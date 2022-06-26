The Healthy Reason We Fall in Love With Toxic People

Remember how we were taught that we didn’t love ourselves enough when we stay in toxic relationships? What if I told you that wasn’t true? We were told that our reality is a projection of our thoughts.

If this is true then it can also be said that we are naturally drawn to our own projections because if we’re projecting our own individual realities then that would mean each person we fall in love with is just another opportunity for us to love ourselves,

no matter how toxic they are.

…

The Truth Is We Are All A Little Toxic

This is where unconditional love enters the picture

When you really think about it, unconditional love is inherently toxic. Unconditional love means there is no condition in which you will not give up on loving someone.

No matter —

what they do

what they say

or what happens

Some examples of unconditional love in practice can be seen in the following, and highly publicized relationships:

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Beyonce and Jay-Z

We will all have our brush with unconditional love, and we will do what we did with the relationships mentioned above — call it “toxic”.

And then we will begin again to cry for unconditional love when it is over. But the reality is that is what unconditional love looks like.

Here’s what makes it healthy,

Loving these toxic people is one way we prove we love ourselves, by default. That’s why we are attracted to people who have things in common with us, we inherently want to fall in love with ourselves.

Our dedication to staying with these people is our subconscious way of remaining dedicated to falling in love with some difficult aspect of ourselves.

Let me explain.

…

This Is Why We Need Toxic Relationships

Even when we love toxic people, we are still showing ourselves that we love ourselves.

The difference, in this case, is that we’re showing ourselves that it is possible to love the darker aspects of who we are. That includes the parts of ourselves we’re afraid of — especially those parts.

That’s why these features don’t scare us when they show up in our lovers, because we are looking at them through the eyes of love. We’re showing ourselves it is possible to love those darker aspects of ourselves, even the parts we’re afraid of.

It’s just easier to love those parts of who we are when other people are wearing them. In doing so, we vicariously view our own flaws through the eyes of love too. We subconsciously love those parts of us we think we consciously hate.

If we’re projecting our realities, wouldn’t that mean each person we fall madly in love with is only us projecting the best part of ourselves?

I say ‘best’ because we idealize our partners and accept their lackluster qualities. We are patient with their bread-crumbing yet forget that our own growth comes in small doses.

…

Those People Were Never Special (We Were)

Loving these projections is a form of subconscious self-love

We look at them the way we have been secretly trying to get ourselves to see our own reflections because, essentially, they are us. In other words, those people were never special — we were special.

The reason it takes another person is the fact that we tend to avoid the darker aspects of who we are. Therefore, we suppress it and allow it to linger in our energy to the point of manifesting it in another form — or another person.

Our dedication to loving these people when they arrive in our lives is how we love those aspects of ourselves. You can’t tell me we’re not secretly trying to love ourselves. We love the parts of ourselves we actively ignore by default when we love them.

The proof we give ourselves is in our desire to find another replica of ourselves to love, and ultimately spend the rest of our lives with. Our consistent search for it is proof of our dedication to ourselves.

This is how much we love ourselves.

—

***