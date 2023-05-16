Canadian communication theorist Marshall McLuhan famously quipped “the medium is the message.”
There’s hidden meaning in choice of media. My choice to write and podcast sets a certain tone. That tone is different than Instagram or television. If you don’t believe me, ask yourself: “Would I feel the same about Jesse if everything he did was on TikTok?” I doubt it.
Last week was interesting for me and inspired me to create my own version of McLuhan’s quote: The friction is the message.
For example, I’m helping a client roll over a 403(b) account into an IRA. In 2022, I rolled my old Fidelity 401(k) into a Schwab IRA. It was so easy. Even though Fidelity were losing my assets (and the small revenue associated with them), their smart long-term tactic was to make my rollover as easy as possible.
Fidelity’s lack of friction sends a clear message:
Good work, Fidelity.
But my client’s 403(b) rollover (from a different custodian) is ridiculously frictional. There are multiple forms with dozens of fields, involving 4 different firms, physical mail between them, “Medallion Stamps” and notarizing to make sure everything’s “official.” Whereas my rollover literally took 5 minutes, this 403(b) rollover takes weeks.
It’s a real headache and that’s with professional staff behind me to help. I can’t imagine the frustration of someone going through this alone.
And that’s when I realized: the friction is the message. This 403(b) provider is sending a clear but subtle message:
403(b) programs – especially for public school teachers – are notoriously predatory. When you multiply this kind of friction across thousands of attempted rollovers, I’m positive some people give up. The frictional, shoddy custodian profits off this predatory practice.
I reached out to friend-of-the-blog Tony Isola to commiserate. He wrote back:
There are similar stories when it comes to 1-on-1 investment advisors and financial planners. There are different levels of friction on the way in and on the way out of an advising relationship.
Some friction is good, such as:
- “Before we decide to work together, let’s make sure our services fit your needs.”
- “Let’s set expectations beforehand, so we’re sure this working relationship will benefit both sides.”
- “Let’s get all the facts on the table first, then decide what direction to go in.”
It’s almost like dating. Slow down, get to know one another. When a couple gets married after a month of dating, we question their choice. Can they really know? A little friction (e.g. due diligence) early in a relationship is a positive sign.
But what about friction on the way out of a relationship? Not every couple works out. Are you going to make it hard and throw your ex’s stuff in the front lawn?
A few months ago, one of my clients came to me with news. Her grandson just started a career as a financial advisor, and she’d like to go support him with her business.
My first professional break up 🙂
I went to my boss to make sure I understood the upcoming logistics. He said:
I love this approach. The friction – or lack thereof – is the message. Do the right thing. Always work in your clients best interest. Take the high road.
I’m tooting my own horn, but I contrast this helpful approach against some stories I’ve heard in the industry…guilting clients into staying, ignoring emails from clients who are leaving, even accusing clients of “betrayal” for ending a business relationship. Negligence, manipulation, gaslighting. Gross.
That predatory friction at the end of a relationship sends a message: I’ve always been predatory, even if you never knew it.
And when they send you that message, believe them.
This post was previously published on The Best Interest.
