The Heavens Gained an Angel in the Remarkable Man I Once Called Dad

Yesterday a remarkable man passed away. A man I spent more years calling “Dad” than I did my real father, who passed away when I was young.

Thirty-three years ago, I married his son, and he became my dad. Not father-in-law but dad, and I was one of his daughters. For the next twenty-five years, he made me feel loved and protected. Something and someone I didn’t know I was missing became an essential part of my life.

Unfortunately, our lives went separate ways when his son and I divorced, but the void and impact he left remains.

This man was not perfect. He made mistakes, just like all of us, but his life was also filled with love. Love for his family, his community, and most importantly, God. My ex-father-in-law was not just a man who went to church. He was a man who lived his faith and made it known to everyone blessed to know him.

Although we will remember him for being a Godly man, he was, most importantly, a family man, and with this love, he has passed on his faith to his children and grandchildren. It wasn’t through preachings or bible studies but through how he lived his life.

A father who was not afraid to show emotions, he rarely made it through reading the Christmas story without a tremble in his voice and a tear in his eyes. He was enchanted with each new grandbaby as he held them safely in his arms. The joy of teaching his granddaughter to ride her first bike and the love he felt when the grandsons bought him an old El Camino for them all to work on together.

He came to ball games, school plays, concerts, and graduations and pride radiated from his face. Even as time took its toll on his body he continued to show up for his family.

Whatever or whenever we needed him, he was there. When a stranger slid off the road in the middle of the night, he was there to help. When his son had a project to tackle around the house, he was eager to help. Looking for a new car? Take it to dad before buying because he knew exactly how to listen to the engine with his ear to one end of a ratchet handle and the other sitting on the engine.

We all hope to leave behind something larger than ourselves when we die. It is something that blesses those who come behind, and this man did just that without even realizing it.

One lesson I will always carry from my time in this family is the joy and beauty of giving when you think you have nothing to offer. We will be rewarded when we give from our hearts without expecting anything simply because someone is in need. I often saw this man and his wife go without, so someone else was cared for. Their faith that God would provide what was necessary walked with them throughout life and became a testimony to those in their path.

Today, his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids gather together to share stories, wipe away each other’s tears, and find comfort in their love for one another. Which would not be possible without their grandfather and grandmother’s undying, unconditional love for their family.

Sitting on the sidelines and reflecting on all the beautiful memories, I am overwhelmed and eternally grateful that my children have this family and love in their lives. As a parent, I have always wanted better for my kids than I had, and it fills my heart to know they have this foundation to carry them throughout their lives.

You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains;

You raise me up, to walk on stormy seas;

I am strong, when I am on your shoulders;

You raise me up’ To more than I can be — Brendan Graham

A court decree can end a marriage, but love extends beyond man’s actions.

Although he wasn’t my “family” any longer on paper, he was still “Dad” in my heart. I have never stopped loving this man and will always be grateful my children and grandchildren had him in their lives and for the blessing, his presence was to all of us.

We all leave behind a legacy; it is up to us while we are here to decide what that will look like. What will be your legacy?

