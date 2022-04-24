The Impatient Man Who Made His Life Considerably Shorter [Video]

By Omeleto
Guthrert Vratrol has been waiting for the package delivering the much-needed can of compressed air to clean his keyboard with. But online superstore service “Congo Primo” is late with his package and his patience has run thin.
Taking matters into his own hands, Mr. Vrathol tries to intercept and hurry his package along. But in his attempts to speed things up, he just might endanger his own life.
Written and directed by Louis Norton Selzer, this smart, biting comedy short combines breezy absurdity with mordant wit to spin a contemporary yarn about an aspect of modern life that has bedeviled nearly all of us. In doing so, it offers a “primo” example of how little problems become big ones, no thanks to our human foibles.
Guided by an intricately written voiceover full of acerbic observations and amusing riffs, the film opens with an overhead shot of a man dying, having his last epiphany before drawing his last breath. A very cultured, erudite narrator tells us Vratrol’s fleeting revelation: all good things come to those who wait. The problem, of course, is that for much of his life, Vratrol had no patience.
The storytelling then backtracks into Vratrol’s effort to track down his late package, pulling us into what becomes a saga of consumerist expectations gone awry. The film finds humor in how Vratrol takes the minor inconvenience of a late package and whips it into a colossus of agony and catastrophe, a progression detailed by actor James Hyland’s tightly-wound performance. Led by an energetic pace and editing, the narrative draws continual interest with terrific contrasts, from the hilarious and snooty narration to the antic pacing, and fans of Monty Python and the comedies of the Coen brothers will find much to like here.
The story also satirizes the immense complexity of the delivery system itself, from the online chat system’s intricacy to the webbing of policies that make it impossible to track down a delayed box. Navigating this system whips Vratrol into a frenzy, but as the story proceeds, it also delves deep into the invisible architecture of hasty decisions that led to his premature demise. In his impatience with the inconveniences of life, Vratrol has taken many shortcuts and quick fixes — some of which play a fateful role in his downfall.
Though his story is an absurd one, “The Impatient Man Who Made His Life Considerably Shorter” is, in many ways, an everyman, with an inability to weather the pockets of slow service and modern nonsense that many of us find relatable. Who hasn’t gnashed their teeth at a misdirected package or felt fury at a tech-enabled snafu? But the short also makes a humorous yet pointed observation about the culture of convenience we’ve become accustomed to. When combined with imperfect technology and impersonal corporate profit maximization, it can lead to a toxic state of intense frustration so stressful that it may lead to an earlier demise — one slower and less bloody than Vratrol’s, but no less irritating.
[Music]
lying in a pool of his own blood
urine feces and brain matter
it suddenly occurred to mr guthrut for
troll for the first time
that his considerable propensity towards
impatience
may have had a considerable effect on
his quality of life
[Music]
just before he died he smiled at the
irony that it was only now in the last
moments of his agonizingly painful and
entirely avoidable death that he finally
understood the meaning of the phrase
good things come to those who wait
then the blood filled his eyeballs
he soiled himself for the final time
and everything went
black
it was a day like any other at 13 mount
pleasant gardens when gathered for troll
arose from his bed in a distinct state
of irritability
come on get him get your foot in there
you bastard of course it would not have
felt distinct to him so much as a
general feeling of discontent
[Music]
which again would not have felt all that
distinct given that mr patrol’s natural
disposition was towards such a feeling
the source of impatience this day as
opposed to any other was that a parcel
had not arrived
despite years of resisting push
notifications to upgrade to a congo
primo account mr patrol had finally done
so on the explicit understanding that
his compressed gas cable cleaning
product would arrive the next day
however this had not been the case
it had been over three days now since
his order had been placed and despite
numerous attempts to find an actual
phone number and speak to a crucial
person he had been consistently directed
to an online ai chatbot which he
declined to use on the grounds he had
seen the terminator movies and we all
know happened there
had he been even slightly less impatient
he may have discovered that at the
bottom of a page hidden in tiny text at
the end of an intentionally confusing
and convoluted menu system there was in
fact an actual telephone number
and this would have put him through to
an actual person named hamish mcdougall
who would have been delighted to receive
his call given that most of his days
were spent in a deep unshakable sadness
waiting for someone to find a number and
call
but mr guthrie for troll didn’t have
time for that
mr guthrie for troll was a terribly busy
man whose concentration and time were
required in the shed where he paced
around waiting for the compressed gas
keyboard cleaner to arrive
[Music]
after a moment of intense spot fleeting
pain he hurried to the door
only to find that he had narrowly missed
the postman
which i had to deliver your package but
you weren’t at home it’ll now be sent to
your local depot
although the local depot was only two
roads away mr patrol believed he had
already waited long enough for his
compressed gas keyboard cleaner so he
hurried out only to see the postman’s
little van trundling off down the street
and taking a right onto lower mount
pleasant
[Music]
mr patrol raced up to the top room from
where he had a good vantage point and as
he anticipated there was the postman
hi
where’s my package
hi
jude’s the proximity of lower mount
pleasant and the impressive carry of mr
patrol’s sonorous baritone the postman
heard his complaint where’s my package
mr patrol
but mr patrol had waited long enough
instead of taking the slow and
cumbersome stairs he decided he would
slide down the drain pipe scale his back
fence and then mrs cunningham’s and get
the package himself bollocks i’m coming
over
oh
however
in his haste he forgot that he had been
too impatient to wait for the dim-witted
millennial at the hardware store
checkout instead of buying the proper
masonry screws he used ones he had at
home that as it turned out was not
sufficiently strong enough to bear the
weight of mr patrol’s recently increased
load itself an additional consequence of
impatience having given up cooking in
exchange for deliver me
give me that had mr patrol not been so
impatient he may have found the
telephone number that would have
connected him to hamish mcdougall and
discovered that he had not in fact
purchased congo primo due to a sticky
return key not confirming the upgrade he
may also have put together his ikea
bookshelf correctly and so not tripped
and not mr postman and had he had more
patience he may have inspected himself
more thoroughly and so avoided being
ever so slightly blinded by a
microscopic splinter
and had he done that he may have seen
the loose screws sticking out from
behind the pipe but mr patrol was not a
patient man and he had waited for his
compressed gas keyboard cleaner long
enough
[Music]
in the end it was a simple matter of
physics that killed mr patrol it was the
gravity of the earth and of his own
impatience that caused his fall towards
the cold and an accommodating concrete
10 feet below his upstairs window and it
was this which of course ultimately
resulted in his agony
[Music]
what the hell are you doing
who
me yes you
but
that’s the end no it’s not that was the
first draft you [ __ ]
oh
okay well let’s get on with it shall we
ain’t got diana yes
sorry
[Music]
despite breaking both ankles his c3 4
and 5 t2 and l4 vertebrae rupturing his
spleen
unbeknownst to him already dying from a
slow leaking brain injury
really yes apparently so [ __ ] happens
despite all this mr patrol miraculously
managed to drag his mangled body across
the lawn and hoist himself over mrs
cunningham’s fence only to land on his
face smashing all his teeth out and
biting his tongue in two
[Music]
nevertheless he continued on
reaching her conservatory just in time
to see the postman heading back to his
own house compressed gas keyboard
cleaner shaped package in tow
due to mr patrol’s bedraggled appearance
mrs cunningham had mistaken him for one
of the crackheads from the local trap
house trying to steal her jewels yet
again and having had wait enough of this
nonsense
had just recently purchased a firearm
which the postman had just delivered for
just such matters and so in the end it
was a simple matter of physics that
killed mr patrol the gravity of his own
impatience and the 2 000 joules of
kinetic energy causing the momentum of
the bug shot to rip through his already
weakened skull and shred his brain
as he tried to beg for mercy from the
trigger happy and justice seeking mrs
cunningham
[Music]
and it was this of course that
ultimately resulted in his agonizingly
painful and entirely avoidable death
[Music]
[Music]
uh
hello
foreign
you
—
