We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / The Heart of Sports: Fathers Playing Ball with Their Sons

The Heart of Sports: Fathers Playing Ball with Their Sons

Featuring Chicago Cub's all-world shortstop, Javy Baez, and the next generation of the Baez family.

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

  • The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.
  • The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.
  • The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.
  • The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.
  • The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

♦◊♦

We’ve written before in this space about the inter-generational magic of baseball between fathers and sons. This week’s Edition of The Heart of Sports comes from Playball.org, which gave us this wonderful moment of Chicago Cubs shortstop, Javier Baez playing t-ball with his son.

It doesn’t get much better than this:


Photo Credit: Twitter/@Playball

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

