The Healing Love Story of (the Movie) ‘Dog’

In “Dog”, Channing Tatum as Army Rangers Airborne Sgt Jackson Briggs stands in the middle of the Arizona desert with retired Rangers Attack Dog Lulu, a Belgan Malinois. Briggs yells, “Go!” He only wants to free Lulu, so that she can live her life.

Lulu’s Handler was the legendary soldier, the late Sgt Riley Rodgriguez, played by Eric Urbiztondo. Back stateside, Riley died in apparent suicide, perhaps related to his PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). In the aftermath, Lulu went completely non-linear. In fact, Lulu was scheduled to be put down.

Like Briggs and Riley, Lulu was trained to be an elite killer. Their apparent usefulness diminished in peacetime. Just saying. That’s the eloquent metaphor and social commentary of co-director Reid Carolin and Brett Rodriguez’s screenplay. Channing’s Briggs recovered from brain injury and trauma from his last tour of duty. He still suffers with tinnitus and severe migraines for which he depends upon medication. Brigg’s ex Niki, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, lives with his estranged daughter in Los Angeles.

To return to active duty, Briggs agrees to deliver Lulu to Riley’s family funeral in Arizona. Then his supervisor Sgt Turner, played with gruff compassion by Darin Keith Martin, will submit his recommendation for Brigg’s reinstatement following 2 years in rehabilitation. Lulu was also the decorated war hero, saving both Riley and Brigg in battle.

Directors Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s narrative is about broken outcasts helping each other heal, in the love story of a Man and his Dog. First time director Channing delivers whimsical poignancy in “Dog”. No small feat, indeed.

“Dog” begins as conventional romantic comedy. Briggs picks up Lulu at the Army base pound. Lulu is hardcore muzzled because she sent several soldiers to the hospital. At the first stop on their road trip down the Pacific Coast, Lulu manages to free herself from her cage. She completely trashes Brigg’s truck. He screams, “You’re just a demon! You’re just a demon!” Predictably, Briggs and Lulu despise each other. At least in the beginning.

Reid and Brett Rodriguez’s screenplay takes several bizarre turns, including Briggs and Lulu being captured by marijuana farmers Tamra and Gus, played by hysterical Jane Adams and Kevin Nash. They’re whacked out spiritual hippies. Yet, Tamara’s mystical bond with Lulu convinces Briggs to pose as a blind man with his guide dog, that gets them into a posh hotel for free.

In that, the movie’s sweetest scene reveals. Briggs and Lulu sit together in the bathtub. Briggs gently soaps down Lulu’s chest. Channing is all in, in a good way. He embodies humanity and authentic charm. Handsome, ripped Channing has such a big heart. He never takes himself seriously. That’s his amazing gift.

At a climatic arc, Briggs and Lulu find shelter from the rain in an abandoned farmhouse. Lulu growls, about to attack Briggs. He tenses for attack too, yelling, “Come on!” Suddenly, his eyes widen in self-realization. Briggs stands down. Lulu finds comfort on the sofa. Briggs wonders off into the rain. He returns and sits with Lulu as they watch some very bad television.

Briggs and Lulu are wounded soldiers, both inside and outside. They found each other and now help heal each other. In the bigger picture, “Dog” is the touching story of loss: the loss of innocence, the loss of those we love.

In the Arizona desert at Riley’s funeral service, Briggs releases Lulu from her leash. Lulu locates Riley’s Army boots and quietly lies upon them. Channing’s Briggs drops tears. So, did I. It’s about love and loyalty, as it should be.

There’s a beautiful shot in “Dog” of Briggs sitting beside Lulu with his arm around her, sharing the sunset. When I was 12-years old I sat beside my dog Prince with my arm around him. We’re always looking for someone or something to count on, to rely on. That’s just life. That’s also just love. Mad love and respect to Reid, Channing, and Lulu. You all touched my heart.

