The Impatient Man Who Made His Life Considerably Shorter [Video]

By Omeleto

.

.

Guthrert Vratrol has been waiting for the package delivering the much-needed can of compressed air to clean his keyboard with. But online superstore service “Congo Primo” is late with his package and his patience has run thin.

Taking matters into his own hands, Mr. Vrathol tries to intercept and hurry his package along. But in his attempts to speed things up, he just might endanger his own life.

Written and directed by Louis Norton Selzer, this smart, biting comedy short combines breezy absurdity with mordant wit to spin a contemporary yarn about an aspect of modern life that has bedeviled nearly all of us. In doing so, it offers a “primo” example of how little problems become big ones, no thanks to our human foibles.

Guided by an intricately written voiceover full of acerbic observations and amusing riffs, the film opens with an overhead shot of a man dying, having his last epiphany before drawing his last breath. A very cultured, erudite narrator tells us Vratrol’s fleeting revelation: all good things come to those who wait. The problem, of course, is that for much of his life, Vratrol had no patience.

The storytelling then backtracks into Vratrol’s effort to track down his late package, pulling us into what becomes a saga of consumerist expectations gone awry. The film finds humor in how Vratrol takes the minor inconvenience of a late package and whips it into a colossus of agony and catastrophe, a progression detailed by actor James Hyland’s tightly-wound performance. Led by an energetic pace and editing, the narrative draws continual interest with terrific contrasts, from the hilarious and snooty narration to the antic pacing, and fans of Monty Python and the comedies of the Coen brothers will find much to like here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The story also satirizes the immense complexity of the delivery system itself, from the online chat system’s intricacy to the webbing of policies that make it impossible to track down a delayed box. Navigating this system whips Vratrol into a frenzy, but as the story proceeds, it also delves deep into the invisible architecture of hasty decisions that led to his premature demise. In his impatience with the inconveniences of life, Vratrol has taken many shortcuts and quick fixes — some of which play a fateful role in his downfall.

Though his story is an absurd one, “The Impatient Man Who Made His Life Considerably Shorter” is, in many ways, an everyman, with an inability to weather the pockets of slow service and modern nonsense that many of us find relatable. Who hasn’t gnashed their teeth at a misdirected package or felt fury at a tech-enabled snafu? But the short also makes a humorous yet pointed observation about the culture of convenience we’ve become accustomed to. When combined with imperfect technology and impersonal corporate profit maximization, it can lead to a toxic state of intense frustration so stressful that it may lead to an earlier demise — one slower and less bloody than Vratrol’s, but no less irritating.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

[Music]

lying in a pool of his own blood

urine feces and brain matter

it suddenly occurred to mr guthrut for

troll for the first time

that his considerable propensity towards

impatience

may have had a considerable effect on

his quality of life Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

[Music]

just before he died he smiled at the

irony that it was only now in the last

moments of his agonizingly painful and

entirely avoidable death that he finally

understood the meaning of the phrase

good things come to those who wait

then the blood filled his eyeballs Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

he soiled himself for the final time

and everything went

black

it was a day like any other at 13 mount

pleasant gardens when gathered for troll

arose from his bed in a distinct state

of irritability

come on get him get your foot in there

you bastard of course it would not have

felt distinct to him so much as a

general feeling of discontent

[Music]

which again would not have felt all that

distinct given that mr patrol’s natural

disposition was towards such a feeling

the source of impatience this day as

opposed to any other was that a parcel

had not arrived

despite years of resisting push

notifications to upgrade to a congo

primo account mr patrol had finally done

so on the explicit understanding that

his compressed gas cable cleaning

product would arrive the next day

however this had not been the case

it had been over three days now since

his order had been placed and despite

numerous attempts to find an actual

phone number and speak to a crucial

person he had been consistently directed

to an online ai chatbot which he

declined to use on the grounds he had

seen the terminator movies and we all

know happened there

had he been even slightly less impatient

he may have discovered that at the

bottom of a page hidden in tiny text at

the end of an intentionally confusing

and convoluted menu system there was in

fact an actual telephone number

and this would have put him through to

an actual person named hamish mcdougall

who would have been delighted to receive

his call given that most of his days

were spent in a deep unshakable sadness

waiting for someone to find a number and

call

but mr guthrie for troll didn’t have

time for that

mr guthrie for troll was a terribly busy

man whose concentration and time were

required in the shed where he paced

around waiting for the compressed gas

keyboard cleaner to arrive

[Music]

after a moment of intense spot fleeting

pain he hurried to the door

only to find that he had narrowly missed

the postman

which i had to deliver your package but

you weren’t at home it’ll now be sent to

your local depot

although the local depot was only two

roads away mr patrol believed he had

already waited long enough for his

compressed gas keyboard cleaner so he

hurried out only to see the postman’s

little van trundling off down the street

and taking a right onto lower mount

pleasant

[Music]

mr patrol raced up to the top room from

where he had a good vantage point and as

he anticipated there was the postman

hi

where’s my package

hi

jude’s the proximity of lower mount

pleasant and the impressive carry of mr

patrol’s sonorous baritone the postman

heard his complaint where’s my package

mr patrol

but mr patrol had waited long enough

instead of taking the slow and

cumbersome stairs he decided he would

slide down the drain pipe scale his back

fence and then mrs cunningham’s and get

the package himself bollocks i’m coming

over

oh

however

in his haste he forgot that he had been

too impatient to wait for the dim-witted

millennial at the hardware store

checkout instead of buying the proper

masonry screws he used ones he had at

home that as it turned out was not

sufficiently strong enough to bear the

weight of mr patrol’s recently increased

load itself an additional consequence of

impatience having given up cooking in

exchange for deliver me

give me that had mr patrol not been so

impatient he may have found the

telephone number that would have

connected him to hamish mcdougall and

discovered that he had not in fact

purchased congo primo due to a sticky

return key not confirming the upgrade he

may also have put together his ikea

bookshelf correctly and so not tripped

and not mr postman and had he had more

patience he may have inspected himself

more thoroughly and so avoided being

ever so slightly blinded by a

microscopic splinter

and had he done that he may have seen

the loose screws sticking out from

behind the pipe but mr patrol was not a

patient man and he had waited for his

compressed gas keyboard cleaner long

enough

[Music]

in the end it was a simple matter of

physics that killed mr patrol it was the

gravity of the earth and of his own

impatience that caused his fall towards

the cold and an accommodating concrete

10 feet below his upstairs window and it

was this which of course ultimately

resulted in his agony

[Music]

what the hell are you doing

who

me yes you

but

that’s the end no it’s not that was the

first draft you [ __ ]

oh

okay well let’s get on with it shall we

ain’t got diana yes

sorry

[Music]

despite breaking both ankles his c3 4

and 5 t2 and l4 vertebrae rupturing his

spleen

unbeknownst to him already dying from a

slow leaking brain injury

really yes apparently so [ __ ] happens

despite all this mr patrol miraculously

managed to drag his mangled body across

the lawn and hoist himself over mrs

cunningham’s fence only to land on his

face smashing all his teeth out and

biting his tongue in two

[Music]

nevertheless he continued on

reaching her conservatory just in time

to see the postman heading back to his

own house compressed gas keyboard

cleaner shaped package in tow

due to mr patrol’s bedraggled appearance

mrs cunningham had mistaken him for one

of the crackheads from the local trap

house trying to steal her jewels yet

again and having had wait enough of this

nonsense

had just recently purchased a firearm

which the postman had just delivered for

just such matters and so in the end it

was a simple matter of physics that

killed mr patrol the gravity of his own

impatience and the 2 000 joules of

kinetic energy causing the momentum of

the bug shot to rip through his already

weakened skull and shred his brain

as he tried to beg for mercy from the

trigger happy and justice seeking mrs

cunningham

[Music]

and it was this of course that

ultimately resulted in his agonizingly

painful and entirely avoidable death

[Music]

[Music]

uh

hello

foreign

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock