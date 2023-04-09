The Fraternity of Disappointed Dads

I had high hopes as a dad. Probably too high. No, let me amend that—they were definitely too high.

When my first son was placed in my arms, I cried so hard that the people in the next hospital room thought we’d lost our baby. That’s how visceral it was for me. Holding flesh of my flesh in my arms felt primal, like I’d just met my purpose.

Two sons later and I was still feeling it. Fifteen years later, still in the pocket.

Then the pituitary gland started spewing hormones into their teenage veins; testosterone appeared, and suddenly, I was usurped by peers and other urges.

And I didn’t adjust well. I didn’t. I failed to recalibrate, and I was thrown off my parenting game.

And sure, I can blame the fact that as they entered adolescence, I was asked to serve as the pastor of our church and the whole preacher-kid thing became a thing. I can blame the pressure they felt when a hundred pairs of eyes were bearing down on them during their toughest growing-up years. And I can point a finger at their Sodom and Gomorrah school or the popularity that comes from being good at sports.

But no matter the outside influences, I didn’t evolve into a good dad for my teens. In fact, I became the dad I never wanted to be. I became an authoritarian; I became the “because I said so” dad. I became a hardline dad when I should have become the listening and drawing out and nurturing dad.

But above all—what I consider my greatest sin—I stopped listening to my parental gut. The intuition that had guided me well for fifteen years—that internal voice of reason a dad has about his boys—I started to silence it. Again, I can blame all the eyes of the church and the pressure I felt and the strong arm of my leaders, but still, it was me who listened to the galley and not my heart.

Then, on a calm, sunny Sunday afternoon, it all blew up. While I was putting some clothes away in my bedroom closet, my testosterone-fueled, near-his-tipping-point sixteen-year-old son came in and asked if he could go to a school dance. Just a dance. The Winter Formal, to be exact.

I didn’t want him to go. It was a place where alcohol and hormones ran amok. And events like this had not been a part of our family up to that point. But over the previous year, things had changed. My eldest had chosen his own way and, for the most part, I had supported him. But now there was pressure from my senior pastor and the other parents of teens to draw a hard line.

Don’t let him go, they said, just say no.

But I knew it wasn’t that easy. I knew the ground in my home was shifting. My intuition told me that if I didn’t turn the release valve a bit, I might see an explosion.

Well, I didn’t listen to my gut. I said ‘no’ to the dance. And now, twenty years later, I see that on that afternoon, my family turned. My son freaked out. He stormed out of my bedroom, slammed his bedroom door, and let out a Herculean scream that still gives me chills to this day. He exploded with frustration and anger and exasperation.

And something I didn’t know until recently—something that helped me understand why my family imploded as it did—was that his younger brother, fifteen years old, was in the room to witness that primal explosion. He saw the fury. He felt the radiation. He watched the recklessness enter his older brother that morphed into a battle with his parents. And at that moment, in that tiny bedroom, these two brothers decided that they would both light the world on fire. Gone was civility. Gone was playing the part of the pastor’s good sons. Now it was war.

This fusion radiated in our home for the next fifteen years. At first, they fell headlong into just alcohol and weed. But as they moved on from high school, it became opioids and then heroin and even meth for a time. Words like detox and rehab and felon entered our family lexicon.

At year fifteen, my middle son—the one who’d witnessed the primal scream—after a week-long heroin bender, killed a man with his car while high on heroin.

This is when I became a candidate for the fraternity of disappointed dads.

A week after the accident, with my son locked down at LA County jail, after the charges had been headlined in our local paper, I felt a shift in my psyche. Suddenly, I was no longer just me. I was now the dad of that guy who killed that man. I felt like I had a scarlet letter on my chest.

The next day I went to my local gym and felt every bit the outcast. The check-in girl, after my name popped up on her screen, spun her head to look at me. Did she know I was that dad? Several people on exercise machines popped a glance at me. Do they know? I picked up my pace to the locker room and as I changed my clothes, overcome with emotional claustrophobia, I envisioned shouting to my imaginary critics, You don’t know me! You don’t know how hard I’ve tried! I tried!. I did the best I could! I slammed the locker door shut, grabbed a towel, and beelined it to the weight room.

The problem is, I’m not a weight room guy. I’m a racket guy or a swimming guy or a yoga guy. Not a lifter of metal.

But that had all changed when I discovered that moving iron makes hormones flow and liquefies frustration and channels rage out of the pores. As I squatted, I thought, Screw that receptionist. Screw those people working out. And screw those families who hate us and judge us and talk about us in hushed tones, in darkened living rooms, pointing their long fingers in my family’s direction.

After a few sets, I went to drink at the water fountain, and four friends, who I’d often played racquetball with, exited the court, and milled around. One looked in my direction and snickered. Are they mocking me? One wagged his head while looking down. Are they judging me? Another fish-eyed me and shook his head condescendingly. They think I’m the worst dad ever!

I rushed back over to my little corner of the weight room, frantic with paranoia, and I got careless. I heaved weights around; I lifted more than I should have; I jeopardized my injury-prone back. Who cares anymore? I don’t give a damn. I wanted to hurl my weights against the wall; I wanted to smash the mirror with my barbell; I wanted to scream at all those self-centered, vain narcissists in that room; I wanted to grab my racquetball friend’s face and hold it two inches from mine, and scream at him until I went hoarse and then scream some more until his face melted in my hands; I wanted to curl into a ball and dissolve into the cement floor; I wanted to vanish, to have never been a father, or a husband, or to have ever been at all. I pushed and jerked and heaved and cried and sweated until I could barely stand.

After my breathing slowed, I turned around and there, standing in front of me, was a friend of mine named Jack. For several seconds he looked up at me on my platform and then stepped forward, wrapped his arms around me, and hugged me tightly. I was amused at first but then realized that this was a real hug, this was a purposeful hug, this was a father-to-father hug, this was an I-know-how-you-feel-hug. As he embraced me, I remembered that Jack, too, had felt the frustration I was feeling, he knew the pressure of all those eyes on your back. A few years earlier his son had made the local newspaper over some drug issues. Jack, too, had raged and flailed and told the universe to go screw itself in that very weight room.

Jack then tilted his mouth toward my ear and whispered, “If there’s anything I can do, please let me know. Seriously.” Then he let go, spun around, and walked away. As quickly as he’d shown up in my world, he disappeared. And there I stood, all alone, having been hugged by a fellow father.

To be honest, his hug didn’t soothe my rage or quell my frustration or dampen my paranoia or really change my life. But it was something. His hug was a real thing, it was warm, it was nice, it was a beautiful thing for one man to do for another.

And it made me feel a strange kinship with him. And with other dads. I felt like I’d been drafted into a nondescript collection of men, like we were all part of this group, a fraternity, if you will—a fraternity of disappointed dads. There were no meetings for this club, no twelve steps to follow, no sponsors to call. It was just an assortment of men I’d never meet but would always know were there. They were men, who, like me, were broken and mystified and humbled—men who didn’t know what to do with the frustration boiling inside of them.

It’s been seven years since my induction into this fraternity and I realize that I’m one of the lucky ones. I have all my sons. Opioids didn’t take them. The son who was involved in the accident, served his sentence and, because of a milestone program to reduce California’s overcrowded prisons, he served three of his ten-year sentence. His penalty and sentence are inconsequential compared to the loss of a life and the making of a widow—something that haunts both of us every day of our lives; we cannot fill that void for ourselves or his family.

All three of my sons have now married kind, gracious women and they have children of their own. Now they face the task of parenting without exasperating their kids. They will face the challenge of learning to listen to their gut—that quiet, but unmistakable voice inside of them—that intuition which has guided parents ever since there were parents.

But how will they do? Will they listen to that voice? Or will they be inducted into the same fraternity I was? I hope not, for their sake, and their children’s.

But, I’ve wondered, maybe every man will be inducted into some kind of fraternity. It may not be disappointed dads, but it’ll probably be something. Because induction was good for me; it humbled me, it made me less arrogant, less likely to pontificate, less likely to look down my religious nose, less likely to judge, less out of touch. My induction made me more sensitive, more kind, more aware of the less fortunate, more accepting of those who are different than me, and more cognizant of my privilege. It rewired my brain, and my heart. It completely changed the kind of man I am today.

Maybe all men could benefit from such a thing in their lives. Maybe all men need a great humbling. Maybe it’s the key to making men better men.

