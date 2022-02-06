The Hard Truth About People Who Wants an Open Relationship

As someone who grew up in Asia, the concept of being in an open relationship sounds very strange to me. Though I’ve never been in one, I’ve had a couple of friends in the Western countries who happened to be in this kind of relationship.

In their explanation, making their relationship into an open one has helped them strengthen the emotional bond. They also feel more satisfied in terms of their sex life because they could get it provided outside their partner.

However, many also said it’s only delaying the time until the relationship officially ends. It’s a way to lessen the pain without breaking up right away — especially when you aren’t 100% sure yet if separated for good is the best option.

With that being said, the idea of being in an open relationship is caused by different factors, which are mostly internal.

Admitting you aren’t happy in your relationship with your partner is a lot harder than coming up with a solution that you think they’ll be happy too.

Many people don’t have the gut to be blunt about how they feel. In their defense, it’s always about “protecting their feelings,” but I see it as someone who’s not capable enough of having effective communication with their partner.

The unsatisfaction in the relationship

An article from Psychology Today explains,

“Consensual non-monogamy can provide “oxygen” for “suffocating” marriages. When sexual desire plummets in established relationships, the partner with the higher sex drive can meet his or her sexual needs with a secondary partner, freeing the primary partner to provide more of what they do best — companionship and emotional support.”

With that being said, those who propose the idea of having an open relationship with their partner most likely experience unsatisfaction in terms of their sexual life.

However, they still invest emotionally in the relationship. This means they make sure their partner’s emotional needs get fulfilled, yet when it comes to sexual needs, they depend on the outside provider.

That’s why sometimes you see in a couple who are in an open relationship, they look happy because they’re still very much connected in terms of emotionally and never use their feelings when having sex with other people.

When it’s no longer a monogamy relationship

Of course, when you or your partner start having this conversation in moving your relationship to an open one, you also need to accept that it’s no longer a monogamous relationship.

I noticed some people have a hard time accepting this because they think they only need to do this temporarily, either for the sake of experiment or to fix the internal problem in their relationship.

But denying the fact that you’re out of the monogamous world isn’t going to make you feel better either. And it’s not like there’s something wrong by admitting it.

It’s simply stating your current relationship preference, and the best thing you can do is to embrace it.

Is this kind of relationship for you?

Depending on where you at in your relationship right now, it’s always best to communicate with your partner. Too many jump into a solution that they think it’s best for them only — not considering their partner’s side of things.

Do you have some needs that he/she is unable to provide? If so, do you think they’ll be okay with your suggestion to be wanting in an open relationship? Is there anything you can do first before going all-in with that solution from your end?

It’s all back to your core needs to feel satisfied in a relationship. You don’t want to compromise too much, but you don’t want to selfishly decide something that only benefits you.

No one should stick around and put up with something they aren’t happy with — even if they love you to death.

It’s also normal to expect a “no” from your partner because most people are big on monogamous relationships. It’s either “you’re all mine or not at all” perspective, and you can’t really blame them.

And this is where things can get very complicated. Trying to make your partner understands that this is just for your sexual needs and how you’ll still love them the same is quite impossible. Most of them decided to break up instead because it’s just too much to handle in the first place.

My friends who are in it also advise that it’s better to set some rules in the very beginning (if your partner ends up agreeing with your suggestion). For example, no talking about how attractive someone you had an encounter with or even talk about how good the experience was.

However, it’s also important to think about your partner’s emotional well-being when it comes to this issue. You can never force someone to have the same thing with you — that’s not how a relationship works.

At the end of the day, we have the same freedom — the freedom to choose what kind of relationship we’d like to be in.

