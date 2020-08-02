Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Heart of Sports: When The Best Play Is Not To Play At All

The Heart of Sports: When The Best Play Is Not To Play At All

KC Chiefs Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of his contract due to COVID-19. He explains why.

by Leave a Comment

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

  • The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.
  • The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.
  • The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.
  • The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.
  • The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

♦◊♦

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs starting Right Guard for the past five seasons.

The twenty-nine year old Duvernay-Tardif is also a medical school graduate from McGill University in Canada. During the coronavirus pandemic, he had been assisting as an orderly in a long-term care facility in the Montreal area.

Earlier this week, Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season. Not because he is sick with COVID-19. Not because he or a loved one is high-risk. But because he cannot see playing football when he is needed in the hospital:

“Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system,” he wrote. “I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He called the decision one of the most difficult ones he has made in his life. It’s a move that’s difficult to not respect.

Coach Andy Reid, as well as his teammates, including QB Patrick Mahomes and WR Tyreek Hill, have voiced support for the move:

 

Under NFL rules, Players without risk can earn $150,000 if they opt out. Duvernay-Tardif had been scheduled to make $2.75 million this season.

Photo Credit: AP

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x