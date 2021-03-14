Get Daily Email
The History of White People in America [Video]

How America invented race.

by Leave a Comment

 

By World Channel

.

.

The white “race” was invented by rich Virginians in 1676 in the aftermath of a populous rebellion of impoverished, indentured, and enslaved Africans and Europeans now known as Bacon’s Rebellion. Watch the entire series: https://bit.ly/THOWPIA_Playlist

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– [Narrator] Hey you, Caucasian.
00:03
(various voices)
00:04
Hey, blanco, gringo, paleface.
00:07
I gotta tell you a secret.
00:08
(various voices)
00:10
This might come as a surprise but..
00:12
♪ White people listen to this,
00:14
in America in the early 1600’s you didn’t exist. ♪
00:17
– We didn’t exist?
00:18
– ♪ I hate to break it to you like this,
00:21
listen to what your history books missed.
00:23
What would be made white were completely unrelated,
00:26
under-melanated people. ♪
00:27
– Frankenstein.
00:28
– ♪ Collage by an optical illusion,
00:31
the ultimate mirage called race,
00:32
a social construction like Santy Claus.
00:35
Back in the day, y’all either English or Scot.
00:38
Irish Catholic or Protestant.
00:39
Land owning or not.
00:40
But you can’t have White without Black in America.
00:44
Back before we was Captain America.
00:46
Black wasn’t a race.
00:48
Africans came from different nations,
00:50
like Ndongo, where Queen Nzinga reigned.
00:52
Indigenous were the same,
00:54
Powhatan, Doeg,
00:55
regardless of tribe, melanin didn’t determine fate.
00:58
Skin color didn’t make a difference,
01:00
no matter what hue your flesh was tinted in.
01:03
Cause your complexion wasn’t kinship,
01:04
and pigment was insignificant.
01:07
It didn’t prevent you from certain privileges.
01:10
This is the story of how skin became color,
01:12
color became race, and race became power.
01:15
The creation of the Caucasian, white Aryan.
01:19
It’s the story of how white became American. ♪
01:21
– ♪ Census says your race is White,
01:24
don’t believe the hype.♪
01:26
– 1650, Jamestown.
01:30
Meet William Berkeley.
01:31
Appointed by King Charles the II of England
01:34
to govern colonial Virginia.
01:36
He rules with an iron hand,
01:38
and enriches a small cadre of English landowners.
01:42
They grow tobacco; the sweet leaf is gold.
01:45
America’s first road to riches.
01:50
01:51
(humming)
01:56
– Yeah.
01:56
(humming)
02:02
♪ To grow the crop, they kidnap and capture men. ♪
02:08
♪ Engaged in human trafficking and trap the African. ♪
02:14
– And if they can’t steal the labor
02:16
then they use lies as lores,
02:18
a false promises as tools to recruit all the poor
02:21
from Bristol to Liverpool.
02:23
Little did they know
02:24
that they were in for something cruel,
02:26
Jamestown was their destination.
02:29
(humming)
02:34
– When Berkeley looks at his servants,
02:36
what does he see?
02:37
Color of course, but color doesn’t mean much
02:39
to a man of means.
02:41
– They’re heathens, waste,
02:44
dirty, diseased, lazy animals.
02:47
I would sooner call my hound brother
02:49
than a servant of any shade.
02:52
– Under God and by law,
02:54
he has the right to whip, maim, starve,
02:56
buy or sell them at his pleasure.
02:59
But he fears them.
03:01
He should. The rich are few.
03:04
And the poor are many.
03:06
It’s almost impossible to imagine now,
03:08
but the poor see themselves as one.
03:10
They have a common bond.
03:12
And a common enemy.
03:14
♪ Together.
03:16
(jazz bass line)
03:17
♪ Together.
03:20
♪ Together.
03:24
♪ Together.
03:27
♪ Together.
03:29
The Africans and English work together,
03:31
they’re labored and live,
03:32
prayed and made in life together,
03:35
stole, escaped, holding weight, together.
03:38
Got lashed and went to jail, together.
03:41
Worked hard and catch hell, together.
03:44
It wasn’t criminal for them to love, together.
03:48
Got married and had kids, together.
03:51
The colony was filled with different shades, together.
03:54
Mahogany, tan, olive and beige, together.
03:57
Molasses, dark chocolatey flavors, together.
04:01
Peach, bronze, amber and brown,
04:03
but very soon life would change up in Jamestown.
04:06
(violin music)
04:08
– There’s no lifetime slavery yet.
04:11
The indentured Europeans and Africans
04:13
can still buy their freedom.
04:15
Release from bondage, they’d set out in search of land.
04:19
For these new frontiersman,
04:21
freedom is a rotten promise.
04:24
The rich own all the good soil,
04:26
and the indigenous tribes desperately grasp for the rest.
04:29
Fighting for every acre they have left.
04:35
The frontiersman seethe with each new tax.
04:38
Each broken promise, each death,
04:40
each rich man that grows richer,
04:42
each poor man that grows poorer.
04:44
Until they can’t take it anymore.
04:48
1676.
04:50
Time to take matters into their own hands.
04:53
They cast one Nathaniel Bacon as leader,
04:56
the son of an aristocrat who came to the frontier
04:58
after squandering his inheritance.
05:01
Under Bacon, they banned together,
05:04
to take land from the tribes,
05:06
and power from Berkeley.
05:08
– Together.
05:09
(people yelling)
05:11
– Together.
05:14
Together.
05:17
Together.
05:20
Together.
05:22
Together.
05:24
(people yelling)
05:28
♪ Get your guns, get your knives,
05:31
♪ first targets, is the tribes.
05:33
♪ Kill the men, women, and the children.
05:35
– And the children.
05:41
(rhythmic drumming)
05:43
♪ A hundred men, turn into a thousand.
05:46
♪ A posse turned guerilla army is astounding.
05:48
♪ Ndongo, English, Angole and Irish,
05:51
♪ fought together, to abolish,
05:53
♪ all the tyrants, and the snakes.
05:56
♪ Ready to mount their heads on stakes.
05:58
– Enough of these rich men, of these false men,
06:01
corrupt men. Light the torches
06:04
and set Jamestown ablaze.
06:05
♪ Let it burn, let it burn.
06:08
♪ Jamestown, put the ashes in an urn.
06:11
♪ A hundred years before the Revolution,
06:13
♪ Africans and Europeans were in union.
06:15
♪ Let it burn, let it burn.
06:18
♪ The British never wanted us to earn.
06:20
♪ So bring the fire to the upper classes,
06:23
♪ we can make a better future from the ashes.
06:31
– Berkeley watches Jamestown burn,
06:34
and he burns with vengeance.
06:37
– The waste must be cleansed from God’s green Earth.
06:41
– Behind a British gunship, retribution.
06:47
Berkeley hangs 20, and scatters the rest,
06:50
into the wilderness.
06:55
The rich of Jamestown know it could have been
06:57
their own necks hanging from the end
06:59
of a poor man’s noose.
07:02
To survive as rich men, as powerful men,
07:05
they vow to never let the poor rise up again as one.
07:08
But how?
07:10
What scheme?
07:11
What deception?
07:13
In 1681, white will appear in a legal document
07:16
for the first time in history,
07:18
when Virginia bans Africans from marrying Whites.
07:22
One law of dozens creating and separating the races.
07:26
Blacks across the colonies will be enslaved for life.
07:30
No longer treated as human, but as property.
07:35
♪ Poor Whites were handed the whip,
07:38
♪ the rich exploited their ignorance.
07:40
♪ They traded rebellious plots for managing
07:42
♪ slave auction blocks.
07:43
♪ and any chance for both of their freedom was lost.
07:46
♪ Freedom was lost.
07:47
♪ Doesn’t happen overnight,
07:49
♪ but the rich divided people by phenotype.
07:52
♪ Melanin, skin color,
07:54
♪ you dark or you light.
07:55
♪ Your life or death could be determined by the question,
07:57
“Are you White?”
08:00
– Are you White?
08:03
– Well, are you White?
08:05
Go ahead, take a look in the mirror.
08:09
Ask yourself.
08:12
Am I White?
08:15
08:16
(humming)
08:24
– [Man] We are no longer allowed.
08:26
– [Woman] To marry?
08:27
– [Man] We are no longer allowed.
08:29
– [Woman] To start a family.
08:30
– [Couple] We are no longer allowed.
08:31
– [Man] Can we say aloud?
08:32
– [Woman] Should we stay inside?
08:33
– [Man] That we have a child.
08:34
– [Woman] Can we stay alive?
08:35
– [Man] We not coming out.
08:36
– [Woman] Why are we vilified?
08:37
– [Man] Let’s go underground.
08:38
– [Couple] We are no longer allowed.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

