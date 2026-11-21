There’s something about November that makes people take inventory of their lives, whether they intend to or not. Maybe it’s the shorter days, the approaching holidays, or the sudden realization that another year is almost behind us. Whatever the reason, this time of year has a way of bringing our emotional lives into sharper focus. The things we’ve managed to tolerate for months begin to feel heavier, and the relationships we’ve convinced ourselves are fine become a little harder to ignore.

We watched millions of Americans take inventory at the polls. Regardless of political affiliation, people were weighing what their lives look like against what they believe those lives should cost. Gas prices, groceries, property taxes, housing, insurance, inflation, and the growing difficulty of making an ordinary paycheck stretch far enough were among the concerns weighing on voters. People are tired of doing the math every time they walk into a grocery store, fill their gas tanks, or open another bill. And while we may disagree about who is responsible or how to fix it, the financial strain itself is something many households understand all too well.

Now, with Election Day behind us, we’re heading straight into the season when we’re supposed to feel especially grateful, generous, and full of holiday cheer. Apparently, we’re expected to take our financial anxiety, unresolved family issues, and emotional exhaustion, sprinkle a little cinnamon on them, and call it Christmas.

I wish it worked that way.

The holidays don’t create our loneliness, our grief, or our dissatisfaction. They have a remarkable way of exposing what we’ve spent the rest of the year trying to manage.

For much of the year, we’re busy enough to avoid examining how we really feel. Work demands our attention. Children need meals, rides, homework help, and a thousand other things. There are appointments, household responsibilities, aging parents, financial obligations, and relationships that require more energy than we’re sometimes willing to admit.

We become incredibly good at functioning, and somewhere along the way, we start confusing our ability to get through the day with actually being okay.

Then November arrives, and suddenly everything is about family, gratitude, togetherness, and meaningful connection. Those are wonderful things, but they’re also deeply personal measurements. If your marriage has felt emotionally distant for the past eight months, Thanksgiving dinner isn’t going to magically restore intimacy. If you’ve spent the year feeling unappreciated, hanging Christmas lights probably won’t resolve that either.

The holidays create more opportunities to notice the distance between the life we’re living and the one we hoped we’d have. Sometimes that distance is financial. Sometimes it’s relational. And sometimes it’s the uncomfortable realization that we’ve spent another year putting everyone else’s needs ahead of our own.

When we think about holiday grief, we often picture someone missing from the dinner table. That absence can be devastating. A familiar recipe, a particular Christmas ornament, or a song playing in the grocery store can bring back memories so vividly that we find ourselves grieving someone all over again.

But not every loss comes with a funeral.

Sometimes we’re grieving relationships with people who are still alive. We’re grieving the marriage we thought we’d have, the parent who never became emotionally available, or the adult child who no longer calls. We’re grieving friendships that faded, families that fractured, and versions of ourselves we barely recognize anymore.

There is a particular sadness that comes with realizing certain things may never happen. Maybe your family will never gather without conflict. Maybe the apology you’ve waited years to hear isn’t coming. Maybe the person beside you will never offer the emotional intimacy you’ve spent so long trying to explain.

And because nobody has died, we often feel ridiculous acknowledging how much it hurts.

So we make the casserole, wrap the gifts, smile for the pictures, and carry on. We tell ourselves to be grateful for what we have, which is reasonable enough, except gratitude was never intended to become a reason to dismiss our own emotional pain.

You can appreciate your life and still grieve parts of it.

Let’s talk about money, because November apparently wasn’t emotionally complicated enough without retailers reminding us that we’re only eight expensive weeks away from a brand-new year.

The financial concerns people carried into yesterday’s election don’t disappear when the holiday decorations go up. For many families, they become more pressing. There’s the grocery bill for Thanksgiving, travel expenses, gifts, school activities, family gatherings, and all the little purchases that somehow turn into several hundred dollars before we’ve even noticed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Parents worry about disappointing their children. Couples argue over spending. Grandparents wonder how to include everyone. And people who are already struggling to cover ordinary living expenses feel pressured to create a holiday experience that looks nothing like their actual financial circumstances.

I wonder how many people would enjoy the holidays more if they stopped trying to make them look impressive.

There’s nothing wrong with beautiful decorations, thoughtful gifts, or elaborate celebrations when they’re genuinely enjoyable and affordable. But if creating the perfect Christmas means beginning January with financial panic, we might want to reconsider what we’re celebrating.

Love doesn’t become more meaningful because the wrapping paper was expensive. Children don’t need a holiday that leaves their parents emotionally unavailable from stress. And a family gathering doesn’t become successful simply because the table looks beautiful in photographs.

Sometimes the most responsible, loving thing we can do is acknowledge our limitations and celebrate within them.

One of the loneliest places a person can find themselves is inside a relationship where they no longer feel emotionally connected.

You can share a home, a bed, children, finances, and decades of memories with someone and still feel profoundly alone. You can sit across from your spouse at Thanksgiving dinner, surrounded by laughter and conversation, while privately wondering when the two of you stopped really knowing each other.

Sometimes the loneliness comes from a lack of affection. Other times, it’s the absence of curiosity, emotional availability, or meaningful conversation. You may talk every day about schedules, groceries, bills, and responsibilities without ever discussing what is happening inside either of you.

Eventually, the relationship becomes efficient at managing life and increasingly disconnected from experiencing it together.

The holidays magnify that emptiness because they carry expectations of closeness. We want to feel chosen, appreciated, remembered, and understood. We want someone to notice when we’re overwhelmed without requiring a detailed explanation of everything we’re carrying.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And when those things are missing, the contrast between the holiday we’re participating in and the connection we’re longing for can become painful.

But feeling lonely in a relationship doesn’t automatically mean the relationship is beyond repair. Sometimes two people have become so accustomed to surviving their responsibilities that they’ve stopped tending to each other. Other times, one person has been asking for connection for years while the other has grown comfortable with the arrangement.

Both situations deserve honesty, although they require different kinds of accountability.

I think one of the more damaging expectations we place on ourselves is that we should feel happy simply because the calendar says it’s time.

Gratitude is valuable, but it doesn’t cancel grief. Faith doesn’t eliminate emotional pain. And recognizing what’s missing from your life doesn’t mean you’re incapable of appreciating what remains.

You can love your family and still feel exhausted by its dynamics. You can appreciate your marriage and acknowledge that something needs attention. You can enjoy decorating your home while missing someone who should be there. You can feel grateful for your paycheck and still be worried about whether it’s going to cover next month’s expenses.

Human beings are capable of carrying more than one emotion at a time. We don’t have to choose the socially acceptable one and pretend the others don’t exist.

Maybe this November, instead of demanding happiness from yourself, you could become curious about what you’re feeling. Where does the loneliness come from? Is there a relationship that needs an honest conversation? Is there grief you’ve never really allowed yourself to acknowledge? Have you become so consumed with meeting everyone else’s needs that you’ve forgotten what meaningful connection feels like for you?

And if something needs to change, consider what you can reasonably do about it.

That might mean telling your spouse you’ve been missing them emotionally. It might mean setting a spending limit before the holiday shopping begins. Perhaps it means declining a gathering that repeatedly leaves you distressed, creating a new tradition, or reaching out to someone you’ve been meaning to reconnect with.

Sometimes it means accepting that this year’s holidays are going to look different, and allowing yourself to enjoy what is possible instead of mourning what isn’t.

Yesterday, people went to the polls hoping their voices might influence the circumstances shaping their lives. Today, we’re still responsible for examining the circumstances within our own homes, relationships, and emotional lives. Some things require broader changes that are well beyond our individual control. Others are waiting for conversations, decisions, and boundaries we’ve been postponing.

We don’t have to resolve everything before Thanksgiving, and we certainly don’t have to pretend that a beautifully decorated December makes an emotionally difficult year disappear.

The holidays may reveal things we’d rather not examine, but they also offer an opportunity to be more intentional about how we want to live. Not just for the next several weeks, but after the decorations come down, the relatives go home, and ordinary life resumes.

Because the point isn’t to create a holiday that convinces everyone else we’re happy. It’s to build a life where connection, honesty, and belonging have somewhere to exist the other eleven months of the year, too.

As always loving and praying for you and our world,

René Schooler-Wiseman

@followers

A little something to think about before the holidays arrive.

If this musing stirred something in you, I hope you’ll give yourself permission to explore it rather than tuck it away until January. Sometimes the patterns we carry into the holidays have been influencing our relationships, our decisions, and our emotional well-being for years.

In my book, Everyday Demons: How Fear Feeds the Unseen and How to Reclaim Your Frequency, I explore how fear, trauma, spiritual influences, and the agreements we make with destructive beliefs can keep us repeating cycles we desperately want to escape.

The holidays may expose what’s been hurting, but we don’t have to keep participating in the same patterns.

Everyday Demons is available on Amazon. Find your copy through the link https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HPP2LVRR

Now, I’d love to hear from you.

As we head into the holidays, what weighs on you the most: financial pressure, missing someone you love, complicated family relationships, or feeling emotionally disconnected even when you’re surrounded by people?

You never know who might feel a little less alone after reading your answer.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Love relationships? We promise to have a good one with your inbox.

Subcribe to get 3x weekly dating and relationship advice.

Did you know? We have 8 publications on Medium. Join us there!

***

–

Photo credit: Maxim Yuryshev On Unsplash