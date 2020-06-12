The Horrifying Murder of George Floyd Needs to Be the Last Wake up Call for Real Change in Our Society

When I first watched the horrific video of the killing of George Floyd, I was angered that a human being could commit such a barbarous crime in broad daylight as three other individuals (who could have intervened), ultimately chose to be part of it. How could these four men be so cold-hearted to the desperate cries of another man as he was dying?

“We are witnessing America as a failed social experiment,” said Cornel West. Our country is dealing with “two deadly viruses: COVID-19 and racism,” said CNN’s Don Lemon. The recent cruel murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and most recently George Floyd have fueled national outrage among millions of Americans in all 50 states and in foreign countries who have taken it to the streets to call for justice. These recent atrocities have brought back the agony and the anxiety that the Black community has endured from the long history of brutal killings of black men by white police officers.

As I look at the events that have unfolded since the staggering death of George Floyd, and considering the current circumstances in our country, I am worried that black men being killed by police officers is becoming the new normal, but, I am also hopeful that we have now reached a tipping point for real change.

You have probably heard some people referring the recent protests to the riots of 1968. Indeed, during the Holy Week Uprising (the 10 days that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968), tensions and protests around the country led to 27,000 people being arrested, roughly 3,500 were injured, nearly 200 cities experienced “looting” (54 of which saw more than $100,000 in property damage as hundreds of buildings were burned), while a total of 58,000 members of the National Guard and Army troops were deployed to assist local law enforcement officers.

Obviously, the circumstances are quite different, though very similar in a lot ways. I bring this up because when all this happened back in 1968, many people at the time, like many of us today, thought that it would be a turning point for change in society. But then came Rodney King, Amadou Diallo, Sean Bell, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Botham Jean, and many others (some that we will never know about), and now George Floyd — all of them gone too soon. Our nation’s institutional racism still exists.

I am worried because it took over 2 months for the McMichaels to get arrested for killing Ahmaud Arbery, and because it likely wouldn’t have been the case if there was no recording of that tragic incident. I am concerned because (as I write) the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor are still walking free. I am worried because, now, it appears that when a black man is killed, there needs to be a video of his murder, which would then need to gain national attention, provoke outrage and protests in order for his killers to JUST get arrested.

I am afraid that more black men like me will run into an Amy Cooper the next time they gently ask a white woman to put their dog on a leash in a public park. I am fearful because I see brave and peaceful protesters being violently shoved to the ground, beaten up, chased away with tear gas, and even being killed by police officers — the individuals who get paid to protect us. Most of all, I fear that we will return to normal when the momentum generated by the death of George Floyd will fade away like we have seen in the past when incidents like this happened. WE MUST MOVE FORWARD.

I have long lost hope that racism will ever be fully eradicated from every level of the American society. Nevertheless, I still believe that we can build a much better America. I believe it because I see millions of multigenerational Americans from all ethnic backgrounds marching alongside the Black community fighting for justice. I am optimistic because I heard George Floyd’s daughter smile and say “Daddy changed the world.” I am hopeful because (though long delayed) necessary steps have been taken to get justice for George Floyd and for Ahmaud Arbery.

I have hope because the United States of America has overcome some of the most challenging times in all of history. I am hopeful because I want future generations of black boys and men to live in a country in which they should not fear for their lives when they encounter a police officer. I am hopeful because I have heard men and women who were present in 1968 say that this is a different time. We could be on the verge of a revolution.

What America needs right now is not for these protests to end. What America needs is for what is causing these protests to end. Like many have said recently, everything we have been witnessing is a “symptom” of much larger diseases.

Even though police brutality is visibly the major reason behind the protests, the millions of people who are marching in our streets are also demanding an end to the long-standing systemic racism and the social inequities that have been decimating the Black community (as well as other minorities) from the early days this country was founded.

Change is not just needed in our criminal justice system and in our police departments. Change is needed in every level of our society. We must keep fighting against economic inequality, environmental injustice, and inequities in healthcare, in education, in housing, in access to food, etc. Change is also needed in our everyday lives. Let’s revisit how we view the world, how we interact with people who don’t have the same experiences as us, how we look at one another, and how we approach certain social issues.

And the fight for change is not just up to those who are suffering the most from these issues. It’s up to all of us — although most of the decisions that bring about change in society do come down to the people in power. As Benjamin Franklin once said “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” I am encouraged because I see millions of young Americans from all walks of life making their voices heard and they are fighting for change, they are working towards change, they want to be part of the change, and they are ready for change.

In a 1963 address to the nation as black Americans across the country were fighting for the affirmation of their civil rights, then President John F. Kennedy said:

“… It ought to be possible, in short, for every American to enjoy the privileges of being American without regard to his race or his color. In short, every American ought to have the right to be treated as he would wish to be treated, as one would wish his children to be treated. But this is not the case …”

President Kennedy was right then and he is right today. But I think that now is an opportunity to change this narrative for the years to come. We might not see the result of our actions tomorrow, or later this year, or next year, or a decade from now, or even perhaps in our lifetime, but the earlier we act, the sooner that day could come.

Photo credit: Julian Wan on Unsplash