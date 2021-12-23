The Health of My Communication Defines the Health of My Relationships

I am a recovering people pleaser, and I know precisely why.

I used to ignore my needs to please others.

I wanted everyone to like me so badly that I ignored my own needs.

Today I know that behavior is not only unrealistic but also highly harmful.

In this article, I will share with you how I went from being a puppet to being the one that pulls all the strings.

Well, my own strings anyway.

Understanding my boundaries has transformed my ability to communicate my needs. To set personal limits and build and maintain healthy relationships.

I want you to feel the same freedom.

…

What are boundaries?

Boundaries can be defined as the limits I set with other people, which indicate what I find acceptable and unacceptable in their behavior towards me.

Boundaries can take many different forms, ranging from rigid and strict to almost non-existent.

If I have more strict boundaries, I might:

-Keep others at a distance

-Have a few close relationships

-Avoid close relationships at all cost

If I have more permissive or open boundaries, I might:

-Get too involved in other people’s problems

-Find it difficult to say no to others’ requests

-Find myself sharing too much personal information with others, trying to please because I fear rejection.

The best way of thinking about boundaries is that;

I am at all times teaching people what behavior I accept from them and what behavior they might expect from me

If I have healthy boundaries, I can:

-Share personal information in an appropriate way (not too much or too little)

-Understand my personal needs and wishes and know how to communicate them

-Value and express my own opinions, without being aggressive

-Accept when others say no, without taking it personal

I may have a mix of boundaries depending on the situation.

For example, I may have strict boundaries at work and more loose boundaries at home or with family and friends.

Boundaries are even different depending on a person’s culture.

Some cultures consider it inappropriate to share personal family information at all times, for example, while in other cultures, sharing may be encouraged.

A Boundary Not Stated- Is Not A Boundary

A boundary is a limit, and it works as a fence to separate and protect my needs from others.

If I do not understand my need It is hard to set boundaries, and without boundaries, I can not function in life.

Setting boundaries function is not just for defining my identity.

Boundaries limit my exposure to stress, and the body’s production of adrenaline and cortisol [the stress hormone] decreases when I set boundaries.

Boundaries are the guardians that protect my mental and physical well-being

Lack of boundaries leads to emotional and physical fatigue, mostly because I have to deal with the exhausting behaviors of others.

Every time I ignore my boundaries I am signaling to myself that my needs are not necessary and I don’t matter.

When I first started introducing and setting boundaries successfully, I needed to fully understand why they are essential to me and improve my emotional well-being.

In the beginning, I felt uncomfortable, without knowing why.

The first step I took to having healthy boundaries in any situation was to explore what was working in my life and what was dysfunctional.

Start early-Start Small-One Step At The Time

Why Do I Start early?

For me, setting boundaries was brutal in the beginning, especially in pre-existing relationships, where I already had “my role.”

Today I set boundaries right away, making it easier on myself and others.

Setting boundaries and expectations from the start let everyone know where I stand, and I reduce much pain, confusion, and frustration.

I started Introducing personal workplace boundaries.

I started small and one at a time.

That gave me a sense of empowerment.

I started to reflect on the principles, rules, and guidelines that I had set for myself or the lack of them.

Starting too big and too fast can often lead to emotional manipulation from your significant other, family members, or co-workers, whether or not it’s intentional.

Why?

Because the pushback is coming too fast and too complex for people to manage, I am no longer acting like I usually do

There is a big chance that my boundaries will be disrespected or ignored if I don’t go slow and learn how to communicate them.

Why I start small

Unless I already have several boundaries in place, it often feels overwhelming to introduce more — so, what I did, in the beginning, was to build them up slowly and intuitively.

The most important thing is to do boundaries at a comfortable pace because it provides me the necessary time to reflect on whether I am going in the right direction or if I need to make some adjustments along the way.

Why I Am consistent

Letting boundaries slip leads to confusion and ultimately dysfunctional relationships, mostly because I encourage new expectations and demands from those around me.

I always strive to keep things consistent and manageable.

Consistency reinforces my initial boundaries and ensures that these boundaries remain clearly defined.

Why I Create a premortem plan

I have a premortem plan for nearly all eras in my life.

You may know it as “killing the company.”

I imagine that everything goes sideways, total disaster, Domesday kind of shit.

Then I reverse engineer everything I planned.

As a nurse, I kill my patients, as a partner, my girlfriend leaves me, as a father, my children don’t want to talk to me anymore.

When it comes to boundaries, I think:

What went wrong if my needs are not being met?

I have the right to throw in more boundaries

In some aspects of our lives, boundaries are already in place — for example, in the workplace.

As a guideline, however, I consider these to be a minimum.

People at work are likely to have boundaries, and adding a few of my own is perfectly fine.

Doing so has improved my performance x 10

Whenever I implement personal boundaries at work or in my personal life, I feel more empowered, and I can do more deep work.

Final thoughts on establishing boundaries relationships

It can be terrifying to start setting boundaries, never the less I must do it If I want to live a good life.

I have developed a quick checklist with my students and clients:

I create the moment — I do not react to it

I work through my anger safely and healthily if someone crosses a boundary.

I take time to write down why I feel the way I do.

I calm down and wait until a peaceful moment to have a conversation.

I am Assertive — not aggressive

I state my boundaries clearly and effectively.

I make it very clear that I will not tolerate any violation of this boundary and why.

I am Love — not hostile

I don’t threaten or speak out of anger when I state my needs.

Letting people know that I am setting my boundaries out of trust and love for them and yourself.

I don’t just take — I reciprocate

I ask my partner or people what boundaries they need to establish and do my best to honor them.

I try to model the behavior I want to see in others

…

The last thing before you go:

Remember that the people who love you will always want to respect your needs and boundaries.

Those who don’t care about you will rarely try to respect your needs or boundaries.

—

