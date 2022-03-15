The Glue Guys and Glue Gals of Baseball: @EmSheDoesIt

With the current state of baseball and the world – and just because we just think it’s a neat idea – we are doing a series on “the glue guys” (and gals!) of the baseball world, people who aren’t players or a part of teams but who are important connectors and folks who amplify the joy of baseball for others.

I like to think that I bring humor and accessibility. I help bridge a gap between more ‘casual’ fans and a deep understanding of what is a complex game.

Next up, and the first woman to be featured on this previously poorly named series, is the irreverent and awesome @EmSheDoesIt.

Emily was kind enough to sit down with us to talk about her Twitter page and Breaking Balls Podcast and (of course) baseball, below!

♦◊♦

Good Men Project Sports:

When did you start doing what it is you do (i.e., talking baseball on @EmSheDoesIt and The Breaking Balls Podcast) and why?

EmSheDoesIt:

I probably started using Twitter with regularity in 2017-2018, but I can’t be exactly sure.

My first Tweet to garner a good amount of attention was in October of 2018 about David Price, so it may have been around then.

I released the first episode of Breaking Balls on April 4, 2020.

I began by sharing my baseball opinions on Facebook, then graduated to Twitter. When I saw that people were interested in what I had to say and that it would often spark discourse, I figured that a Podcast was the next logical step.

My Fiancé, (and erstwhile Podcast Producer) Daniel, really encouraged me to take that next step, even though I was a bit scared to do so.

♦◊♦

GMP Sports:

What do you think you bring to the baseball fan-base – why has it been so successful?

EmSheDoesIt:

I like to think that I bring humor and accessibility. I help bridge a gap between more ‘casual’ fans and a deep understanding of what is a complex game.

u didn’t think sterling’s calls write themselves did u pic.twitter.com/YEdh00X3gG — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) March 15, 2022

I have an inherent understanding of the game, and I also have been blessed with brevity, articulation, and a sense of humor. Plus, I was raised in a family where inclusion was always something that was encouraged.

A twitter space but it’s just me literally crying — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) March 14, 2022

♦◊♦

GMP Sports:

How do you do it? How much time do you put into it?

EmSheDoesIt:

I eat, sleep and breathe this game, and I think about it constantly, for better or for worse!

I put a lot of time into content creation, but I will stick with the content that is easier to calculate, which is the Breaking Balls Podcast:

This game just speaks to my soul… [It] is very difficult, more difficult than people imagine it to be- it is frustrating, and maddening, and beautiful.

We have a weekly production meeting on Monday night to figure out what we want to talk about, which usually lasts about 3-4 hours. We record on Wednesday nights. The recording itself usually takes about an hour, but I take about 2-3 hours to prepare beforehand. Daniel (aka DJ Bingington) then takes about 12-14 hours total to edit and master the track. I will listen to the raw final product on Saturday morning. Once I give it the OK, he begins mastering while I come up with a title/image and prepare the various social media posts, which can take anywhere from 1-12 hours (sometimes even going into the next day! LOL.).

We dedicate a lot of time and effort to this project, and I think that shows in the final product.

♦◊♦

GMP Sports:

What is your “real” job and how long have you been involved in the game of baseball?

EmSheDoesIt:

My real job is in the accounting department of a commercial cleaning company. I started playing softball when I was seven years old and played through college.

I was born to play this game, and I was also born to talk about it and entertain people through the sport of baseball!

♦◊♦

GMP Sports:

Why baseball for you? What is it about the game of baseball that you love? What makes it bigger than ‘just a game’ for you?

EmSheDoesIt:

This game just speaks to my soul.

I feel at home out on a diamond with a glove on my hand. The ability to play came naturally to me, as does my understanding of it.

My experiences as an athlete, particularly as a ballplayer, played no small part in making me the person I am today. This game is very difficult, more difficult than people imagine it to be- it is frustrating, and maddening, and beautiful.

You can’t run down the clock.

You can’t control the ball.

To be honest- there is literally nothing i would change about baseball. I think that it is perfect.

You have to give the other guy his shot, as Earl Weaver once said.

I love that no matter how talented or how high of a level you have played, you are always a student of this game, and it will always find a way to humble you should you forget that.

I owe a lot to this game and all it has brought and continues to bring to my life.

I’ll never be able to fully repay it, but I will continue to try.

♦◊♦

GMP Sports:

One thing about baseball that you would change and one thing that you would never change?

EmSheDoesIt:

To be honest- there is literally nothing i would change about baseball. I think that it is perfect.

That’s not to say that I vehemently disagree with changes that are made by the powers that be. One thing I’ve always loved is that this sport evolves.

So there is nothing I would change, because the game lets us know when the time has come for it to evolve.

♦◊♦

GMP Sports:

Any ideas for what types of things baseball can do to better connect to its fans?

EmSheDoesIt:

MLB needs to find a balance between recognizing and celebrating its past, while also showing a willingness to change with the times, in terms of what target audiences want to see and what’s important to them.

Our country has an ugly history, and baseball is part of that history. More specifically, it is a reflection of that history, for better or for worse.

MLB needs to find a balance between recognizing and celebrating its past, while also showing a willingness to change with the times, in terms of what target audiences want to see and what’s important to them.

Continuing to lean heavy into the pre-integration eras and exalting them as “the best ever,” I think, is outdated and something that needs to be reconsidered when thinking about how to convey the history of the game.

How can they expect to resonate with fans of color when they continue to insist that the League’s heyday was when it was all-white?

♦◊♦

GMP Sports:

For this Series, we are focusing on people like yourself who aren’t players or a part of teams but who are important connectors, people who amplify the joy of baseball for others.

If I asked you to name one or two of those people, who would you name and why?

EmSheDoesIt:

Kenny Cashman, the person who owns RotoWear.

He does such an incredible job of taking the sport and the goings-on around the League, and perfectly translating it to wearable content, with lightning speed, too!

Kenny also supports other self-starters like myself by sharing content, sending gear, etc.

In short, he rules.

—

Photo Credit: @EmSheDoesIt (Twitter – screencap – with permission); all images and embedded Tweets, with Emily’s permission.

