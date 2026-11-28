I never meant to look.

He had left his phone on the kitchen counter while he showered. It buzzed — once, twice, three times. I glanced at the screen and I was expecting a work notification or a text from his mother.

Instead, I saw a name I didn’t recognize.

Group Chat: The Boys

And a message preview that made my blood run cold.

“Did you fuck her yet?”

I stared at the screen.

My hand hovered over it. I knew I shouldn’t look. I knew it was a violation of his privacy. I knew that whatever I found would change everything.

I picked it up anyway.

The phone was unlocked.

I opened the group chat.

There were five men in the group. I recognized two of them — his college friends, men I had met at our wedding, men who had smiled at me and called me “sis.”

The other three were strangers.

I scrolled up. I read everything.

Three months ago:

“So she finally let you hit it?”

“Yeah. Took long enough.”

“How was it?”

“Tight. Young. Everything my wife isn’t.”

“Pics or it didn’t happen.”

“Already sent them to the private channel.”

I stopped breathing.

Two months ago:

“Dude, your wife is hot. Why are you cheating?”

“She is boring. Same position. Same moans. Same everything.”

“You should try mine. She is into some crazy shit.”

“Send her over.”

“LOL maybe.”

One month ago:

“I have got a new one. Nineteen. Works at the coffee shop near my office.”

“You are a dog.”

“She calls me daddy.”

“You are gonna get caught.”

“Nah. My wife doesn’t check my phone. She trusts me.”

I scrolled to the private channel.

Photos. Videos. Screenshots of conversations with women I didn’t know — women he had met on dating apps, at bars, at the coffee shop near his office.

Women he had fucked.

Women he had lied about.

I saw everything. His body on top of theirs. Their moans in the videos. The messages he sent them — the same messages he used to send me when we were first dating.

“You are so beautiful.” “I can’t stop thinking about you.” “I want to be inside you.”

He had never meant any of it.

I heard the shower turn off.

I put the phone down. I walked to the living room. I sat on the couch and waited.

He came out, towel around his waist, hair dripping. He smiled when he saw me.

“Hey, babe. What’s for dinner?”

I didn’t answer.

His smile faltered.

“You okay?”

“You tell me.”

He walked over to me, his brow furrowed. “What’s wrong?”

“Who is the nineteen-year-old at the coffee shop?”

He froze.

“What?”

“The one who calls you daddy. The one you have been fucking for the past month.”

His face went pale. “You went through my phone?”

“You left it unlocked.”

“That doesn’t give you the right…”

“The fuck it doesn’t.” I stood up. I was shaking but my voice was steady. “I saw everything. The group chat. The photos. The videos. I saw your secret life.”

He opened his mouth. Closed it. Opened it again.

“It’s not what it looks like.”

“Then what is it?”

“It’s just… it’s just talk. We were joking.”

“Joking? You sent them photos of you having sex with other women. You sent them videos. You told them I was boring.”

“I didn’t mean that.”

“Then what did you mean?”

He was silent.

That was three weeks ago.

He’s been sleeping on the couch ever since. I haven’t cried — not once. I have just been numb.

I think about the women. Not with anger — with pity. They don’t know they’re part of a game. They don’t know he is married. They don’t know he is one of five men who share stories and photos like trading cards.

I think about the group chat. The private channel. The way his friends laughed at me — called me “boring,” “tight,” “a warm hole.”

I think about the life I thought we had. The love I thought we shared. The trust I thought was sacred.

I don’t know how to move forward.

I don’t know if I can.

But I do know this: he didn’t just cheat on me. He exposed me. He made me a joke. He turned my body into currency in his secret world.

And I will never forgive him for that.

Love the content? Keep me caffeinated ☕ → Buy me a coffee.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Love relationships? We promise to have a good one with your inbox.

Subcribe to get 3x weekly dating and relationship advice.

Did you know? We have 8 publications on Medium. Join us there!

***

–

Photo credit: Sam Steed On Unsplash