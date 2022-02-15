The Heat Wave Lottery: We’re All Losers

A good article in Vox outlines the anatomy of heat waves, weather phenomena that have always existed, but that recently, due to the climate emergency, are becoming more intense, dangerous and prolonged.

The last major wave, at the end of June in southern Canada and the northern United States, caused several hundred deaths, despite affecting an economically developed region in which a large part of the population had access to air conditioning. Along the Pacific coast impacted by the phenomenon, numerous marine species, from starfish, mussels and clams to fish, were literally cooked to death.

A recent McKinsey report, “Climate risk and response: Physical hazards and socioeconomic impacts”, explains how the climate emergency will result in new and increasingly common disasters such as heat waves exceeding wet bulb temperatures of 35º. In such circumstances, survival becomes a lottery: if the population where the heat wave happens, does not have access to air conditioning, we are talking about a humanitarian catastrophe and potentially thousands of deaths.

Another article, in The Economist, considers this hypothesis: what would happen if India were hit by a sustained heat wave. My attention was drawn to it because Kim Stanley Robinson’s highly recommended novel “The Ministry for the Future”, posits precisely the idea of India being hit by a deadly heat wave in a world in which climate action of all kinds — geopolitically coordinated, independently by some countries or even by terrorists — becomes the priority for a global body created to address the problem.

Extreme heat waves are symptoms of a planet whose climate has been destabilized, and as much as some people pretend they have existed all their lives and remember them from childhood, they have never had the intensity and duration of the current ones. Whether or not you get to feel the effect of sustained extreme heat is a matter of bad luck, a sinister lottery: nowhere is safe, and there is no relationship between the countries most responsible for causing global warming and those which suffer its effects. If you live in a city, like most of humanity, it can be even worse. And it’s happening much faster than the forecasts predicted.

Do something. Whatever it is; whatever you can do. This isn’t about alarmist conspiracies or sinister interests: look around you and analyze with a minimum of seriousness what is happening and what is about to happen. And don’t give in to fatalism or absurd hypotheses with no scientific basis about planetary drifts we can do nothing about.

What our governments do about the greatest challenge humanity has ever faced depend to a large extent on raising collective awareness about these life and death issues. At the very least, get informed about the facts. Do not say you were not warned. As a tweet I saw today says… welcome to Oops!

