The Health Benefits of a Cold Shower

A clinical trial from 2007 revealed that taking a cold shower for up to 5 minutes, 3 times per week helps to relieve symptoms of depression. This method of treatment is gaining popularity very quickly as a drug-free way to treat depression.

Here’s the way this works: Cold water sends signals to your brain that increase alertness, clarity, and energy levels. Then the brain will release endorphins which are the hormones responsible for your sense of happiness.

Consider starting and ending your day with a nice cold shower and see how you feel by the end of the week.

Never make any substitutions to your medications without consulting your doctor first.