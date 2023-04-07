The Honest Truth: These 3 Reasons Are Why Most Men Will Leave Relationships

Do you want to know a secret about most men? Believe it or not, most men want to be in a stable relationship.

There is a perception that most men want to be playboys and exhaust every avenue of their youth before they settle down.

It is flat-out wrong.

Do me a favor and google “why most men leave relationships.”

You rarely see anything neutral, a common need, or sensitive to men. We are; “afraid of commitment, immature, and hung up on an ex.”

I am here to get the ball rolling on the men’s dating empowerment era. Yes, MENS DATING EMPOWERMENT ERA.

Why? Because men’s portrayal is through the lens of the top 10–20% that date, 80% of the women and a large conglomerate of “average men” want their voices heard too.

You know, the guys you walk past every day.

There has been a massive separation in dating and relationships.

We have separated men and women to become jaded with impossible-to-meet standards and expectations.

I am here to scratch all that and talk about what we can do to meet in the middle while being open to honest feedback and showing areas a man needs to be supplemented by his partner.

Is that fair? So, why are mean leaving relationships?

…

Seesaw

Men are problem solvers at heart. When there is a problem they cannot fix, they get frustrated. Simple enough.

Men do not tap into their emotions as well as women. When there are intense moments, they can get frustrated. Simple enough.

I use both of those simple statements to bring an idea full circle.

Have you been in a relationship and felt like your boyfriend did not care, was checked out, or was emotionally unavailable?

It is not necessarily the case that any of those are true. When men see a conflict they cannot resolve, it feels like an attack on their problem-solving ability.

When men feel the weight of a problem, it can make them feel weak and not within their full power.

A big problem that men feel weighted down by is volatility and inconsistency. It is a problem for us. One we cannot solve.

A man can leave a relationship with a woman he loves over volatility.

Our lives are a constant battle of avoiding volatility, and guess what provides us relief? A good woman.

When a man feels his problems don’t end when he walks through the door, he will turn around and exit.

Again, it is not always the case that your partner is emotionally unavailable and unwilling to talk.

You are a man’s peace. When he feels that peace ends, so will the relationship.

…

Trusted companion

There is nothing a man values more than loyalty.

It is not as simple as having a partner that does not cheat.

For a man, loyalty comes in many forms.

When a man thinks about loyalty, he asks himself questions like: does she trust me to plan our future? Does she question the decisions I make? Do I have her trust without having to explain myself?

It stretches further than that too. Men want to feel like they’re your best option and that you value them. He wants to know that “thick and thin” is taken seriously.

No, I am not saying you sit beside your man and praise him. Men want to feel appreciated and that the work they put into their relationship is paying off.

Men want to know that the woman they love cares about them equally.

He wants to feel like you think he is superior to men, even if he cannot support that notion by any metric.

When a man doesn’t feel like you’re loyal, you’ll lose his trust.

When you lose his trust, the relationship is over.

…

He’s hurt

I know this is universal, but we don’t talk about this from the men’s perspective.

Yes, it can be difficult for a man to tap into his emotions.

When a man is emotional, he stays there longer than a woman. We don’t talk about this enough when it comes to men.

Since it takes us longer to reach an emotional state, we deal with the turmoil of the emotions that build up as we suppress them.

It happens because a man in a stable relationship will exhaust every avenue in his mind to keep things that way.

It includes ignoring issues that are building up in the relationship. It is not that we want to turn a blind eye to problems.

We want to believe we made the right choice, so men will try to keep a positive view of their relationship as long as possible.

It snowballs with volatility, however.

Men get exhausted when they go back and forth with their emotions. Most will check out.

Yes, this can be the man’s fault for not addressing his emotions and self-soothing.

People do, unfortunately, leave relationships that have simple cures.

…

Photo credit: Ethan Sykes on Unsplash