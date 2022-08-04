The Hartford’s New Research: Race and Culture Affect U.S. Workers’ Comfort Talking About Mental Health

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New research by The Hartford and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) shows U.S. Black, Latinx, and Asian American-Pacific Islander (AAPI) workers feel less comfortable engaging in mental health conversations in the workplace than their white colleagues.

I am/would be comfortable talking to my manager about my mental health I am/would be comfortable talking to my co-workers about my mental health People who talk openly about their own mental health in my company are accepted White 49% 48% Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free 51% Latinx 38% 36% 37% Black 27% 29% 35% AAPI 25% 35% 29%

“As more companies spotlight mental health in the workplace, creating a psychologically safe work environment that enables everyone to be part of the conversation is paramount,” said Christopher Swift, chairman and CEO of The Hartford, a leading workers’ compensation and group disability insurer. “Employers who prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), invest in employee mental health, and lead with empathy will differentiate themselves in the marketplace, achieve better business outcomes, and help millions of Americans enjoy healthier lives.”

The new research follows a survey earlier this year from The Hartford that found 71% of employers feel the deteriorating mental health of their workforce is having a negative financial impact on their company.

Mental Health Barriers

While most survey participants reported having at least a few symptoms of a mental health condition within the last two weeks, 30% of the U.S. workforce would not turn to any workplace resource if they needed mental health assistance, according to The Hartford-NAMI 2022 research.

Privacy concerns, stigma, and low awareness of employer offerings contributed to U.S. workers not relying on workplace resources for their mental health. AAPI (35%) and Black (32%) workers were more likely than their white colleagues (21%), respectively, to agree that aspects of their identity make it or would make it hard to discuss mental health at work. White U.S. workers were more likely to agree their workplace is open and inclusive, empathetic, and flexible as it relates to mental health care.

We have an open and inclusive work environment that encourages a dialogue about mental health My company’s leadership, including managers/supervisors, are empathetic and take a genuine interest in employees’ lives Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free My company provides employees with flexibility in work schedules to get mental health help White 43% 57% 48% Latinx 36% 46% 39% Black 33% 40% 33% AAPI 42% 44% 40%

“Our research clearly highlights how intersectional aspects of people’s identities can affect how they perceive and experience mental health in the workplace,” said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., CEO of NAMI, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. “We urge employers to act now to dispel stigma, expand access to mental health care and provide flexibility for more workers to get the help they deserve.”

While the qualitative and quantitative research revealed impediments to robust and equitable mental health support, respondents also identified actions that employers can undertake to foster empathy and increase engagement:

Create one central location that provides easy access to all information about company-provided mental health resources, programs, and services;

Communicate frequently, using easy-to-understand language, about accessing mental health help, particularly to help employees cope with news and current events, as well as financial pressures, such as rising housing and gasoline prices;

Educate senior leaders and managers about mental health conditions and resources, while encouraging peer-to-peer support, such as programs by employee resource groups; and

Lean on nonprofits and community groups, such as NAMI, which has mental health education and programs designed for identity and cultural dimensions, such as Black, Latinx and AAPI communities.

The Hartford and NAMI have partnered since 2020 to help business leaders create stigma-free organizations and support the mental health of Americans across the country. The two organizations are developing initiatives to bolster mental health within communities of color, including events at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The insurer and nonprofit announced the research during the Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month to increase awareness, cultivate conversation, and provide resources for business leaders to break down mental health stigma.

