The Great and Healing Power of Believing

My life does not make sense anymore, or at least I feel like it. I am sure right there somewhere in your head you might have an explanation of why things are as they are but hear me out first.

Maybe you might believe.

I finally moved, like I wanted, and hoped into a beautiful one-bedroom house with a great view from the balcony. It is not beachfront, but the sun does come in well from that side of the house. My kids are happy too, and I am most glad about this.

This November started with so much uncertainty.

I thought I had everything figured out, but you know that thing about plans, that sometimes they never go according to plan. Our pay did not come in from last month. I do not think it is ever going to, but that was one big let-down I did not expect. Our contracts are over and done with, so there is not much we can do. At that point, I put aside any dreams of moving out. Where would I get the cash to do that anyway?

Still, I went out and checked out a house, believing I would.

It was the only house I checked. I loved it on the spot but not the bedroom. I found it a bit tiny than what I had envisioned. I put a mental note that I would pay the deposit a week later. That Saturday, I was out of it. I thought I was going to die.

It was not to be. That same day, one of my friends sent me 80% of the cash I needed to pay the deposit and rent. I took out my savings which covered the rest 20%, and a little bit more. On Sunday evening with my two children, we went and paid for the house. I believed we would move, but I had no more money to buy things we would need.

I went back for the next two days to ensure they were doing repairs and cleaning the house. On Thursday, I went back to my old job. They called me for some work. Surprisingly someone who was supposed to pay me for over a year now did so that day.

So I called my sister, and we went and got some kitchen things, the most necessary. We went and put them in the house. Those were my first things. On Friday, my brother sent me enough money to buy a mattress, a gas cooker, and now and foodstuffs for the week. That day I packed all our clothes and moved them to the new house.

Saturday was moving day. I believed so.

When I woke up, I did not have any money. An uncle of mine sent me enough to get whatever little I needed from the supermarket. Two of my friends even came that day with their kids. It was a house-warming, new house opening kind of situation. I cooked the first meal in that house for them, well, tea and bread.

When they left, we also did go and get a duvet. We did not have one. That night I was too tired. We slept and went to church the next day, the first time after a year and a half. The house was empty in terms of things, I was happy to have my own space, but I wanted it furnished. A double-decker bed, a tv, a fridge maybe, sofas, you know the things some people want in their houses.

Two weeks have passed now.

My house is full, more than I even imagined. There are all those things I wanted plus more. There is a table for the kids to eat and do homework, a kitchen table, and a sitting room table. My brother bought most of them, and I didn’t even ask him to. He just asked what I needed in the house, and he got them, all of them.

It just does not make sense.

Everything that I saw in my head about the house came true. My mind was taken and placed in front of me. It feels surreal because I believed these things would happen, and they did, all of them. But you know what they said about having faith as tiny as a mustard seed. It can move mountains. The things we think about are even smaller than moving mountains.

There’s such an abundance of what I believe in right now.

Even when I am down and out, I am not. I feel engulfed by this cloud of love when I get to those lowest points.

There is power in believing, and there is healing too. The funny thing is that it needs to start with that belief. You believe too. Nothing in this world would happen without it. Whoever created anything from planes, electricity, internet imagined first that it would be possible. And not only that, even the little things we do every day require belief, we believe we will wake up, that we will eat well, but our hearts will also pump, we’ll solve problems, the seats we use won’t fall. Even if they don’t happen like that at that moment, we first believe that they will. That is why we do them.

Fear creeps in when they don’t happen, and slowly, belief slips away from us till we don’t think anything is possible. We try to make sense of our lives, and we get afraid to take risks.

But I am living proof that belief is powerful and is healing.

Believing requires totality. You have to know, whatever you desire will happen. Nothing else, even a tiny room of doubt, needs to be relinquished immediately. Otherwise, you’ll be acting contrary to that belief.

I know this story seems bonkers, but let me tell you, it is the difference in humans. Those who believe they can usually do.

We are alive and living because we believe.

The percentages are what differ, but behind every hope we have is belief. The belief there is better, we will conquer and overcome, things will change. That belief keeps us going from one day to the next.

Absolute belief yields power because keeping it alive propels us deeper into who we are and all the things we hope to accomplish. That kind of belief heals the deepest of wounds and makes the impossible possible and touchable. It is that kind that changes the world, inside our homes and outside among the masses.

We need to believe this way. It is the only way we will be able to change the world. I had lost myself from this for years. Sometimes you get so low, and a few things go your way. Further and further, you slip away. But I hope you find an anchor into this belief, powerful and over-encompassing. And that you heal and enjoy its power. It is real and true and will change your life just like it did mine.

—

—

