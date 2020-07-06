Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

The History of Manchester's LGBTQ+ Vogue Ball Scene

The History of Manchester’s LGBTQ+ Vogue Ball Scene

Full documentary on iPlayer: https://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
The art of voguing is alive and well in the North West. Some of the stars of its scene explain the origins of their tradition as they prepare for the legendary Manchester Vogue Ball.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
if time we brought the icons back this
00:05
is the icons ball for me Vogue was being
00:14
a working-class mixed race mail from of
00:17
na see the most a jacket there’s my
00:20
voice now you can hear me the ball
00:23
started in Harlem every single one of us
00:27
can be more than people see on the
00:29
outside it’s about showing off voguing
00:40
is about showing off because I myself am
00:42
trans when you’re trans people react to
00:44
you in a very different way I don’t
00:46
think I really realized about queer
00:48
history and what an integral part of
00:51
queer history voguing and the vote
00:53
ballroom scene is until I became
00:55
surrounded by other queer people
01:01
let’s go let’s go way back let’s go back
01:04
to the 1930s drag queens used to have
01:07
these things called drag balls like a
01:10
pageant or a competition racism was
01:13
prevalent so the black drag queens would
01:16
never do as well as the white drag
01:19
queens so what happens is a lot of these
01:22
black drag queens then went away and
01:24
created their own balls so again there’s
01:35
a reason why it was called the house of
01:37
ghetto and there’s a reason why six
01:40
black females and I was originally gonna
01:43
call it the House of austerity because
01:45
it’s got a ring to it but I wanted a
01:46
name that was more reflective of me and
01:50
my sensibility so far yeah ghetto when
01:53
people assume that girls are under a
01:55
black woman and it’s just like no it’s
01:58
it’s not and then where the I think it’s
02:07
representing us in a different light
02:08
because a lot of people always
02:10
stereotype black females as an
02:13
ingredient I know where the house of
02:16
ghetto but to me it represents us
02:18
differently and it actually puts us up
02:21
there to show that we’re not all just
02:23
black right
02:27
[Music]
02:30
this year it’s gonna be a tough one
02:35
because for the first time ever all the
02:36
houses from Liverpool of signed up the
02:39
Manchester robots me means confidence it
02:44
means freedom to express who you are DJ
02:47
Jacobean unfortunately it’s a bit black
02:49
you have to be better and it’s we’re
02:52
still in that world where the UK is very
02:54
institutionally racist as a black
02:56
company is that females are gonna wear
02:58
that’s what tries hard to achieve trust
03:01
as little so we just have to drive good
03:02
that’s why everything’s you just can’t
03:21
get so don’t let just say ok really
03:29
[Music]
03:31
[Applause]
03:37
[Music]
03:51
[Music]
04:04
[Applause]
04:04
[Music]
04:29
just drink oh I need crutches
04:32
[Music]
04:41
[Applause]
04:55
[Music]
05:21
[Applause]
05:37
[Music]
05:44
even though esterases hits into there’s
05:47
two ways that you can go you can either
05:49
go oh poor me this is so hard are for
05:53
fobel and celebrate life and what you’ve
05:56
got in only what you are
05:59
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Best of BBC Three: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree
iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcthree
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcthree
Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcthree
Tumblr: http://bbcthree.tumblr.com

