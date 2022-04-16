The Freedom of Not ‘Needing’ Sex as a Man

For as long as I can remember, I guess since I discovered porn at 11 years old, I’ve felt dependent on sex just to feel okay about existing. That’s almost two whole decades that I’d been flooding my brain and body with constant sexual release just to keep my fragile ego together. The need for sex has absolutely ruled my life; there was a time in college when I would watch porn four or five times a day to the point where it gave me crippling social anxiety and destroyed my motivation to do anything else. That’s how badly I “needed” it.

I was incredibly needy in my relationships with women, and so of course I attracted women who felt unworthy of real love and instead were attracted to the kind of desperate dependence on sex that men like me had. These relationships were just totally embarrassing and terrible for my self esteem. And I was never able to truly love any of these women because at the end of the day, my interest in them stemmed from my deep need to soothe my existential pain through sex. It wasn’t real love. Not even close.

I’m now at the end of my twenties, developing my career as a psychotherapist, and exploring intentional celibacy. Porn is completely out of my life, as is dating and sex in general for the foreseeable future. And I’m learning and growing more than I ever have before. And it’s hard, at times it’s really hard, but the funny thing is, it’s nowhere near as hard as this terrified clingy desperate addicted version of me thought it would be. Some part of me has believed up until now that I needed sexual release on a regular basis or I would fucking shrivel up and die. Sounds ridiculous to the rational brain… If only our rational brains guided our behaviors and relationship choices! Not so.

During this process of intentional celibacy, every single day I discover all over again that I don’t need sex to feel okay about existing… and that it turns out, I can actually even feel fucking great about existing without sex. I also get to see all the hidden places inside myself where there are little bundles of old pain that I’ve been distracting myself from through sex.

No wonder my relationships haven’t worked out. Here are some of the messages I’ve been unconsciously sending my partners:

“I only care about you if sex is part of the equation.”

“I’m too weak to face all my pain.”

“I need constant sex with you to shelter me from everything that scares me about myself.”

Is it any surprise, then, that none of the women I’ve been with have been long term material? You get what you put out. Time to level the fuck up.

Another thing is that as long as I see a woman as possessing something that I need in order to enjoy my existence in the world, I’ll never be able to actually be myself around her. You can’t be yourself around someone if your life is in their hands. And that’s how it has often felt for me. Which has translated to me feeling like I can’t say “No” to women who give me their attention. And this is huge, because if a man can’t say no to a woman, he literally loses everything that’s respectable about him. She becomes the owner of his balls whether she wants to be or not.

This is why I decided that celibacy was a necessary next step for me. I’m tired of running away from myself and seeing women as holding the keys of immortality.

Sex is a tough addiction to break because it’s one of the most blissful experiences available to us as humans, and the whole orgasm event really gives us a feeling of deep connection with another person, even if it’s not worth a whole lot at the end of the day.

Shoutout to everyone else who is quietly (or publicly) confronting these patterns in their own lives. But particularly the men. There are millions, yes millions, of men in our world whose lives are completely dominated by sex. And that’s millions of men who are throwing away their creative energy and their power into an empty black hole. Imagine if they all started to face themselves. What kind of world would we live in tomorrow? I want to be there for that.

