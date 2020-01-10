The Heart of Sports: Fathers Playing Ball with Their Sons

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.

The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.

The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.

The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.

The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

♦◊♦

We’ve written before in this space about the inter-generational magic of baseball between fathers and sons. This week’s Edition of The Heart of Sports comes from Playball.org, which gave us this wonderful moment of Chicago Cubs shortstop, Javier Baez playing t-ball with his son.

It doesn’t get much better than this:

The only thing better than watching Javy play ball, is watching Javy play ball with his son. ❤️ (via @javy23baez) pic.twitter.com/ZfAlsx4PpS — Play Ball (@PlayBall) January 9, 2020



—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo Credit: Twitter/@Playball