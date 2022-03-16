The Harmful Effects of Anxiety on Your Sex Life

Living with anxiety means that the state of tension and anxiety are constantly present. Therefore, you cannot leave her behind even when the future of your love affair is threatened and when you are in intimacy with your loved one. Anxiety can lead to panic, fear, apprehension, unjustified tension. It can take control of your thoughts and negatively affect your life.

Even when you truly love and care for someone, anxiety can keep you from enjoying your intimacy.

Anxiety can have a serious impact on your sex life.

Anxiety may cause a decrease in sexual desire. When we are anxious, our body releases more cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. The latter can directly impact the hormones responsible for generating sexual desire.

Anxiety lowers self-esteem.

When a person has anxiety they are more likely to focus more on their body defects and less on moments of intimacy. Excessive self-criticism and the constant search for flaws prevent many people from living the moment and diminish their desire to engage in sexual intercourse with their life partner.

Anxiety influences the desire for intimacy.

You may not want to be close to your partner physically or emotionally when you are overwhelmed with panic. This can be particularly frightening and complicated for a woman ore man who has suffered trauma in the past. Avoiding foreplay or sex can put pressure on the relationship and create conflicts within the couple.

Medications used to treat anxiety may sometimes decrease sexual desire.

Decreased sexual desire can sometimes be an unfortunate side effect of certain medications used to treat anxiety. SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors used to prevent the condition from getting worse can also reduce your libido. Too much serotonin can lower libido and may make it harder to reach orgasm.

Anxiety can make it difficult to achieve orgasm.

Physical symptoms of anxiety, such as tense or tight muscles, rapid breathing, and, shallow breathing mean that the body cannot relax. It produces excessive stress hormones that contribute to a state of nervousness. All this, combined or separately, distracts from the moments of intimacy. This means that it can be difficult for the person to relax in the company of the loved one, informs Healthywoman.org.

