Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The High Bar of Expectations Can Crush Our Creativity

The High Bar of Expectations Can Crush Our Creativity

These kind of expectations can often crush any creativity we start out with.

by Leave a Comment

I have clients who really set high standards for themselves: they want to write amazing blog posts, create inspiring music, profound works of art, a thriving business that reaches hundreds of thousands of people.

These are beautiful aspirations, and I love what we are aiming for. It’s amazing!

And yet, if you are setting out to create a masterpiece … what does that do to you when you show up at the blank page or canvas? It can bring immense fear of not being able to produce that masterpiece, or worries of falling short of our hopes and dreams.

These kind of expectations can often crush any creativity we start out with.

So should we have zero goals or expectations, have no standards, and no hopes and dreams? Or should we just not even try?

I say let yourself show up and create, from a place of aliveness. Of play, adventure, creativity, joy. From a place of dance, music, and delight in the chaos of life. From abundance and inspiration.

In the place of creation, we don’t need to burden ourselves with high expectations. See what flows from your heart, imagination, and joyful being.

At some point, we’ll need to bring in our craft, and refine. Edit, toss out, and discern. But not when we’re creating — let that be free and abundant and open!

Previously published on Zen Habits. Uncopyright courtesy Leo Babuta.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About Leo Babauta

Leo Babauta is the creator and writer of zenhabits.net. He is married with six kids, lives in San Francisco (previously on Guam), is a writer and a runner and a vegan. Follow him on Twitter @zen_habits

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x