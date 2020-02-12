The Heart of Sports: Sometimes Daddy Just Needs a Hug, Even When He’s LeBron James

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.

The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.

The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.

The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.

The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

This week’s Edition of The Heart of Sports comes from the LeBron James files. But not from his exploits on the court; from his exploits as a spectator, watching his teenage son play basketball.

To see the man beaming with pride through his whole body takes him from the realm of King James to the realm of the Every Dad:

LeBron and Bronny share a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i0vYDJs1Cn — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020



And that’s a simple and a beautiful thing.

Photo Credit: AP/Jay Leprate