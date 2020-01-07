Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Further State of Men at the End of the Decade

The Further State of Men at the End of the Decade

Dr. Vibe asks a relationship coach about men in the 2010's.

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe asks a relationship coach about men in the 2010’s

Dr. Vibe speaks with Matthew Solomon about his thoughts on how the last decade in the lives of men.

Known as The Coach for the Modern Soul, Matthew Solomon’s vision for the modern era is one that is rooted in the understanding that everything is based on relationships; whether they be romantic, familial, corporate or otherwise. From this space, Matthew stands with you in creating the life and experience that you truly desire.

During the conversation, Matthew talked about:

– The real uprooting in for men in the last three years due to the #MeToo movement online and how men were in the first seven years of the last decade
– How men are handling the changing times and how the protector and provider role changed for men over the last decade
– More men wanting a safe space to express themselves
– Many men being reluctant to take care of their emotions themselves
– How the world of relationships changed for men over the last decade
– Some of the challenges that men tell him they are facing
– It being easier for men to find their purpose
– How men in the corporate world handling more women in the workplace
– Are what men under thirty talking to him about the same things that men over thirty are talking about
– His vision for men in the next decade

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

