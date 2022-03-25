Get Daily Email
The Heart of Sports: Love and Basketball (Coaches)

The Heart of Sports: Love and Basketball (Coaches)

Michigan's Coach Juwan Howard hugging and consoling an opposing player after they lost to Michigan is one of the signature March Madness moments.

by

“The Heart of Sports” is a recurring column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

  • The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.
  • The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.
  • The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.
  • The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.
  • The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

♦◊♦

This week’s Heart of Sports moment comes courtesy of Michigan coach (and former Michigan Fab Five player), Juwan Howard. After 11th seeded Michigan upset 3rd seeded Tennessee, in the post-game handshake line, Howard embraced and consoled Tennessee’s star point guard (and likely lottery pick), Kennedy Chandler.

It was a beautiful and pure moment:

 

Chandler, who had 19 points and 9 assists in the game, said “He told me to keep my head up and that I played my heart out . . . It’s tough for me . . . I know him. I’ve played with his son since 4th grade. He’s a great coach. I love him.”

Coach Howard has shown tremendous range this season. Earlier this season, in February, he was suspended for punching an opposing coach after the game in the handshake line.

Highs and lows.

Michigan too. Last week they upset Tennessee. Last night they were knocked off by Villanova.

Highs and lows.

March Madness Basketball.

Life.

It’s an emotional time.

Photo Credit: CBS Sports TV (screen cap)

To check out additional posts in The Good Men Project Sports Heart of Sports Collection, click here.

***

