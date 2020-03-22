The Heart of Sports: We Miss Sports

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.

The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.

The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.

The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.

The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

This week’s Edition of The Heart of Sports comes Major League Baseball, which shared this video complication “Because we could all use a smile.”

Because we could all use a smile. ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/YrmQWPo5Hq — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2020

One week into life with social distancing, with the baseball season – and life as we know it – suspended, we sure can.

All the action takes place in baseball stadiums, and its all about generosity of spirit. It’s a great reminder from the world of sports, and its very applicable what we need in each of our live’s in general, especially right now.

Be kind out there. And stay safe!

Photo Credit: Twitter/@MLB (Screen Capture)