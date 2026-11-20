I was sitting in a dimly lit Thai restaurant last Tuesday, watching my friend, Sarah, dissect her dating life with the precision of a surgeon. She had a list. Not a metaphorical list, but a physical one, scribbled on the back of a receipt.

“He’s great,” she said, spearing a piece of pad thai. “Funny, kind, has a job. But he’s a terrible texter. Like, uses full punctuation and never emojis. It feels… stiff.”

She sighed, and I could see the real conflict playing out on her face. The man sitting across from her on these dates was a human being, complex and whole. But the man in her head — the one she was measuring against a phantom ideal — was falling short because of a perceived lack of digital flair.

We’ve all been there. We’ve all been Sarah. We live in an age of unprecedented choice, where a potential soulmate is just a swipe away. We have access to more people than any generation in history, yet we’ve never felt more alone, more confused, or more convinced that we’re doing it wrong. We are drowning in a sea of options, and somehow, we’re terrified of getting wet.

I call this the Goldfish Theory.

Think about a goldfish. It lives in a bowl. It doesn’t know anything else. It swims in circles, eats flakes, and bumps its little nose against the glass. It’s not a bad life, but it’s a small one. Now, imagine you offer that goldfish a pond. A vast, sprawling, ecosystem of a pond. It would be terrifying. There are big fish, unknown currents, and the sheer, overwhelming space of it all. The goldfish might just freeze, longing for the simple, predictable walls of its bowl.

That’s modern dating. We are the goldfish, and we’ve been tossed into the ocean. We long for connection, for love, for that one person who makes the world make sense. But the sheer volume of the pond is paralyzing. We start to believe that with this much water, there must be a perfect fish out there. A fish that texts with the right ratio of wit to emojis, who has read the same obscure novels, who laughs at exactly the right volume.

So we keep swimming, perpetually searching, terrified of committing to the wrong fish because, what if the right fish is just one more swipe away? We ghost, we bench, we “situationship,” all because the pond is so big that we never have to settle. We’ve mistaken the bowl for a pond and the pond for a bowl, and we’ve lost all sense of what we’re actually looking for.

Here’s the secret that no one tells you: The perfect fish doesn’t exist. The perfect anything doesn’t exist. Love isn’t a product you find on a shelf; it’s a collaborative art project you build with another person. It’s messy, it’s imperfect, and it requires you to get your hands dirty in the clay.

The best relationship I ever witnessed wasn’t between two people who never fought. It was between my grandparents, who, after fifty years of marriage, still argued about the proper way to load a dishwasher. But they also held hands under the table, and when my grandmother’s memory began to fail, my grandfather became her living diary. He didn’t love her because she never loaded the dishwasher wrong; he loved her because she was her. The whole, infuriating, beautiful, dish-loading-challenged person.

That’s the thing about the pond. It’s not about finding the fish that requires the least amount of effort. It’s about finding the fish you want to build a reef with. It’s about finding someone whose quirks you find charming, not just tolerable. It’s about finding that person whose “stiff” texting you realize isn’t a flaw, but a trait of a thoughtful, deliberate man who just isn’t attached to his phone. The man who, instead of sending a clever meme, would rather call you and ask about your day.

The antidote to the paralysis of the pond isn’t to go back to the bowl. It’s to change your mindset. It’s to stop looking for the finish line and start enjoying the run. It’s to be present. To ask yourself, not “Is this person perfect?” but “Does this person make me feel like I can be my most imperfect self?”

So, here’s my challenge to you. To all of us. Let’s put down the list. Let’s silence the phantom ideals in our heads. Let’s stop asking a single date to prove it’s the whole story.

Instead, let’s be curious. Let’s be brave enough to be a little vulnerable. Let’s give people a second chance to surprise us. And let’s remember that we, too, are someone else’s potential option in this vast, terrifying, beautiful pond. We are all just complex, messy, wonderful fish, swimming around, hoping to be seen not for our fins, but for our souls.

Stop waiting for the perfect fish. Find the one who wants to make waves with you. The pond is big, and it’s scary. But it’s also full of life. And you’re not a goldfish anymore. You just have to remember how to swim.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: rucha dhavalepatil On Unsplash