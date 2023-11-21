The Good News About the Hole They Left Behind

You already knew the relationship wasn’t right, and that it probably hadn’t been right for a long while. Maybe it had been wrong from day one. But even if there was a time when things were truly working, that period was very much in the rearview mirror by the time things ended.

So why weren’t you able to act as soon as your intuition knew this person wasn’t meant for you? Was it because they were really that special and irreplaceable? Almost certainly not. I’m willing to bet it was the fear of loneliness and loss that kept you holding on longer than you should have. This person occupied a place in your heart for months or even years, and the thought of that place just sitting there empty was terrifying enough to overshadow a whole lot of flaws in the relationship.

But here’s the thing about that hole in your heart once they’re gone: if you’re honest with yourself, it was probably there before this relationship came along. There was something missing, preventing you from feeling whole and content, and you looked around and found a person who seemed like they might be the solution. Then the relationship ended and the hole opened right back up.

I’m here to tell you (and myself — always myself too) that’s good news, even though it seems impossible to believe when the pain of heartbreak is brand new and blinding. The reason it’s good news is that the only person who can ever give you that lasting sense of wholeness is yourself. And the reason that’s good news is that unlike the game of romantic love, you can control that outcome.

A former therapy client of mine beautifully illustrated this difficult but ultimately transformative truth. When we started meeting, she was gearing herself up to end a relationship of many years that had long since stopped satisfying her emotionally and physically. Instead of love, she often felt disdain or even disgust for her partner. I thought to myself, “He’ll be out of the picture by next week at this rate!” But it was another year before she ended things.

As much as these two individuals had grown apart, my client’s relationship was something in her life with deep roots at a time when she had experienced a move across the country away from family, several changes in jobs, and various other big shakeups that come with early adulthood. Her boyfriend’s familiarity helped quiet a voice of self-doubt that existed in her head. Without him the voice grew louder — and it wasn’t pleasant to hear.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Something else happened after the breakup, however: this young woman took a clear-eyed look at where she wanted her next chapter to lead, both personally and professionally. And slowly but steadily, she began to chart a path forward. The doubting voice started to fade bit by bit, not thanks to love from a partner, but thanks to love and care she was showing herself.

The holes in our hearts come in so many different shapes and sizes; they are as unique as we are. And as much as we need the love of others in our lives, the empty spaces are never going to be permanently filled by anyone from the outside. In fact, the sooner we take charge of figuring out and then working to meet our own needs, the more likely we are to succeed in all of our relationships. Romantic love will be the icing on a cake that isn’t missing a slice.

Recognizing that the power to achieve wholeness lies within us is daunting, yes. But it’s also liberating.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Christian Englmeier on Unsplash