Home / Featured Content / The Heart of Sports: A Reminder of How Sports Can Bring a Community Together

The Heart of Sports: A Reminder of How Sports Can Bring a Community Together

The awesome spectacle of Jalen's high-flying dunk was something a community could agree on and celebrate.

by Leave a Comment

“The Heart of Sports” is a recurring column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

  • The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.
  • The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.
  • The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.
  • The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.
  • The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

♦◊♦

This week’s Heart of Sports moment comes from the town where I live, Maplewood, New Jersey. During a recent Columbia High School basketball game, 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, Jalen Jamess, went wayyyyyy up and unleashed a ferocious posterizing slam that just about lit the gym on fire.

It was his first ever in-game dunk, and it was one for the ages.

He hung on the rim. His exultant teammates wildly celebrated and rushed onto the court. The crowd of mainly parents and local friends went absolutely bonkers.

Technical fouls were issued. And it was totally worth it!

The dunk went mega-viral nationally.

Check out Jamess’ dunk below! The video is the fourth image in the post. Just click to the right a few times:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by нιм🥷🏾 (@jalen.jamess)

The beauty of this one, besides the joy of watching an act of physics-defying athleticism, is that it created some great positivity among our local community.

I first learned of the dunk on our local high school parents group on Facebook. The day-to-day postings in groups like this, especially in these pandemic times – an exceedingly difficult time for educators and education – are often filled with complaints, negativity, and frustration.

But the comments under the shared video of Jalen’s dunk were a breath of fresh air: celebratory and filled with happiness for Jalen (“Wow, so impressive!” or “Go Jalen!”) mixed with a little local pride (“Hey that’s our little school and now it’s going viral!”).

It’s pretty cool to stop and pause and see how sports can bring a community together.

(And to watch video of a kid rising up and jubilantly throwing one down over and over again on repeat).

This Post is republished on Medium.

Photo Credit: @Jalen.Jamess/IG (Photos taken by Jack Kalsched/@jackkalsched and posted with his permission))

***

