contain her “essence”[1]) and he falls in love with her. Despite suspecting that she may be the mother who abandoned him, the two consummate their relationship. Meanwhile, Kafka’s father is found murdered, and Kafka wakes up after a black out, covered in blood. Kafka spends most of the novel in a quest to figure out who he is, and come to terms with what he discovers.

The other library staff member, Oshima, is a young transgender man who acts as Kafka’s friend and mentor. Oshima invokes many of the metaphors that appear throughout the text and repeatedly explains their significance to Kafka—literally examining situations, and stating metaphors he feels appropriate, be they classical mythology or the stories of eighteenth-century composers. He is the one who guides Kafka’s journey, the one who helps Kafka progress from fragmented to whole. He often takes on the role of storyteller, a role that, according to scholar Marc Yamada, is in part indicative of the manifestation of an objective narrative experience—essentially, by acting as a storyteller, Oshima’s perspective on the events throughout the text is given more authority (Yamada 2009, 2). Oshima owns a cabin in the woods, to which he brings Kafka at several points during the novel (including when Kafka first must hide from the police, and later when he needs solitude and respite from society to come to terms with his relationship with Miss Saeki). The cabin is completely isolated and the woods are an easy place in which to get lost. At the climax of the novel Kafka ventures into the woods without fear and discovers a town hidden within them. The town is magical and not always physically present. It holds people who did not wish to leave their present moment, so that they might exist as they once were forever, though they lose their identity and memories in the process.

The second major protagonist is Nakata, an elderly man whose mental functioning was badly impaired in a mysterious incident at the end of WWII. Gifted with the strange ability to talk to cats, Nakata finds the lost pets of his neighbors. Tracking down one lost cat to a “man” calling himself Johnnie Walker, he learns that Johnnie Walker is torturing and killing these cats and kills him.[2] He then leaves and undertakes a mysterious quest, content not to know its ultimate goal—he simply knows, without questioning why or how, that he has to go West. His quest unfolds as he comes to realize, without any outside prompting, that his task is to locate the “entrance stone” and use it to first open and later close the “entrance”—an entrance to, we learn, the not-quite-real world of the town in the woods. Unable to read or navigate, he is helped by a truck driver named Hoshino. Nakata dies, and Hoshino, who slowly takes over Nakata’s role as the central character of the even-numbered chapters, has to complete Nakata’s last task of closing the entrance alone. Hoshino also must kill the final antagonist, a mysterious worm-like creature.

Kafka on the Shore is largely written in the first person and our point of view is that of the main characters, who narrate throughout. Murakami does not suggest that his characters are unreliable narrators, but uses their interior monologues and external dialogues as the source of all commentary as well as the primary means of forwarding the plot. The chapters alternate between Kafka’s storyline and Nakata’s. All of Kafka’s chapters are narrated in first person; Nakata’s chapters are narrated in limited-third person (from either Hoshino or Nakata’s point of view). The transition, even in the third-person narrated chapters, between the narrator and character is blurry as best: moments often occur in which there is no obvious change in perspective. As a representative example, there is this moment near the end of the novel: “Hoshino went back to the kitchen to look for something else to use as a weapon, but he couldn’t find anything. Suddenly he looked down at the stone at his feet. The entrance stone. That’s it! I can use the stone to smash the thing. In the dim light the stone had a more reddish cast to it than usual. He bent down and tried to lift it” (Murakami 2005, 453). Sequences like this are the rule rather than the exception: without marking the transition, the perspective shifts from third person to interior monologue and back. By blending third person and first person perspective, Murakami’s prose gives that first person perspective the authority of the narrator. Similarly, third person narration in this novel is just another way of writing what the characters see and think: it is not used to provide an alternative or superior point of view. The reader does not have a view outside that of the characters: we must, to an extent, accept what they say or think.

The Past and Present as Opposing Cultures

The atmosphere that envelops and pervades Kafka on the Shore is one of power without an identifiable source. Events are propelled forward by mysterious acts of fate—Kafka’s curse and Nakata’s quest are both imposed by some unknown and unquestioned authority. It is a text in which consumerism is more than prominent: it is one of the primary modes of expressing identity. Murakami engages with the conflict inherent in attempting to express individual identity through society-wide consumer images, not to mention those imposed from other cultures. He also uses the Oedipal metaphor to illustrate that the state and government are not themselves oppressively frightening; rather, it is the unknown agents they represent and goals they aim to achieve that are. These images reflect Murakami’s vision of Japan’s culture in his time.

To understand the society in which Kafka on the Shore takes place, we want to look at the historical context of Murakami’s life. The transition from a physically and culturally isolated island to an international power was a dramatic and sometimes traumatic experience for the Japanese, and it is central to their cultural understanding of themselves. Murakami’s novel assumes an understanding of modern Japanese culture and values, some of which are very different from those common in western countries. Traditionally, Japanese culture has promoted harmony and a unified community over individualism, but these values are eroded by the increasing presence of the West. Understanding (briefly) the history will help to place these changes in context and show why such changes are important for the Japanese people.

The Meiji Restoration, starting in 1868, was the beginning of Japan’s long process of modernization (Iida 2002, 12). By the end of WWII, nearly 75 years after the Meiji Restoration, Japan had transformed itself from the isolated nation of the previous century to one focused on western imperialism. WWII was akin to a Greek tragedy on a grand scale for the Japanese, as the hubris of their early victories gradually crumbled into the dismal despair of total defeat and humiliation. After WWII, the Allied Forces began imposing drastic structural, political, and cultural changes on the country, including instituting new political parties, relegating the emperor to mere cultural symbol, implementing land reforms, and abolishing the corporate establishments that comprised much of the prewar government (Ibid, 69). Throughout the period from WWII to the present, these dramatic events affected social and cultural changes. Japan increasingly adopted western practices in economic, social, cultural, and political realms. International competition provided strong incentives for Japan to adopt western behavior and institutions (Pyle 2006, 396). Many historians focusing on Japan have noted the traditional tendency of its leaders to conform to the international environment and people’s willingness to be directed by the perceived trend of the times, including Yanagita Kunio, Maruyama Masao, and Kenneth Pyle (Ibid, 407-408). Historically, Japan emphasized the importance of interpersonal relationships and unity. These values were now in crisis (Iida 2002, 167). While the Meiji restoration had begun modernizing and westernizing by centralizing power, the Japan of the late 20th century emphasized overwhelming bureaucracy and decentralized power. Western occupation and influence made many feel that the “true” identity of Japan, that which characterized the nationalist sentiment, was in conflict with the westernization and modernization still occurring (Ibid, 205).

Optimism waned as commercialism expanded. Older Japanese business practices, conventional values and morals, and the traditional relationship between self and body were eroded by the increased exposure to technology and commercial images, as well as historical revisionism and domestic terrorism (Ibid, 210). In recent years—Kafka on the Shore was published in 2002—Japan had been swept up in a wave of overwhelming consumerism, so that keeping up with all the latest trends became a much greater social preoccupation (Clammer 2005, 204). Murakami’s generation (born shortly after WWII) connected through their communal experience of consumer culture (Ibid 217). Meanwhile, politicians who often formed groups based on personal allegiance were infected with corruption (Hendry 2003, 219). Between the rise in corruption of government officials and the collapse of a bubble economy in the early 1990s, people lost faith in the government’s ability to control the market and provide societal security (Iida 2002, 252-3).

The Oedipal Myth Recreated

Using the Oedipal complex as the pivotal metaphor in Kafka on the Shore, Murakami adopts imagery well known in Western cultures through its role in Freudian theory. But the story of Oedipus goes back to ancient Greece and, sustained in the study of classical literature, a crucial element in the Greek Oedipal myth concerns ignorance about one’s identity. In Freud’s hands, the Oedipal myth became universalized as the story of the individual’s ambivalent psychological relationships to their mother and father as crucial to the development of one’s identity. Murakami’s version of the myth draws upon both the impact of ignorance about one’s identity and the role of powerful emotions—be they ambivalent, violent, sexual, confused, or lost. In the modern world, however, where the state and economy displace many parental functions, these identity issues and emotions may be transferred to diffuse social entities outside the family.

As more than one journalist has noted in interviews: “Murakami has always considered himself an outsider in his own country” (Anderson 2011). Murakami’s lack of Japanese identification exemplifies a breakdown of traditional Japanese culture, and the futility of attempting to remain isolated within the confines of a single nation (Loughman 1997, 88). His characters and texts are loaded with Western images used in ways suggesting he believes that neither materialism nor the influx of Western culture is solely negative (Ibid, 90). The emptiness of contemporary Japanese life and its echoes in the divided self are problems that are rooted in the Buddhist and Shinto religions (Ibid, 92). Yet his reliance on western tropes indicates a shift to a contemporary Japanese society increasingly influenced by western culture (Tamotsu 1996, 274). It is ultimately this interplay of cultural values that emerges in Kafka on the Shore.

The western influence on a modernizing Japan can be grounded through the lens of the Oedipal myth. Sigmund Freud’s conception of the Oedipus complex is popularly known throughout the West.[3] Freud describes the complex:

If the Oedipus Tyrannus is capable of moving modern men no less than it moved the contemporary Greeks… There must be a voice within us which is prepared to recognize the compelling power of fate in Oedipus… Perhaps we are all destined to direct our first sexual impulses towards our mothers, and our first hatred and violent wishes towards our fathers… By his analysis, showing us the guilt of Oedipus, the poet urges us to recognize our own inner self, in which these impulses, even if suppressed, are still present… The story of Oedipus is the reaction of the imagination to these two typical dreams [i.e., wishing to copulate with the mother and kill the father], and just as the dream when occurring to an adult is experienced with feelings of resistance, so the legend must contain terror and self-chastisement. (Freud 1913, 223-4)

Freud also suggests that mankind shares a universal sense of guilt, the root of all morality and religion, stemming from the Oedipus complex (Ibid, 412). The Oedipus complex is, essentially, a script every child experiences. In its starkest proto-Freudian form a sexual desire for the mother leads to the fear of the father’s ensuing wrath and castration as punishment for this desire (in less starkly sexual form, the child’s immature desire for exclusive love and attention from his mother is experienced as cut off by her relationship to the powerful father) (Freud 1950, 19). But the existence of the Oedipus complex as a developmental stage means all functioning and healthy adults have experienced such impulses and—in most cases—overcome them (Freud 1913, 420).[4]

Freud’s theories also provide a more general picture of the impact of these forces on the mass psyche. In another of his seminal works, Freud suggested that the greatest struggle in civilization is that between the instincts of life and destruction (Freud 2010, 111). Moreover, he argues that the critical tension between the individual and society derives from the conflict between our wish to pursue our desires and urges and the requirement that we restrain our impulses to ensure cohesion and cooperation with others (Ibid, 142). The society that we have created makes enormous demands on us as individuals through the enforced uniformity of religion and culture. Civilization shackles the individual’s freedom for unrestrained self fulfillment with the power of the community (Ibid, 71-72).

The Oedipal narrative can be seen in Murakami’s narrative as symbolic of desire for a simpler time foiled by an inability to go back. It both functions as an already discussed critique of the constriction by society of individual identities, and as an exploration of the acceptance of history. The Oedipal myth is now rarely seen in popular psychology (especially since the reinterpretation of Freudian theory by Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari) as a literal desire of young men to sleep with their mothers and kill their fathers (Rudnytsky 1982, 462). Rather, these young men wish to return to the love, total acceptance, and nurturing comfort of their youth, while escaping the father figure’s power and ability to force conformity. Thus this mythological narrative line represents the struggle between past and present in the construction of an identity within society: the desire for an easier, simpler time is confounded by the changing world, namely the shifting face of power.

For Murakami’s metaphoric goals, the Oedipal mother represents peace and comfort and home, while the Oedipal father represents power and ambiguity. Oshima[5] tells Kafka: “everything in life is metaphor. People don’t usually kill their father and sleep with their mother, right? In other words, we accept irony through a device called metaphor. And through that we grow and become deeper human beings” (Murakami 2005, 200). Such is true throughout the novel. The Oedipal mother and father act as a metaphor of the conflict within Kafka, between his fear of giving in to his own darker desires (like the desire to sleep with his mother) and his fear of being controlled (as the father might do in response to such a desire). The conflict within the self in constructing an identity is seen through the relationship of these figures. When Kafka sleeps with Miss Saeki, his alter-ego, Crow, considers: “Where does your responsibility begin here?… You’re trying to find the direction of the flow, struggling to hold on to the axis of time. But you can’t locate the borderline separating dream and reality. Or even the boundary between what’s real and what’s possible. All you’re sure of is that you’re in a delicate position. Delicate—and dangerous” (Ibid, 281). Kafka is indeed in a delicate position: he wishes to avoid enacting his Oedipal curse, yet he searches for the mother who could make it happen; he does not wish to kill his father, yet he runs away and escapes his authority, metaphorically usurping his role. He is frightened of what he might do, and moreover of taking responsibility for what he might do, but he still continues forward on the path that he has begun, despite knowing how it will end. In all this, Kafka mirrors the Greek Oedipus in his actions, experiencing the dilemmas and consequences in full Freudian form.

However, when Kafka sleeps with Miss Saeki despite his belief that she is his mother—thus seemingly inviting the full wrath of the Oedipal myth—he comes to a different end. He learns to understand the importance of facing the past: that same powerful, unknown force that his interactions with his father made him fear. Crow, functioning as Kafka’s alter-ego, explains to Kafka that he must forgive his mother[6]: this is a moment of climax. The only way for Kafka to save himself is through facing his past; it is the only path that will lead to restructuring his fractured identity. This is something different from Sophocles’ Oedipus living in self-blinded exile or Freud’s resolution through neurotic self-denial.

This fear of the Oedipal father throughout the novel is in part a fear of the darker parts of the self. The Oedipal father is, after all, in Freudian terms that which prevents incestuous desires from being acted on, and in so doing represents the fearful power of castration. In engaging with this Oedipal father, the self acknowledges its own darker aspects. The projection of the unconscious may itself be a “defensive form of a ‘pathological fear of one’s self’” (Posadas 2004, 78). Kafka fears what his unconscious self may do. When Kafka awakens, covered in blood, and learns of his father’s murder, he knows rationally that he could not have made it all the way to his home in Tokyo to kill his father and back in the amount of time he had been unconscious. Nonetheless he feels responsible. He thinks:

My white T-shirt was soaked in fresh blood… I imagine I’ll be held responsible for all that blood. I try to picture myself being tried in a court, my accusers doggedly trying to pin the blame on me… I don’t have any idea what really took place, I tell them. But they counter with this: “It doesn’t matter whose dream it started out as, you have the same dream. So you’re responsible for whatever happens in the dream. That dream crept inside you, right down the dark corridor of your soul.” (Murakami 2005,132)

First, we might notice the remarkable similarity between Kafka’s rationalization of his responsibility for something impossible and Freud’s explanation of the impact of the story of Oedipus. Even if it’s just in a dream, Kafka nonetheless feels responsible for the murderous impulses he had. He fears his own power, his darker desires, and his lack of control over them. The parallels of Kafka and Nakata further illustrate the role of the unconscious: Kafka’s fear of his fate and desire are balanced by Nakata’s curiosity and complete lack of fear of the outside world (Dolphijn 2011). While Kafka is frightened of what he may do, Nakata, who has very little autonomous power, is rarely afraid of the outside world. And it is Nakata who kills Johnnie Walker (who may be Mr. Tamura), the Oedipal murder for which Kafka feels so responsible.

The fear of the Oedipal father is also manifest in the novel as a fear of autonomy’s demise in modern societies. Oshima suggests: “Intolerance, theories cut off from reality, empty terminology, usurped ideals, inflexible systems. Those are the things that really frighten me… intolerant, narrow minds with no imagination are like parasites that transform the host, change form, and continue to thrive” (Murakami 2005, 181-2). Oshima’s fear of inflexible systems represents a fear of the intangible and endless power of certain modern societies. Such parasites as mentioned in the quote are not whole creatures, they are menacing additions to an incomplete system, one that could become increasingly positive or negative. They are inescapable, and thus when they are altogether too controlling (or even evil) they have just as much power to ruin one’s life as does an individual themself. Both sides of the Oedipal father—the desires in the self that he attempts to stem, and the punishment he may inflict for their existence—illustrate that ultimately it is a lack of control over one’s own life and desires that is feared. The Oedipal father here acts as an externalization of these fears.

For Murakami, Kafka’s Oedipal experiences, fears, and wishes are psychologically reasonable. Freud suggested that everyone first desires their mothers, and hates and wants to kill their fathers. Kafka’s situation—a father who was never kind or loving, a mother who abandoned him and thus never acted in the traditional role of mother—make his impulses more understandable. Further, Kafka is able to experience the outcome of acting on these desires without literally fulfilling either of them: he is not the one to kill Mr. Tamura, his father, and he cannot be certain Miss Saeki is his mother.[7] Just as his experiences with them fulfill these earliest, deep desires, so too do his experiences of them act as a new outlet for the reader. While Oedipus’ story, in which he, too, struggles with these same difficulties, ends in tragedy, Kafka’s ends in hope. This suggests that being able to accept these darker parts of himself, these feelings of which he might be frightened or ashamed, is what allows him to move through them to the other side, as will be explored when we reach the discussion of Kafka’s acceptance of these traits.

It is important that Kafka, who in part represents Murakami’s readers, after experiencing the urges and actions of the Oedipal complex, ultimately ceases to be a victim (Martinez 2008, 62). Kafka does not literally kill his father; he may or may not literally copulate with his mother. Yet he still acts, for the reader, as an explorer of these Oedipal underpinnings. As will be seen, Kafka’s patricide and incest become part and parcel of his identity formation. These moments are also representative of the tension between culturally created and individually constructed identity: Kafka’s Oedipal curse is the outside fate thrust upon him, yet his interactions with his mother are what allow him to forgive her and set himself free.[8] Kafka notes: “Our responsibility begins with the power to imagine” (Murakami 2005, 132). Our responsibility, that duty which we have to the real, physical world, is born from the mind in its power to imagine. It is in this moment that Murakami makes clear the relationship between mind and body: they are not opposing forces.

Kafka does not experience the Oedipal story as one unified self; rather, the divided forms he takes experience different parts of the story. Crow, the aspect of Kafka who knows what to do and how to do it, both experiences and is disconnected from Kafka’s sex with Miss Saeki, as he helps Kafka understand what is happening. Later he also replicates Nakata’s earlier actions and attempts to kill the father figure. The figure Nakata killed appeared as Johnnie Walker: this is the antagonist Crow encounters near the end of the novel and tries to kill in the woods. In one of very few chapters in the novel not narrated by Kafka or for Nakata, Crow encounters someone who appears to be Johnnie Walker: “In one corner of the clearing was a large round rock and a man in a bright red sweat suit and a black silk hat was sitting on it… A strange getup, though the boy named Crow didn’t mind. This was who he was after” (Ibid, 431). The man pontificates for a time, then invites Crow, mockingly, to attempt to kill him: “I’ve merely adopted this form for the time being. That’s why you can’t hurt me… How ‘bout it? want to give it a try?” (Ibid, 433). Told that he stands not a chance, Crow still attempts to kill him. He does not succeed, precisely, nor is it clear that anyone can completely kill this figure. Yet insofar as experiencing and completing the different aspects of Oedipal story, this moment is that in which Crow attempts to kill the Oedipal father figure. In the woods, a place where logic and reality lose their meaning, this metaphorical superego who has already experienced copulation with the mother figure now knows that there is one other thing he is after: the patricidal story. It does not matter to him, it is said, what form this father figure takes: he knows nonetheless that this is the figure he must kill. He thus completes the various tangents of the Oedipal story for Kafka.

The death of this figure, representing the Oedipal father while wearing the mask of a western icon, may suggest that some kinds of “fathers” are worth killing and that Murakami’s narrative suggests fulfilling the Oedipal curse against an imposed cultural patriarch could help to construct a better individual identity. In modern Japanese society, pervaded by commercialization, consumerism superficially constructs individual identity while simultaneously minimizing individualist expression (Strecher 2002, 75). Murakami’s narratives challenge the reader’s acceptance of such societal norms, pushing readers to think for themselves (Rubin 2005, 246). Kafka’s attempt at balancing his Oedipal fate with his desire to not be an incestuous murderer are an extreme metaphor of the overwhelming presence of society pushing against individual liberties and identity. Thus the function, in part, of the Oedipal narrative is to highlight the constant and unending tension between the socially accepted self and the actual self. Kafka’s submission to his Oedipal fate, however, does not end his life: rather, he accepts his mistake and attempts to move on from it. One facet of his identity—his submission to this fate—does not define his entire life, rather, it acts as a starting point for him to realize just how much he must change to be who he wishes to be.

Fragmented Identities: Consumerism and the Mind-Body Connection

Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore uses magical realism as a tool with which to explore individual identity in modern times. His characters suffer from their ambivalence between two seemingly inconsistent choices: to give in to the ever present pull of obsessive consumerism or to assert their individuality. They are in a society that increasingly associates identity with membership in a distinctive group’s consumer culture. Against this submersion of identity in commercial activities, Murakami’s protagonists assert or reestablish their identities by seeking out an authentic internal self that exists detached from consumption patterns, viewing their independent, perhaps even unconventional, thought as the paramount element of identity.

Through consumerism, advertising, and their cultural impact, capitalism can disrupt people’s understanding of their own bodies and the relationship to them. In the past few decades, the evolution of Japanese culture has included musings about the connection between the material body and metaphysical mind, between the interior and the exterior. Murakami’s concern with the connection between mind and body is reflected in the psychoanalytic threads throughout the narrative. Freud was concerned about the interplay between psyche and culture (Wolman 1992, 33). Undercurrents reflecting the connection between the two run throughout Murakami’s work, consistent with modern Japanese society, as both individual and cultural identities have experienced a shift in self-perception and their relationship to the physical, material world and to the spiritual world (Clammer 2005, 205-6).

Consumption determined the appearance of the body—how to look and dress, where to exercise and visit, what to eat. Many Japanese experienced the formation of their own identity as a process in which someone else had wrested control. Seemingly all choices were determined through economically-motivated cultural trends, rendering the individual increasingly detached and anonymous. Such trends did not spring organically from the day to day life of Japanese people, but rather were imposed from outside sources and developed in conflict with traditional Japanese values (Ibid, 212). These trends led to a generation of people feeling either passive or isolated and struggling to come to terms with their own identity. Consumer culture, a key component of Japan’s adaptation to capitalism, became the primary force in determining modern Japanese identity (Ibid, 217).

In recent years, Japan also experienced ever more people obsessed with virtual worlds rather than the real. The imaginary worlds of video games, for example, attracted more complete and enduring commitment than any book of magical realism could hope to gain. More and more people resided in such imaginary worlds, prizing goods that did not actually exist, more connected to their virtual identities than their real world ones (Iida 2002, 228-9). At the same time that virtual identities became more prevalent, the body was viewed less as an inviolable part of the self and more as an environment that could be modified, such as with tattoos or piercings (Ibid, 232). The body became a crafted part of identity.

Kafka’s fragmentation begins with his disconnect from his own body. He tells Oshima: “I don’t like the container I’m stuck in. never have. I hate it, in fact. My face, my hands, my blood, my genes… I’d like nothing better than to escape it all, like running away from home” (Murakami 2005, 267). Oshima reassures Kafka that his “container” is fairly nice, and there are indications throughout the novel that Kafka is focused on keeping his body strong and in good fighting shape. Kafka’s use of the word “container” suggests that it is not a mere superficial complaint, a desire for compliments on his appearance, but rather that he resents his body as the vessel for his mind. He dislikes, he says, his very blood—not something, again, that is based on his appearance, but rather the physical substance that keeps his body alive. And, as will be discussed later, Kafka becomes exceptionally aware of his own blood, pumping away through his veins and arteries, keeping him alive. But the importance of this moment is not merely to illustrate another way that Kafka’s identity is fragmented. Rather, it illustrates Murakami’s awareness of the modern relationship between identity and body. No longer is the body inherently and explicitly a part of the self; rather, one of the contemporary issues is that some have come to believe that their bodies are mere portable and modifiable environments for their minds to inhabit. This distance from one of the most basic aspects of a person illustrates the shifting conception of identity: no longer are the body and mind necessarily assumed to be fully integrated. Murakami illustrates that this is problematic: fragmentation between the mind and the body will only end in trouble.

A clash between gender identity and body image provides another insight into this separation. The characters in Kafka on the Shore do not all understand their bodies in the same way. While Kafka declares his hatred of his body, viewing it as a representation of the family and past that he wishes to escape rather than that which allows him to exist, Oshima, as a transgender man, has come to terms with his struggles to understand his physical identity. He tells Kafka: “For me, inside this physical body—this defective container—the most important job is surviving from one day to the next. It could be very simple, or very hard. It all depends on how you look at it… If we reverse the outer shell and the essence—in other words, consider the outer shell the essence and the essence only the shell—our lives might be a whole lot easier to understand” (Ibid, 267). Oshima’s feelings about his sex and gender are not aligned, yet he is one of the most stable characters in the novel. He accepts that the body and the mind might not always feel exactly the same, or like they ought to be aligned. They do not have to be identical. He knows well enough to really consider his “essence” and his outer shell—that which is most important and protects him. The essence, he decides, is only the shell, only the beginning of so much more that is underneath, and thus realizes that troubling the relationship between body and mind is ultimately overthinking it. His interior identity might feel so disparate from his physical body that he considers the latter “defective,” and yet he realizes it is essential to survival.

That some of the characters exist in multiplicity is also related to the ambiguity of identity in the novel. Miss Saeki’s young self is a literal ghost, and her adult self is a shadow of what she ought to be, disconnected and removed, not close to anyone. Both parts of her self are incomplete and haunted. Kafka, similarly, is split into his literal self and his mysterious alter-ego Crow. Crow at points becomes material enough that he “smirks and looks around” (Ibid, 3), as Kafka says the pair is “sitting beside each other… he’s toying with a bee-shaped glass paperweight” (Ibid, 4). Crow, like the young Miss Saeki, does literally and physically appear to Kafka. Yet this addition of other manifestations of the self functions to divide the self. Miss Saeki is trapped in the past of her ghost, while Kafka lacks the strength and decisiveness of Crow. Existing in this fragmented multiplicity does not add to a character’s wholeness: it highlights the ways in which their identity is lacking.

A Japanese artist overtaken by modern western branding provides another angle from which to look at the potential disjuncture between identity and appearance. Johnnie Walker, the figure that seems to take over the place of Mr. Tamura, is created from consumer culture. His physical identity is drawn from a western image, and it is this persona of Johnnie Walker that he adopts as well. Explaining himself, Johnnie Walker says: “My name is Johnnie Walker. Johnnie Walker. Most everyone knows who I am… I’m not the real Johnnie Walker, mind you… a person’s got to have an appearance and name, am I right?” (Ibid, 126). He emphasizes that his appearance and name are that of Johnnie Walker. The character’s decision to portray himself as the widely known emblem of a particular brand of whiskey harkens to the endless images of western branding. This representation, conflated with the character’s acknowledgment of the importance of names—as well as Murakami’s frequent nods to the importance of metaphor—speaks to the topic of consumerism. Mr. Tamura was once a Japanese sculptor, who engaged with the ancient idea of the labyrinth—indicative of his ties to the past, as the labyrinth is repeatedly referenced as an idea from ancient civilizations—and his form is taken over by the image of Johnnie Walker. The force of advertising has consumed the artist.

The tension between abstract consumer images and the physical body explodes in one scene near the end of the novel. Crow appears as a material entity separate from Kafka and meets Johnnie Walker. Johnnie Walker declares that Crow is not real enough to kill him, but is welcome to try:

The man put up no resistance… His hat fell to the ground, and his eyeball was soon shredded and hanging from its socket. The boy named Crow tenaciously attacked the other eye now… Crow tore at the man’s tongue, grabbed it with his beak, and yanked with all his might. It was long and hugely thick, and once it was pulled out from deep within the man’s throat, it squirmed like a gigantic mollusk, forming dark words… but still he held his sides and shook with soundless laughter. (Ibid, 433-34)

Here, one of Kafka’s split identities, Crow, typically remaining little more than advice-giver, seems as corporeal and substantial as his adversary, Johnnie Walker. Crow destroys the appearance that gives Johnnie Walker his name—the name that gives him an identity known by all. Yet even after Crow tears apart his organs and rips out his tongue, Johnnie Walker still laughs and exists and remains as much a presence as ever. Destroying his organs could not destroy him: they are only part of one container for the ubiquitous marketing image. He no longer relies on material humanity to exist. In one line it is similarly proclaimed that his hat fell and so did his eyeball: a piece of clothing and an integral organ that gives him sight are treated with the same regard.

The language and description in this instance are horrifying, suggesting that what lies beneath these western corporate images is as disgusting as shredded internal organs. This disconnect between body and “essence” further ties Johnnie Walker to the amorphous and immaterial concepts which Murakami explores: destroying the material vessel of Johnnie Walker no more destroys the icon than smashing a bottle of whiskey will send Western alcohol from Japan.

Identity as a Biographical and Historical Problem

The individual struggles to cope with or overcome fragmented identities that propel the narrative in Kafka on the Shore are intertwined with the cultural struggles to overcome the fragmentation of history. The fragmentation of characters in the novel reflects the fragmentation of modern Japanese culture, with its history and traditions overwhelmed by the rapid influx of western ideas. When people’s identities are split like Miss Saeki’s is, trapped in a past that cannot harmonize with the modern, they cannot successfully exist in this society. The splitting apart of identities reflects the discordance of modern society. This societal fragmentation results, in part, from a disconnect with history. History is itself a story that can never be fully and accurately known—and the unknown, both within and without, is that from which the characters flee (Dolphijn 2011).

In this section, I will illustrate how Murakami suggests that the future and the past are both unknown as seen in Kafka’s distance from his past and uncertainty of his future. The past cannot be fully reclaimed or understood, but we must try to accept it, painful as it might be, to fully experience the present. But this is a demanding and troubling task, from which we commonly shrink. The fear of the unknown is one reason the Oedipal story holds so much weight for so many. The fear of the future, in part, creates the desire for the comfort of the past. But the past is beyond our grasp. These fears epitomize the historical and cultural forces of the moment: a modernized, westernized Japan had, to some of its populace, lost its identity. They could not easily reconcile the traditional values and morals of family and community with the imported modern, capitalist ones of economic prosperity and independence.

In Murakami’s vision, these conflicting forces are also imposed on the Oedipal conflict. Fear of the powerful and distant father is linked to the powerful and unseen force of the capitalist market, repressing the identity and desires of the son. Desire for the mother that is inappropriate and impossible is linked to the wish to return to a traditional past, mythically if not accurately perceived as safe and nurturing. The unknown and unattainable in the past and the future are connected through the individual in the present, and the fear of such forces furthers the fragmentation of identity.

As he becomes increasingly disillusioned, Kafka’s disconnect from his own self becomes clearer. He is running from his past, that which holds a great deal of power over him, and this fragments his identity. As Oshima comments: “when I first met you I felt a kind of contradiction in you. You’re seeking something, but at the same time running away for all you’re worth… when someone is trying very hard to get something, they don’t. And when they’re running away from something as hard as they can, it usually catches up with them” (Murakami 2005, 153). Kafka is indeed running, as Oshima suggested, from his fear of his past, and not knowing what he seeks he finds, in the end, that what he was seeking was what he was running from as well: his past. He had to find a way to come to terms with the aspects of his past which for so long haunted him to move past them to the future he desires. Yet it is not only his past that Kafka truly wishes to escape: it is his own self. He tells Oshima: “I hate everything I inherited from my parents. I’d like nothing better than to escape it all, like running away from home” (Ibid, 267). Kafka hates himself as a product of what he has inherited from his parents: a representation of his inability to determine his identity. As long as Kafka feels that he has no autonomy against the greater powers, be they his father, his curse, society itself (as he must lie about his age and purpose to evade the authorities), he hates himself for his own inability to control his fate by determining his own identity. Being able to accept himself as well as the world in which he lives (including the more powerful authorities that will always exist) are part and parcel of achieving a unified identity, and without one he cannot achieve the other.

In running from the power that previously overwhelmed him, Kafka attempts to find freedom. The meaning of freedom, however, is complicated. When Kafka runs away from home, though he is still haunted by a curse and the absence of the mother who abandoned him, he thinks: “I’m free… I shut my eyes and think hard and deep about how free I am, but I can’t really understand what it means. All I know is I’m totally alone. All alone in an unfamiliar place, like some solitary explorer who’s lost his compass and his map. Is this what it means to be free?” (Ibid, 44). In this moment, Kafka imagines freedom as freedom from obligation and restraint, rather than the freedom to do anything he wishes. This interpretation of freedom suggests that the way Kafka lives his life is both freedom from the past that binds him and the freedom to be anyone he wishes. Being alone, truly and completely alone, would negate the power of the Oedipal curse he is under, and this release would allow him to be anyone he wishes rather than be fated to be a boy who kills his father and sleeps with his mother. These two freedoms are tied together: the freedom from his past is what could allow Kafka to be free in the future. Yet, of course, Kafka is unable to escape his past, and thus he must find a different way to be free. Being alone and free from the past and obligation is not true freedom. Freedom lies in the ability to determine one’s own future path, as Kafka discovers.

Kafka runs from his past because he feels he has no power or autonomy, but he is unable to confront the troubles from which is running. His inability to confront the past gives it power over him: it grows larger and more terrifying in its uncertainty than any concrete action could. After Mr. Tamura is killed, Kafka fears that the police are looking for him, and even hides out in Oshima’s cabin to keep a low profile. But at the end of the novel, once he accepts that he cannot hide out forever, he talks to Oshima about what he intends to do: “’Go to the police, first of all, and tell them what I know. If I don’t, they’ll be after me the rest of my life’… ‘You can run but you can’t hide?’ ‘Yeah, I guess so,’ I say. ‘You’ve grown up’” (Ibid, 463). Kafka comes to realize he cannot flee the past or his own actions, and chooses to confront the authorities so that he might have closure in this area of his life. Before he knew what might happen, or what had happened, precisely, with his father, he was terrified. But the reality became much more manageable once it was concrete. Yet the fact that he was running from his father and from the police indicates that Kafka was running from power as he ran from the past, as these are all figures of authority who have control over him. While he ran, he could not confront all aspects of his identity, and thus remained fragmented. It is only after he comes to terms with his past that he becomes whole.

Murakami’s characters are often isolated from modern society. Yet he does not propose a return to earlier Japanese traditions (Loughman 1997, 90). He instead seeks to understand what is missing from this society in which his characters live such that they are never sufficiently fulfilled. These figures are unable to adequately connect with or understand the generations before them, and they face new challenges in determining identification in regards to cultural mores. There exists a close connection between identity and the disconnect from Japan’s history and past, such that the influx of western ideals and materialism are the only thing in his character’s lives (Ibid, 90). Such a struggle is clearly illustrated with the characters of Nakata and Miss Saeki.

Miss Saeki idealizes the past to the point that she cannot exist in the present. Miss Saeki literally split herself, leaving a piece of herself behind in the town in the woods, so that she would never need to move on from such a peaceful and lovely existence, rather than adapting to her changing circumstances. After her lover’s death: “Miss Saeki’s life basically stopped at age twenty, when her lover died… The hands of the clock buried inside her soul ground to a halt then… For her, what we consider normal time is meaningless” (Murakami 2005, 161). Miss Saeki is an example of someone trapped in the ideal of the past, unable to move on from it. She makes literal Murakami’s metaphorical allusion that the inability to reconcile with the past fragments the identity in the present. Unable to move on when her lover died, to come to terms with his death, she literally fragments her identity so that her “essence” remains in the town in the woods, and the self that exists in the modern world is incomplete. She thus cannot exist in conjunction with mainstream society; she cannot integrate herself into it. By the end of the novel, such an existence has become too much for her, and she dies.

Nakata is a relic of an earlier time, making extra money with the simple task of finding lost cats, paid in food and cash, but unable to survive without assistance when doing anything more complex than day-to-day living. The way Nakata becomes “empty” (Ibid, 306) inside is indicative of western influence on a traditional, rural Japanese landscape. The very beginning of Nakata’s troubles occurs during a mysterious incident. While the precise incident is undetermined, the possibility to which most present at the time strongly cling is: “it might have been a gas bomb dropped by the Americans… The homeroom teacher recalled seeing what looked like a B-29 in the sky just before they started up the hill, flying right overhead… But why would the Americans drop their newest weapon in such an out-of-the-way place?” (Ibid, 29). This incident causes an entire class of children to fall unconscious, and of them, Nakata is the only one to remain unconscious for two weeks. One morning: “He had regained consciousness, and medically he was perfectly fine. Soon, though, we realized he’d lost his entire memory… He couldn’t even fathom the concept of Japan or the Earth. He’d returned to this world with his mind wiped clean” (Ibid, 68). Some incident, perhaps precipitated by American influence imposed on a country unaware, unprotected, and unexpecting, led to the deuterogamist becoming blank to the point that he would always need help and assistance. The imposition of western acts literally breaks a child growing up in rural Japan, and he can never become whole. The earlier world from which he comes has been wiped away, replaced by a landscape driven by technology and consumerism.

Nakata, unable to navigate temporal experience in the ordinary sense, lives solely in the present without a clear understanding of the past. He never changes or develops as a character. Nakata’s lack of growth complicates the appeal of idealizing the past: it is not sufficient for modern survival, and its troubles and lack of independence leave its figures vulnerable. By the end of the novel he dies, unable to exist as merely part of the present without a clear connection to his past. Yet Nakata was only broken because of an incident alluding to the tragedy of war, to fears of modernization and westernization, to the shifting landscape of postwar Japan. He finally realizes that existing in this manner is not indefinitely sustainable near the end of the book: “All of a sudden I was wondering—what am I, anyway? What is Nakata?… It’s not just that I’m dumb. Nakata’s empty inside. I finally understand that… Nakata’s like a library without a single book. It wasn’t always like that. I used to have books inside me. For a long time I couldn’t remember, but now I can” (Ibid, 306). Nakata is empty, broken. His character functions as a critique of modernity, of consumerism and capitalism. He became broken due to the infiltration of this changing cultural landscape on Japan, because of an invisible, unknowable power. He is a relic of a simpler time, unable to read or write or remember, and cannot survive without aid in this modern world. He ultimately fails to finish his quest, succumbing to age and weakness. He passes the task on to the younger Hoshino, a character marked by his Nikes and a Chunichi dragons cap—clear symbols that he, like many of his generation, does not despise consumerism.

Murakami implies that these characters must accept the dark and unknown aspects of the past to come to terms with their identities. For Kafka, the one who succeeds in experiencing all parts of the Oedipal story, he must find his mother in order to face his past. When Kafka goes to the town in the woods, he encounters a fifteen-year-old Miss Saeki. She does not recognize Kafka or know who she is: “I don’t have a name. We don’t have names here… You’re you, you see, and nobody else. You are you, right?” (Ibid, 422). Of course, she is wrong. She is not just a fifteen-year-old girl, and Kafka is not just a fifteen-year-old boy, and they are not strangers. But she cannot know that, as no one in the forest has memories: “Memory isn’t so important here. The library handles memories” (Ibid, 438). The people in the town, she indicates, have no memories, no names, and thus no identity. The connection between lack of memory and lack of names points to the importance of memory in identity formation. Kafka says that he cannot remember anything about the mother who, when he was just four, left him and his father. Thus he is missing a piece of his history and this is why he cannot complete his identity until he finds his mother. Such a notion recalls the figure of Johnnie Walker: a concept who physically exists because of his name, because of the physical appearance he took on. He can impact events throughout the novel because of his literal, material presence: a presence invoked for the reader by his name.

Such is not the case for Kafka: he can only complete his identity once his past is no longer a frightening unknown. When he is in the town, the fifteen-year-old Miss Saeki explains that people there change, as will Kafka if he stays long enough: “‘It isn’t like you cut something out of yourself and throw it away,’ she says. ‘We don’t throw it away—we accept it, inside us.’… ‘What then?” I ask. “After I accept it, then what happens?’… ‘Then you’ll become completely yourself.’… ‘When you’re with me, then, you’re a seamless part of me?’ ‘That’s true’” (Ibid, 437). She tells Kafka that he will become completely himself in part through her and her role. When she, Miss Saeki, is with him, when he accepts her being with him in the role of the (Oedipal) mother, she becomes a part of him. He internalizes his experience of the Oedipal struggle by confronting and accepting the figure of his mother in the past—the mother he did not know growing up. By accepting these unknowns in his past, and finding peace with her, he is able to move on and face the present.

By traversing the unknown in the past and the future, Kafka illustrates the necessity in reclaiming autonomy over the unknown. In the traditional Oedipal myth, fear of the future is not so much fear of unanticipated events, but rather fear of what one might unknowingly do or who one might become. Even in Freud’s conception of this myth, the fear of the father is the fear of his retribution for actions that one might commit. Murakami, however, reexamines such conceptions by focusing on the past. The past is tied to the figure of the Oedipal mother. When Kafka confronts Miss Saeki he learns that it is the unknown part of the past that he fears, as the pain of his mother’s abandonment kept him from incorporating the past into his identity. Similarly, Nakata and Miss Saeki are examples of figures that never overcome such boundaries: whether one chooses to remain forever trapped in the past, or an outside force imposes such a decision in a way that is inescapable, the result is the same. While the unknown is commonly associated with the future, the fear of the unknown is also linked to the difficulty in accepting the past in order to overcome the fragmentation of identity.

Resolving the Myth and Restoring Identity

Despite historical understanding of the Oedipus story as a tragedy, Murakami reimagines the myth to illustrate that experiencing the various metaphorical aspects of this myth are the way to confront the difficulties of modern society and create a unified identity. While Miss Saeki and Nakata are unable to reconcile the disparate and fragmented parts of their identities, Oshima, Hoshino, and Kafka are all able to unite these parts to become whole. Oshima navigates the changing power structure, Hoshino the shifting societal framework, and Kafka the tenuous connection between past and present. In so doing, they cease to be tormented by internalizing the conflicts of modern society and repressing the aspects (that some of them experience) of the Oedipus myth.

Oshima symbolizes a victory over fragmented identity and through it also exhibits a range and unity of perception beyond those who remain divided. As a transgender woman-to-man, Oshima encompasses both male and female, both past and present, and is able to navigate, surprisingly easily, the tensions of such dichotomies, as displayed in his role as interlocutor throughout the novel. Oshima’s ability to indicate Murakami’s intentions and accept the encroachment of the strange into the typical reality makes him, in part, a more powerful figure. He acts almost as a storyteller outside the narrative, weaving together the events in the novel for Murakami. It is because of his wholeness that he can act as Murakami’s stand-in, and, with an almost godlike knowledge, explain the significance of everything. Through his storytelling, he gains a sense of self as well as a perspective on the larger story (Yamada 2009, 3). Moreover the storyteller can invent the world they experience, not content to merely watch it: the world is itself a text (Strecher 2002, 25). Oshima is the only character not missing a piece of himself, and thus is the only character that can understand and interpret various events, as well as help Kafka on his journey.

His “wholeness” also indicates Oshima’s self awareness and the assuredness of his identity. Unlike figures like Kafka, who are fragmented and lost, running away from society and authority to escape the role they fear they might be forced to play in such a culture, Oshima acts as a meta authority on the text, itself a constructed world. At the end of the novel, Oshima tells Kafka: “The word is that I’ll be in charge of the library for a while” (Murakami 2005, 464). Oshima’s taking control of the library at the end of the novel acts as a hopeful signal for the future. Oshima is the new source of power and authority. He has now taken on the mantle of the Oedipal father himself, as the source of such power, illustrating that he has clearly overcome the universal Oedipal struggle.

Oshima’s ascent to take control of the library at the end of the novel also indicates the changing nature of the relationship between the past and present for many characters. The library often functions as a metaphor for a safe place to hold memories: “inside our heads… there’s a little room where we store those memories. A room like the stacks in this library. And to understand the workings of our own heart we have to keep on making new reference cards… you’ll live forever in your own private library” (Ibid, 463-4). Oshima is taking control of the library, and the library will safely hold memories, which have a clear connection to the past. The connection between past and present is paramount in constructing identity and a positive relationship to society.

The desire of a character to become a surrogate narrator (like Oshima) can also be indicative of a desire to create an objective narrative experience and thus a confirmation of selfhood (Yamada 2009, 2). Oshima succeeded in this role, overcoming a common fear in Japan of being absorbed by an external narrative, becoming an unwitting cog in the machinery of the modern economy (Ibid, 5). He thus finds a balance between these external forces and his own constructed identity: this, more than merely a conflation of gender and its roles, is what Murakami indicates renders him a “whole” person.

One aspect of progressing through the Oedipal struggle is the experience of going through pain to come out the other side. This experience is also given hopeful connotations for the future. Such pain is presented several times with Hoshino, most concretely when Nakata realigns his back: “’I’m sure it was painful.’ Hoshino shook his head a few times, as if checking to see that he was still alive. ‘Pain doesn’t begin to describe it…’ As predicted, when the pain receded, like the tide going out, his back did feel better. The usual heavy, sluggish feeling had banished. The area around his temples felt much better, and he could breathe more easily” (Murakami 2005, 237-238). Going through the pain is what brings him to a new state of health and contentment that was not previously experienced. While Hoshino later describes it as “unimaginable,” like Nakata was “ripping [him] apart” (Ibid, 254), he also makes it clear that such a method worked. It fixed the alignment of his spine. Moreover, “alignment” is not a happenstance ailment. Hoshino’s “backbone” is out of line: his underlying support system is no longer functioning as it ought and is out of sync with what society necessitates. His physical adjustment of his back is just as important as Kafka’s metaphorical adjustment of his identity, cementing Murakami’s intention of the connection between physical body and mind.

This novel is also an exploration of what it means for different kinds of characters to live in this modern society. Murakami wants his readers to see things differently, not to merely accept the culturally dominant narrative. As Hoshino tells Nakata: “You changed my life… things look different to me now… I’ve started to see the world through your eyes… It’s been one of the most meaningful times I’ve ever had in my life” (Ibid, 407). Hoshino sees Nakata’s ability to view the world differently from everyone else and in so doing challenge the structures of power in reaction to which identity may be constructed. Nakata is, after all, the one who killed Johnnie Walker, a clear symbol of western encroachment and the perils of hyper-consumerism. Hoshino merely existed, content to adopt the cultural narrative rather than challenge it, until he saw this example of one who did things differently. He then began realizing the perils of such passive, complicit existence, thinking: “As long as I was alive, I was something… But somewhere along the line it all changed. Living turned you into nothing… Something’s wrong with this picture. Life isn’t supposed to turn out like this! Isn’t it possible to shift direction, to change where I’m headed?” (Ibid, 328). Being faced with someone who rejects the overall total authority, he realizes that there are other ways to live, beginning with constructing his own identity. Thus at the end of the novel he is a newly autonomous figure: “Hoshino put on his thick-soled Nike sneakers and walked out of the apartment, leaving the door unlocked. In one hand he held his bag with all his things, in the other the bag with that white thing’s corpse. ‘Gentlemen,’ he said, gazing up at the dawn rising in the east, ‘it’s time to light my fire!’” (Ibid, 456). He is still part of society, seen through his continuance of wearing Nikes, a western image. Yet it is clear that unlike the apathetic figure he used to be,[9] Hoshino is now willing to take control of his life. He has followed in Nakata’s footsteps, killing a symbol of evil.

Kafka’s decision to live in the real world rather than remain in the town in the woods is enabled by his ability to move on from the past. When he considers staying, forever stagnant, he thinks:

I’m caught between one void and another. I have no idea what’s right, what’s wrong. I don’t even know what I want anymore…

“It’s also real hard to tell right from wrong,” the brawny one says.

“But it’s something you’ve got to do,” the tall one adds… “Once you leave here, don’t ever look back until you reach your destination… Until you get to where you’re going, don’t ever look back.” (Ibid, 444-445)

Kafka is warned against looking back: metaphorically, he is warned against remaining too closely tied to the past. While a connection to the past is important, remaining trapped there is just as perilous as ignoring it altogether. For Murakami, remaining tied to the past represents a belief that returning to older forms of traditional Japanese society holds an understandable allure. Yet that return is impossible. The ambiguous struggle to remain connected with the culture and identity of earlier generations is seen in moments like these. An understanding of the past and a conversation with it is desirable. But, the world has changed and moved on, and obsessive ties to a former culture that does not and cannot exist today are ill-advised at best, catastrophic at worst.

Kafka’s ability to return to the real world also relates to his increasing understanding of the connection between body and mind. When Kafka encounters Miss Saeki in the wood, before he leaves, she gives him her blood to drink: “Without a word she holds out her arm toward me… [The blood]’s quietly absorbed by the dry outer layer of my heart. Only now do I understand how much I’ve wanted that blood” (Ibid, 442). This moment is less a vampiric interlude, and more a way for him to become a whole person. The people who live in the woods are missing their memories, a trait that Murakami frequently ties to an incomplete persona. This incompleteness traps them in this metaphorical labyrinth; only rarely is the path between this place and the real world open, making it hard to leave. And upon leaving, in a nod to Orpheus, Kafka is warned: “Better not look behind you” (Ibid, 443). Naturally, he does, but: “I’m caught between one void and another… I don’t even know what I want anymore. I’m standing alone in the middle of a horrific sandstorm… But I hear her—Miss Saeki—speaking to me… Warm blood returns to my body. The blood she gave me, the last drops of blood she had” (Ibid, 444). Kafka realizes that he will never see that place again, and though he decided to leave it behind he still finds himself terrified of doing so. Yet his mother’s last gift to him was to give him the space to forgive her, and thus he can finally move on from his past. By accepting her guilt, Miss Saeki indicated her acceptance of her role as Kafka’s mother figure, and thus cements the completion of his Oedipal story.[10] Because of his newfound wholeness, Kafka has the strength to move outside of himself and exist in the real world: he enters the wood fragmented but leaves whole. That which brings him back to reality is her blood, a symbol of the physical, material, and maternal body. It is through a physical act with Miss Saeki that Kafka became so confused, and it is through a physical act that his mind is returned to the real, physical world. Now that his mind and body are united, his identity is whole.

Conclusion

As the scholar Sumie Jones noted: “A typical Murakami hero has no family, no job, and is generally isolated from society, which allows him to be imagined in any cultural context. The hero’s gestures and actions, like those of the other characters who populate Murakami’s texts, are free from particularly Japanese semiology…” (Jones 2008, 130). These uncertain, isolated figures seem to resemble at least part of the self image held by many of the people who read Murakami’s books. This provides a means for the readers to identify with the characters and their search for identity. In this experience, the reader contends with Murakami’s ideas regarding identity construction, sometimes clear, sometimes oblique. At one point, Oshima and Kafka discuss the song that shares the novel’s title, “Kafka on the Shore”:

“Symbolism and meaning are two separate things. I think she found the right words by bypassing procedures like meaning and logic. She captured words in a dream, like delicately catching hold of a butterfly’s wings as it flutters around. Artists are those who can evade the verbose… Most great poetry is like that. If the words can’t create a prophetic tunnel connecting them to the reader, then the whole thing no longer functions as a poem.” “But plenty of poems only pretend to do that.” “Right. It’s a kind of trick, and as long as you know that it isn’t hard. As long as you know that it isn’t hard. As long as you use some symbolic-sounding words, the whole thing looks like a poem of sorts.” (Murakami 2005, 244)

Many symbols, motifs, and characters throughout this novel are often unclear in form and function—and intentionally so. Murakami seemingly does not want there to be only one possible or authoritative interpretation: the act of puzzling through the text is itself very important. Miss Saeki at one point says: “The process of writing was important. Even though the finished product is completely meaningless” (Ibid, 393). For Miss Saeki, the process of writing was the way that she could untangle the past, come to terms with it in a way that she never could connect in the present. Just as Kafka’s search for his identity is indeed a journey, not an answer to a clearly asked question, it is the experience of the search that can allow one to come to terms with their self and their place. Thus, this paper is not an argument about what Murakami consciously intended as the sole concern for his novel, but rather a critical way of understanding how his concerns for the fragmentation of identity, and the relation of that fragmentation to modern Japanese history, might be understood through a reinvention of the Oedipus myth.

Rather than adhere to the classic tragedy of the Oedipal myth, Murakami pushes his characters through its various stages to a different end. His take on the Oedipal myth suggests that denial of aspects of the self due to fear—fear of the darker and less socially acceptable impulses as Freud would argue—can cause the self to become fragmented. But in Murakami’s myth making, the emotional threats are not limited to familial relations, but expanded to the demands on identity made by the surrounding culture. Adhering solely to the version of the self that society is most likely to accept, kowtowing to the varied masks that power wears—these tendencies are not sustainable. Freud suggested that all healthy adults have gone through the Oedipal stages, becoming civilized people whose neurotic formations keep unsocial impulses at bay. Murakami builds a new Oedipal story, here suggesting that the Oedipal myth need not be a tragedy of either human or psychological loss, but a necessarily difficult story of growing up that ends in hope.

Murakami’s larger societal critique is about the difficulties in constructing identity in an age of rising consumerism and western dominance. Using the full metaphorical potential of magical realism, Murakami recreates the Oedipal myth as a conflict that is both a personal psychological dilemma and a cultural confrontation. Kafka and Miss Saeki at one point have the following interaction: “’…Metaphors can reduce the distance.’ ‘We’re not metaphors.’ ‘I know,’ I say. ‘But metaphors help eliminate what separates you and me.’ A faint smile comes to her as she looks up at me. ‘That’s the oddest pickup line I’ve ever heard’” (Ibid, 294).

In Kafka on the Shore, the Oedipal story is not merely about Kafka’s struggle with patricidal urges and desire for his mother. The mythos rather explores the relationship between Kafka and his own past, present, and future, weaving in and out of his fear of the unknowns that come with each, and his desire for impossibilities. These unknowns also tie to Kafka’s own fear of himself, of what he is capable and for what he is destined.

Yet even this individual exploration is itself a microcosm of Japanese modernity, between the imposition of western power and influence and its own, now-outdated isolationist imperialism. Murakami uses Kafka to engage in conversation with this history and these issues, and by extension the reader is drawn in as well. These metaphors do reduce the distance—the distance between a Japanese writer; his conservative and traditional contemporaries; a western audience; the search for identity; the fear and confusion caused by the shifting global landscape: these are as universal as literature itself.

[1] Incidentally, the purpose of this paper is not to speculate on whether Murakami wants to believe that the “essence” as he calls it of a person is the secular mind or the religious spirit, so for the sake of clarity and continuity I will refer to this essence as the mind, not the spirit or soul.

[2] Johnnie Walker, it is suggested, is also Mr. Tamura, Kafka’s father. After Nakata stabs him to death, he finds no blood on his clothes. Yet Kafka awakens from a black out covered in blood, and soon after learns of his father’s murder. Thus Johnnie Walker and Mr. Tamura are clearly linked, as are Kafka and Nakata.

[3] Freud’s work on psychoanalysis was introduced to Japan in the 1910s, as the psychoanalytic practice itself emerged in Japan (Okinogi 2009, 9). While his theories were initially dismissed, some Japanese psychoanalysts traveled to Europe to learn from Freud and bring his ideas back to Japan (Ibid, 10).

[4] There is also a thematically similar Japanese concept, the Ajase complex. Drawing on stories from Buddhist scripture, Heisaku Kosawa suggested the difference between the Ajase and Oedipus complexes lies in their nuclei: patricide and incest in the Oedipus complex, and matricide and innate resentment in the Ajase complex (Okinogi 2009, 20).

[5] Oshima is used throughout the novel as Murakami’s interlocutor.

[6] This scene will be discussed in more detail later on.

[7] The former, as has been discussed, is due to Nakata performing the actual act. The latter is uncertain because it is never determined whether or not Miss Saeki is Kafka’s mother. At the end of the novel, the most definite answer Kafka receives is Crow telling him: “It’s still a functioning hypothesis. That’s all I can tell you” (Murakami 2005, 399). While she acts, at points, in the symbolic role of his mother, she also functions as a teenage girl, and a ghost, figures whom Kafka does not associate with the mother who abandoned him.

[8] Particularly their interactions in the woods, which will be discussed later.

[9] Hoshino tells Nakata early on (and reminds him several times): “I don’t have much patience with long stories” (Murakami 2005, 208). Despite meeting a strange old man who explains his unique mental faculties and surreal quest, Hoshino doesn’t want to bother hearing the entire tale.

[10] Miss Saeki and Kafka talk of such things before he leaves the town: “‘A long time ago I abandoned someone I shouldn’t have… Someone I loved more than anything else. I was afraid someday I’d lose this person…Kafka–do you forgive me?’… ‘Miss Saeki, if I really do have the right to, then yes—I do forgive you’” (Murakami 2005, 441-2). This certainly marks a very important moment, but requires no interpretation to understand: Miss Saeki, taking responsibility as Kafka’s mother, acknowledges what she has done wrong, and asks forgiveness: he gives it to her.

Previously Published on academia.edu

©2014

Advisor: Professor Michael Bourdaghs

Preceptor: Jonathan Schroeder

Image: Photo signed by Haruki Murakami. It can be found in the Society for Culture, Art and International Cooperation Adligat in Belgrade, Serbia.