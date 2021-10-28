The Health Benefits of a Cold Shower

Cold showers improve health mentally and physically. While a cold shower may not be the most relaxing activity in the world, sometimes our bodies need to be taken out of their comfort zone to achieve the most ideal state of health.
Remember: Never use any alternative medicine as a replacement for your prescribed medication without consulting your doctor first.
Relieves Symptoms Of Depression
A clinical trial from 2007 revealed that taking a cold shower for up to 5 minutes, 3 times per week helps to relieve symptoms of depression. This method of treatment is gaining popularity very quickly as a drug-free way to treat depression.
Here’s the way this works: Cold water sends signals to your brain that increase alertness, clarity, and energy levels. Then the brain will release endorphins which are the hormones responsible for your sense of happiness.
Consider starting and ending your day with a nice cold shower and see how you feel by the end of the week.
Never make any substitutions to your medications without consulting your doctor first.
Strengthens The Immune System
The shock of cold water stimulates leukocytes, which are white blood cells that are responsible for fighting off foreign substances in the body, like viruses.
Stimulating these cells will improve your immunity to viruses like the flu, the common cold, and many other pathogens that we could be exposed to on a daily basis.
Improves Circulation
Extremely cold water has been proven to speed up the circulation of freshly oxygenated blood to the any area of the body that’s in contact with the extreme cold.
Improves Metabolism
There are two different types of fat in the body, brown fat and white fat. Brown fat is the healthy fat that is packed with iron-rich mitochondria(which is how it gets it’s color). While white fat is the fat that makes people larger and diminishes overall health.
Cold water activates brown fat and helps keep white fat at healthy levels.
Research also shows that taking cold showers can release hormones that are responsible for the healing of the gastrointestinal system.
Reduces Muscle Soreness
When a person works out a muscle, they become sore because there are micro-tears occurring on the muscle, which causes a build up of lactic acid in the muscle. This is where the soreness after a workout comes from.
Cold water increases the circulation of freshly oxygenated blood in the muscle, which promotes a much faster recovery by quickly rebuilding the muscle and evacuating that lactic acid.
Improves Hair And Skin Health
Warm water expands the cuticle of the hair stand, which is why it’s best to shampoo under warm water. After shampooing, it’s best to use cold water to close the hair’s cuticle. This will keep your hair protected throughout the day and will help your hair remain healthy.
Hot water on the skin is very harsh and will strip your skin of the natural oils that your face needs to stay moisturized and healthy. Instead of washing your face with hot water, use lukewarm water. Afterwards, apply cold water to increase the circulation in the face and to tighten your pores, which will protect them from debris that cause acne.
—
Previously Published on Iron Canteen
—