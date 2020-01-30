The Ideal Is Just Our Story

—

Back in the day at the Dojo, I’d work with Sensei Dan on Aikido technique. As Yondan (4th-degree black belt), there wasn’t a whole lot of new techniques to learn or discern. Ironically, there are literally over 1000 Aikido techniques. Consequently, neither I nor Sensei was ever going to master the entire Aikido catalog. That was never the point of the training. Sensei had us practice the basic techniques that were useful against attacks.

Sensei once said, “Pick one technique. Get good at that. Use that technique.” It was Sensei’s mantra: “Just train.” He often told me, “Aikido is repetition.” That meant practicing the technique over, and over, and over, and over again. Bruce Lee said, “I fear not the man, who practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man, who practiced one kick 10,000 times.” Amen.

Although practicing Aikido technique 1000 or even 10,000 times, it was never going to be perfect. It was never going to be the “ideal”. What mattered: I made the technique work for me.

O-Sensei said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” So he wasn’t talking about perfection. He wasn’t talking about becoming the ideal. I make the technique work for me. I make myself work. That’s the higher purpose of my training according to O-Sensei and Sensei. Make it work. It never had to be perfect.

Over the years of training in Aikido with hundreds of Black Belts and Senseis, I got some were greater, some were okay. So who was the best? Who was the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time)? Well, honestly the GOAT was O-Sensei. Although, O-Sensei would be the first to admit that he was not ‘ideal’, not the GOAT. He once told a student, “I’m constantly losing my balance. My skill lies in my ability to regain it.”

I’m my GOAT opponent. As O-Sensei reminds: There is no real opponent outside of ourselves. I must continually overcome myself. So what if there is no ‘ideal’? What if my ‘ideal’ is just some story that I made up? What if your ‘ideal’ is the story that you made up? Just asking.

I don’t wish my childhood on even my Second Greatest Opponent, someone other than me. When I was a young boy, Dad scared the hell out of me. Mom tried to defend me, and I often feared for her well-being in doing so. 8-year-old Jon so wished that he had the “ideal” Dad.

As a kid, I loved watching James Komack’s 1969 TV series “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” starring Bill Bixby and Brandon Cruz. Bill played widower Tom Corbett raising his young son Eddie, played by Brandon. Miyoshi Umeki played the understanding housekeeper Mrs. Livingston, who made Eddie waffles with teriyaki sauce.

In “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” Tom worked on being the best version of Dad for Eddie. Eddie was free and safe to come to his dad, whenever he needed help or a sense of peace. 8-year-old Jon so wanted what Eddie had in his dad.

Paradoxically, even my Mom got why I loved the show so much. Tom was the ideal Dad. That was the story I created for the biggest missing in my 8-year-old life. That was not so much sad, rather understandable. Yet, “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” was a TV show. It wasn’t real. Rather, it wasn’t my life. The ideal Father was the story that I made up. It’s what I didn’t have.

No, my childhood was not the best by any measure. Yes, there were lesser and greater dads out in the world. Now, having endured and evolved in my own trials and tribulations I got: No, Dad was not ideal. Dad was just human. Thus, Dad had an upside and a downside. We all do.

I had compassion that my dad was not so much angry with me when I was 8 years old, rather he was just so scared. He was so afraid that he didn’t know what to do as a Father.

Years later, I got that Dad’s Father was way more abusive and fearful with him. Perhaps Dad, not knowing what to do, did what his dad had done before. That abusive legacy doesn’t justify anything nor does it make that behavior right.

Yet, I can now have compassion that Dad was so very human. I forgive Dad for being human, but not his fearful actions. I forgive myself for not being strong enough to stand up to Dad, because I couldn’t at that time.

Perhaps, the “ideal” is our own made up story. Knowing that, I can invent the more empowering story like: I’m okay. Or, I’m a Good Man. Maybe, the lesson of pursuing the elusive ideals in life: We made them up. Therefore, we can recreate the new story of our greater-than version. It’s the version that I am proud of my life. That I’m grateful for my life lived. Amen.

